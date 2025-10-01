Massachusetts to Review Proposed Bitcoin Reserve Bill in Upcoming Hearing

TLDR

Massachusetts will hold a hearing on a proposed Bitcoin reserve bill soon.

The bill could allow Massachusetts to invest 10% of its stabilization fund in Bitcoin.

Only a few states, like Texas and New Hampshire, have approved similar Bitcoin reserve bills.

The bill follows a federal executive order supporting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency reserves.

Massachusetts is set to hold a hearing to consider a proposed bill that could pave the way for the state to hold Bitcoin as part of its strategic reserve. The legislation, introduced by Republican state Senator Peter Durant, aims to allow Massachusetts to invest in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, by utilizing a portion of the state’s stabilization fund. This bill adds to the growing list of state-level proposals exploring the integration of digital assets into state finances.

Hearing to Consider Bitcoin Reserve Bill

A hearing by the Massachusetts Joint Revenue Committee is scheduled to discuss the “Bitcoin strategic reserve” bill. The proposed legislation was introduced by Republican state Senator Peter Durant earlier this year.

The bill would allow the state to invest up to 10% of its Commonwealth Stabilization Fund in Bitcoin or other digital assets. It also allows for any cryptocurrency seized by the state to be added to a reserve fund.

This proposal is part of a broader push among Republican lawmakers in several states to integrate cryptocurrencies into state budgets and reserve funds. The state has not made any decisions yet, but the hearing marks a significant step toward discussing the potential role of digital assets in state finances. The bill has gained attention as part of the larger national trend where a few states are exploring cryptocurrency reserves.

Political Context of the Proposal

The bill faces an uncertain path due to the current political landscape in Massachusetts. While the state legislature is controlled by Democrats, with a supermajority in both the House and Senate, Republican lawmakers like Senator Durant have continued to promote cryptocurrency-related legislation.

The bill would need substantial support from both sides of the aisle to pass, but the political climate might influence its chances.

Massachusetts, like some other U.S. states, is often referred to as a “commonwealth.” However, this term does not change its legal relationship with the federal government or its status as a state. If the bill is passed, it could set a precedent for other states looking to create similar Bitcoin reserve measures.

Similar Proposals in Other States

Massachusetts joins several states that have considered or passed legislation to hold Bitcoin as part of their strategic reserves. As of September 2025, New Hampshire and Texas are among the states that have already implemented similar measures.

Other states, such as Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota, rejected similar bills in 2025, while Michigan and Ohio are still considering such proposals.

The growing interest in Bitcoin reserves at the state level follows a federal initiative that was started by former President Donald Trump. In March 2025, Trump signed an executive order aimed at establishing a federal government stockpile of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. This initiative was designed to build reserves through assets seized by authorities, and some lawmakers are working to codify this order into law through Congress.

Bitcoin as a Financial Strategy

The push for Bitcoin reserves is also connected to the broader trend of adopting cryptocurrencies as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. Some companies and individuals, including those in leadership roles at firms like MicroStrategy, have long viewed Bitcoin as a way to diversify financial holdings.

This view is slowly being adopted by state governments, especially those with Republican majorities that are eager to explore alternative financial strategies.

In Massachusetts, the proposed Bitcoin reserve bill could be a significant step in this direction. However, the outcome of the hearing and the subsequent legislative process remains uncertain. As with other states, Massachusetts will have to weigh the potential benefits of holding digital assets against the risks associated with such an investment.

