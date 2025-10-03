صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Meet Antony Turner, BlockDAG Founder Behind $420M Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn how Antony Turner’s leadership and fintech expertise contributed to BlockDAG’s successful presale, raising nearly $420M and making it one of the top crypto to invest in now. In 2025, BlockDAG is becoming one of the most talked-about names in blockchain, not only for its technical foundation but also for its leadership. At the center of this rise is Antony Turner, the founder and CEO of BlockDAG Network (BDAG). Unlike typical crypto leaders who depend on hype, Turner brings expertise in institutional finance, risk management, and disciplined scaling. His record in both traditional finance and blockchain funding gives BlockDAG (BDAG) a depth that most presale projects simply lack. With nearly $420 million raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, and an ROI of 2900% since Batch 1, BlockDAG’s rise is directly tied to Turner’s credibility. This makes the project a leading candidate for anyone seeking the best crypto to buy right now. A Career of Discipline and Execution in Finance and Blockchain Antony Turner’s career combines traditional finance with expertise in blockchain. Before founding BlockDAG, he was Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Blockchain, a publicly listed Growth company focused on aligning blockchain strategies with institutional structures. This provided him with hands-on experience in managing blockchain growth within frameworks that required accountability. Earlier, Turner launched SwissOne Capital, Switzerland’s first equally weighted crypto index fund. His focus there was on reducing volatility and concentration risk in digital assets, something few others addressed with precision. This focus on risk management, not just speculation, now defines BlockDAG’s philosophy. It explains why the project has scaled up while maintaining strong confidence. The combination of financial discipline and blockchain expertise is one reason BlockDAG is gaining recognition as the best crypto to buy right now. BlockDAG’s Expansion Reflects Turner’s Leadership The progress of BlockDAG is a… The post Meet Antony Turner, BlockDAG Founder Behind $420M Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn how Antony Turner’s leadership and fintech expertise contributed to BlockDAG’s successful presale, raising nearly $420M and making it one of the top crypto to invest in now. In 2025, BlockDAG is becoming one of the most talked-about names in blockchain, not only for its technical foundation but also for its leadership. At the center of this rise is Antony Turner, the founder and CEO of BlockDAG Network (BDAG). Unlike typical crypto leaders who depend on hype, Turner brings expertise in institutional finance, risk management, and disciplined scaling. His record in both traditional finance and blockchain funding gives BlockDAG (BDAG) a depth that most presale projects simply lack. With nearly $420 million raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, and an ROI of 2900% since Batch 1, BlockDAG’s rise is directly tied to Turner’s credibility. This makes the project a leading candidate for anyone seeking the best crypto to buy right now. A Career of Discipline and Execution in Finance and Blockchain Antony Turner’s career combines traditional finance with expertise in blockchain. Before founding BlockDAG, he was Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Blockchain, a publicly listed Growth company focused on aligning blockchain strategies with institutional structures. This provided him with hands-on experience in managing blockchain growth within frameworks that required accountability. Earlier, Turner launched SwissOne Capital, Switzerland’s first equally weighted crypto index fund. His focus there was on reducing volatility and concentration risk in digital assets, something few others addressed with precision. This focus on risk management, not just speculation, now defines BlockDAG’s philosophy. It explains why the project has scaled up while maintaining strong confidence. The combination of financial discipline and blockchain expertise is one reason BlockDAG is gaining recognition as the best crypto to buy right now. BlockDAG’s Expansion Reflects Turner’s Leadership The progress of BlockDAG is a…

Meet Antony Turner, BlockDAG Founder Behind $420M Presale

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:55
COM
COM$0.005883-8.46%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01319-1.05%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+2.19%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007367-2.33%
Crypto News

Learn how Antony Turner’s leadership and fintech expertise contributed to BlockDAG’s successful presale, raising nearly $420M and making it one of the top crypto to invest in now.

In 2025, BlockDAG is becoming one of the most talked-about names in blockchain, not only for its technical foundation but also for its leadership. At the center of this rise is Antony Turner, the founder and CEO of BlockDAG Network (BDAG). Unlike typical crypto leaders who depend on hype, Turner brings expertise in institutional finance, risk management, and disciplined scaling.

His record in both traditional finance and blockchain funding gives BlockDAG (BDAG) a depth that most presale projects simply lack. With nearly $420 million raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, and an ROI of 2900% since Batch 1, BlockDAG’s rise is directly tied to Turner’s credibility. This makes the project a leading candidate for anyone seeking the best crypto to buy right now.

A Career of Discipline and Execution in Finance and Blockchain

Antony Turner’s career combines traditional finance with expertise in blockchain. Before founding BlockDAG, he was Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Blockchain, a publicly listed Growth company focused on aligning blockchain strategies with institutional structures. This provided him with hands-on experience in managing blockchain growth within frameworks that required accountability.

Earlier, Turner launched SwissOne Capital, Switzerland’s first equally weighted crypto index fund. His focus there was on reducing volatility and concentration risk in digital assets, something few others addressed with precision.

This focus on risk management, not just speculation, now defines BlockDAG’s philosophy. It explains why the project has scaled up while maintaining strong confidence. The combination of financial discipline and blockchain expertise is one reason BlockDAG is gaining recognition as the best crypto to buy right now.

BlockDAG’s Expansion Reflects Turner’s Leadership

The progress of BlockDAG is a direct outcome of Turner’s leadership. The presale has progressed through 30 batches, with a coin price now at $0.0015 for a limited period. This pricing model has attracted both retail and institutional attention.

With more than 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, demand reflects the trust Turner brings. His focus is on milestones, not speculation. Instead of chasing attention on social media, he has built BlockDAG’s reputation around results. Its technology, based on a Directed Acyclic Graph model combined with Proof-of-Work security, appeals to developers and market participants seeking speed, scalability, and protection.

This strategy not only drives adoption but also positions BlockDAG as one of the best cryptos to buy right now, with technical innovation supported by strong operational direction.

Why Turner’s Approach Sets Him Apart in 2025

In 2025, Antony Turner’s leadership is a standout example in the crypto industry. While many projects still struggle to establish credibility, BlockDAG is already being discussed in fintech circles because of Turner’s proven history. His track record in asset-backed ventures and macro trend analysis places him in a category above many blockchain founders.

The presale raised nearly $420 million, alongside a 2900% ROI since Batch 1, which is proof of this success. These numbers are more than statistics; they demonstrate the confidence Turner has earned from the market. Each new batch of BlockDAG reinforces that trust as the project moves closer to mainnet and public launch.

With a clear roadmap and professional execution, Turner has made BlockDAG more than just another blockchain experiment. His disciplined leadership is why many see it as the best crypto to buy right now.

Final Thoughts: Leadership That Builds Long-Term Value

Antony Turner’s story is not one of hype but of consistent delivery. From launching Switzerland’s first balanced crypto index fund to leading a publicly traded blockchain Growth company, his background shows years of applied expertise. At BlockDAG, that experience translates into a disciplined, structured roadmap for scaling.

The presale results, with $420 million raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, and a 2,900% ROI already achieved, highlight a model built on both financial insight and technological innovation. As BlockDAG prepares for wider adoption, Turner’s credibility continues to anchor confidence in its future.

For those seeking the best crypto to buy right now, BlockDAG demonstrates that leadership rooted in finance and real-world execution can drive results that stand out in a crowded sector.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/antony-turner-a-visionary-leader-who-placed-blockdag-among-top-cryptos-in-2025-by-driving-420m-presale-growth/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.0041-12.82%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12806-0.47%
COM
COM$0.005886-8.05%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

After years of U.S. sanctions, China moves to ban Nvidia, betting Huawei and homegrown chips are enough to win the AI wars.
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0615-2.87%
WINK
WIN$0.00003745-0.66%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003368+0.44%
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,427.31
$103,427.31$103,427.31

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,482.76
$3,482.76$3,482.76

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.31
$160.31$160.31

-0.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4330
$2.4330$2.4330

-0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17620
$0.17620$0.17620

+0.03%