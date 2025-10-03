صرافیDEX+
Melania Trump Revives Solana Meme Coin After Months of Silence

After months of silence, the First Lady promoted her Solana-based MELANIA meme coin in a new AI video.

Despite a brief price spike, the token continues to suffer a  98% collapse from its all-time high in January. Trump also continues to face backlash over the $10 million worth of community tokens sold by team wallets.

New MELANIA AI Post Sparks Trading

Trump promoted her namesake meme coin this week on X by posting an AI-generated video. The post was captioned “Into the Future” and tagged the coin’s official account.

The social media post was a surprise, reactivating an account that hasn’t uploaded anything since June. This sudden move triggered a price spike for the token, causing it to jump from $0.16 to $0.19 before dropping back down. At the time of writing, the MELANIA token is trading at $0.18, according to CoinGecko.

However, the post conspicuously lacked any comment from Trump addressing the millions of dollars in token sales earlier this year.

Crypto Analysts Raise Red Flags

In response to the news, blockchain analysts raised concerns over how the team behind the MELANIA meme coin handled community funds. 

In April, the MELANIA project moved and sold over $30 million worth of community tokens without explanation, based on on-chain data tracked by Bubblemaps. The platform also highlighted that $10 million worth of tokens were removed from community pools and sold. 

This lack of communication drew criticism from analysts who argued the project lacked transparency. 

In a separate event recorded that same month, the MELANIA project team systematically sold over $1.5 million in tokens across three days, capitalizing on a brief 21% price recovery. They used a maneuver similar to a Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, conducting small, staggered sales rather than a single massive dump. 

This calculated approach allowed the team to offload many of their holdings, generate consistent selling pressure on the token, and mitigate the risk of triggering an immediate, catastrophic price crash.

Controversy Over Presidential Tokens

Trump famously launched her meme coin on the eve of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. The token quickly surged, reaching a peak of $13.73 before crashing. Its price never recovered. 

The MELANIA token launch quickly followed the one launched by the President himself. Unlike MELANIA, TRUMP had more periods of success. The token experienced price surges following key policy announcements. 

The TRUMP token has also faced significant public criticism, primarily driven by accusations of market manipulation. 

The controversy peaked in May when the President invited the top 220 token holders to an exclusive dinner at his Virginia golf club. Critics heavily scrutinized the event, arguing it was an inappropriate use of public office for private financial gain, especially since the event’s publicity also increased the token’s price.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

