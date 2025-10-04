MELANIA Meme Shows Struggle After Questions Around Team Wallet Sales Stay

The team wallet moved 30 million MELANIA meme coins in April.

Questions about silent sale resurfaced after Melania Trump shared X post published by the meme coin’s page.

MELANIA is down by 90.89% since January 2025.

MELANIA meme coin has lost over 90% of its value since January 2025. The decline is largely credited to the activity that was flagged a couple of weeks ago. Questions around significant sales by team wallet are starting to pick up pace once again. While the token has indeed gained value in recent hours, it remains to be seen if the Solana-based cryptocurrency ever sees upticks.

MELANIA Meme Coin Continues on a Lower Call

The decline of the MELANIA token technically commenced in February 2025, when it noted a steep decline from $3.7946 to $1.9332. But, it was only in April 2025 that the meme coin, co-created by Hayden Davis, came under fire.

It was reported by Bubblemaps that funds worth approximately $30 million were moved from community funds. The report added that they were being silently sold, and the team did not offer any explanation to the community. That made up for almost 50 million MELANIA meme tokens at that moment.

Lookonchain also reported around that time that the team had employed DCA strategy to sell the token. It is estimated that more than 3.1 million tokens were sold under the DCA strategy within 3 days. The incident, even though weeks old, resurfaced when the official X account of MELANIA token posted a video with the caption, Into the future.

MELANIA price continues to play a downtrend since the time the original report broke out. The recent X post, shared by Melania Trump on her profile, has reignited discussions around it.

Ongoing MELANIA Price

MELANIA meme coin is currently down by 90.89% since January 2025, and is exchanging hands at $0.1818. The 24-hour trading volume has also plummeted by 27.42% to hover around $7.16 million. However, MELANIA price has soared by 11.48% over the past 7 days. It last achieved an ATH of $13.73 on January 20, 2025. The meme coin is now down by 98.67% from its all-time high milestone.

The MELANIA price is now testing crucial levels of $0.189148 and $0.173347, as its resistance and support margins, respectively. Notably, the all-time low value of MELANIA is $0.1598, and the meme coin is only 14.22% above that mark.

MELANIA Price Corrections Expected

Short-term estimates underline that MELANIA token may undergo a correction of 25.07% in the next 30 days. That would take the value to around $0.137997. Price prediction also underlines that the next 5 days could see a decline of 23.19% to $0.141451. Overall sentiments are bearish amid the volatility of 7.53%, and the FGI rating of 63 points.

The majority of the Oscillators are neutral. That said, it is important to note that the contents of this article are neither recommendations nor advice for crypto trading. Do thorough research and risk assessment before engagement.

