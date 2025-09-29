A new active week kicks off, with markets focused on central bankers 🏦 and fresh economic data 📊.
🇪🇸 Spain
08:00 BST — Retail Sales (Aug): prev. +4.7% YoY
08:00 BST — Inflation (Sept):
• HICP: forecast +3.0% YoY (prev. +2.7%)
• HICP: +0.3% MoM (prev. 0.0%)
• CPI: forecast +3.1% YoY (prev. +2.7%)
• CPI: −0.2% MoM (prev. 0.0%)
🎤 Key Speeches Today
10:00 BST — ECB Schnabel 🇪🇺
10:00 BST — Bundesbank’s Nagel 🇩🇪
12:30 BST — Fed Waller 🇺🇸
13:00 BST — ECB Lane 🇪🇺 & BoE Ramsden 🇬🇧
18:15 BST — President Trump 🇺🇸
18:30 BST — Fed Williams 🇺🇸
23:00 BST — Fed Bostic 🇺🇸
💡 Monetary policy remains at the centre of attention with the Fed’s return to rate cuts. FOMC and ECB comments today will be closely watched by traders worldwide. 🌍
