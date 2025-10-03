MELANIA Coin Surges on Fresh Hype: Can It Ever Recover 99% Lost?

صرافیDEX+
According to recent updates, the Melania Trump meme coin has staged a modest comeback after the First Lady reshared a video from its official X account. The Solana-based token surged almost 7% in 24 hours, reaching a price of $0.182. Yet, it still sits nearly 99% below its January peak of $13.05. For crypto readers, this rollercoaster reveals a great deal about meme-coin culture, liquidity risks, and the fine line between hype and complex numbers. Market Pulse: A Coin With Wild Swings The sudden launch was suddenly sparked off with Melania Trump"s post, which read: "Into the future" along with a video made by AI to look like her. Trading volume spiked, immediately making the Melania Trump meme coin touch $0.191 briefly before settling back. Weekly gains stood at around 12%, demonstrating how quickly social buzz can propel meme tokens into motion. Source: X (Formerly Twitter) The coin's past tells a different story. It launched in January, two days after the official TRUMP token, and rocketed above $13. Within weeks, it crashed to under $2, dragged by heavy token movements linked to the team wallets. Analysts flagged nearly $30 million in tokens sold from community funds, which cast a long shadow over investor trust. Also Read: Trump vs Melania Meme Coins: Which Meme Token Wins 2025? Liquidity Games And Red Flags Crypto analysts flagged questionable tactics, including a “single-sided liquidity” move that siphoned millions in MELANIA tokens, mirroring the LIBRA playbook. Trackers also saw another $8 million drained from community reserves. The team has stayed silent despite repeated questions. Mid-year, Wintermute stepped in as liquidity provider, but skepticism lingers. An analyst quipped that an AI video after 10 months of silence hardly rebuilds trust. Comparing With TRUMP Token While the Melania Trump meme coin has been fighting to regain ground, the TRUMP token hasn’t fared much better. In January, it soared above $73 but has since plummeted to about $7.72, a staggering 90% decline from its zenith. Both instances starkly showcase echoes in the history of how quickly public figures linked meme coins can gain hype, then drop off before profit-taking and weak fundamentals. Price Snapshot Token Current Price January High Drop From Peak Weekly Change MELANIA $0.182 $13.05 -99% +12% TRUMP $7.72 $73.00 -90% Slight uptick (Data verified October 2, 2025) Melania Trump meme coin and TRUMP token: From dizzying highs to today’s steep lows Conclusion Based on the latest research, the Melania Trump meme coin shows how hype can spark quick gains but fade just as fast. A 7% rise from one post proves its sensitivity to buzz, yet its near-99% crash from highs highlights the risks of speculation and shaky fundamentals. Both MELANIA and TRUMP tokens reveal how public opinion can fuel a surge and just as quickly drain momentum. For expert insights and the latest crypto news, visit our platform. Summary Melania Trump meme coin jumped 7% after the First Lady promoted it on X, but the token still trades 99% below its January high of $13.05. Analysts remain critical, pointing to $30 million in community tokens sold and other liquidity controversies. Excitement surged high quickly, but it slowly fell. This shows the dire consequences of memorial tokens associated with some celebrity. The project’s future is now going to depend on the transparency and trust of the community. Glossary of Key Terms Meme Coin: A kind of cryptocurrency whose value originates more from internet culture rather than utility All time High “ATH”: Refers to the maximum price ever reached by a cryptocurrency in its trading history. Liquidity Provider: A firm or entity supplying tokens to the exchanges to stabilize trading. Single-Sided Liquidity: A tactic where only one token of a pair is added to a pool, sometimes used to move extensive holdings. FAQs on Melania Trump Meme Coin Q1: What is the Melania Trump meme coin? It is a Solana-based meme token launched in January 2025, endorsed by First Lady Melania Trump. Q2: Why did the price rise recently? A post from Melania Trump's X account, resharing a video, gave the token fresh exposure, sparking short-term buying. Q3: How much has it lost from its all-time high? The coin once traded at $13.05 but now sits around $0.18, a drop of almost 99%. Q4: Is the project transparent? Concerns persist due to on-chain reports of millions of tokens being sold from community funds, as well as the team's lack of response. According to recent updates, the Melania Trump meme coin has staged a modest comeback after the First Lady reshared a video from its official X account. The Solana-based token surged almost 7% in 24 hours, reaching a price of $0.182.

Yet, it still sits nearly 99% below its January peak of $13.05. For crypto readers, this rollercoaster reveals a great deal about meme-coin culture, liquidity risks, and the fine line between hype and complex numbers.

Market Pulse: A Coin With Wild Swings

The sudden launch was suddenly sparked off with Melania Trump”s post, which read: “Into the future” along with a video made by AI to look like her. Trading volume spiked, immediately making the Melania Trump meme coin touch $0.191 briefly before settling back. Weekly gains stood at around 12%, demonstrating how quickly social buzz can propel meme tokens into motion.

Melania Trump Meme CoinSource: X (Formerly Twitter)

The coin’s past tells a different story. It launched in January, two days after the official TRUMP token, and rocketed above $13. Within weeks, it crashed to under $2, dragged by heavy token movements linked to the team wallets. Analysts flagged nearly $30 million in tokens sold from community funds, which cast a long shadow over investor trust.

Also Read: Trump vs Melania Meme Coins: Which Meme Token Wins 2025?

Liquidity Games And Red Flags

Crypto analysts flagged questionable tactics, including a “single-sided liquidity” move that siphoned millions in MELANIA tokens, mirroring the LIBRA playbook. Trackers also saw another $8 million drained from community reserves.

The team has stayed silent despite repeated questions. Mid-year, Wintermute stepped in as liquidity provider, but skepticism lingers. An analyst quipped that an AI video after 10 months of silence hardly rebuilds trust.

Comparing With TRUMP Token

While the Melania Trump meme coin has been fighting to regain ground, the TRUMP token hasn’t fared much better. In January, it soared above $73 but has since plummeted to about $7.72, a staggering 90% decline from its zenith.

Both instances starkly showcase echoes in the history of how quickly public figures linked meme coins can gain hype, then drop off before profit-taking and weak fundamentals.

Price Snapshot

TokenCurrent PriceJanuary HighDrop From PeakWeekly Change
MELANIA$0.182$13.05-99%+12%
TRUMP$7.72$73.00-90%Slight uptick

(Data verified October 2, 2025)

Melania coinMelania Trump meme coin and TRUMP token: From dizzying highs to today’s steep lows

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, the Melania Trump meme coin shows how hype can spark quick gains but fade just as fast. A 7% rise from one post proves its sensitivity to buzz, yet its near-99% crash from highs highlights the risks of speculation and shaky fundamentals. Both MELANIA and TRUMP tokens reveal how public opinion can fuel a surge and just as quickly drain momentum.

Summary

Melania Trump meme coin jumped 7% after the First Lady promoted it on X, but the token still trades 99% below its January high of $13.05. Analysts remain critical, pointing to $30 million in community tokens sold and other liquidity controversies.

Excitement surged high quickly, but it slowly fell. This shows the dire consequences of memorial tokens associated with some celebrity. The project’s future is now going to depend on the transparency and trust of the community.

Glossary of Key Terms

  • Meme Coin: A kind of cryptocurrency whose value originates more from internet culture rather than utility
  • All time High “ATH”: Refers to the maximum price ever reached by a cryptocurrency in its trading history.
  • Liquidity Provider: A firm or entity supplying tokens to the exchanges to stabilize trading.
  • Single-Sided Liquidity: A tactic where only one token of a pair is added to a pool, sometimes used to move extensive holdings.

FAQs on Melania Trump Meme Coin

Q1: What is the Melania Trump meme coin?

It is a Solana-based meme token launched in January 2025, endorsed by First Lady Melania Trump.

Q2: Why did the price rise recently?

A post from Melania Trump’s X account, resharing a video, gave the token fresh exposure, sparking short-term buying.

Q3: How much has it lost from its all-time high?

The coin once traded at $13.05 but now sits around $0.18, a drop of almost 99%.

Q4: Is the project transparent?

Concerns persist due to on-chain reports of millions of tokens being sold from community funds, as well as the team’s lack of response.

