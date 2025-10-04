MARA Reports Growth of 4% Bitcoin Production for September 2025 Despite High Difficulty

Key Notes

The mining firm achieved 736 BTC production with 60.4 EH/s energized hashrate, demonstrating operational resilience amid heightened competition.

Texas wind farm and Ohio facility reached full deployment status, positioning the company for expanded Q4 operations.

Stock price gained 2.90% following the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in the firm’s $7.072 billion market capitalization position.

blocks won during September, with its mining operations generating 736 BTC, a 4% month-over-month increase.

The company’s management attributed its improved performance to operational consistency despite a 9% rise in global hashrate and mining difficulty in its maximums. MARA’s energized hashrate climbed 1% to reach 60.4 EH/s, marking incremental progress in its capacity expansion efforts.







Texas and Ohio Facilities Reach Full Deployment Milestones

According to the press release, MARA confirmed that all containers and miners at its Texas wind farm are now deployed and fully connected, maintaining its trajectory for full operations in the fourth quarter of the year. At its Hannibal, Ohio, site, the facility is running at 100% capacity, with 86 MW currently online and plans for an additional 14 MW by year-end.

As of the end of September, MARA’s total BTC holdings stood at 52,850, including assets loaned or pledged as collateral. With this amount, MARA is the second-largest Bitcoin treasury among public companies, behind Strategy, which holds 640,031 BTC.

Stock Price Climbs 2.90% Following Operational Updates

Shares of MARA Holdings have shown responsiveness to these operational updates and prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency sector. Trading volumes have increased as market participants reacted to reports detailing the company’s month-over-month production growth and expansion milestones.

Today, they increased by +2.90%, with an average volume of 55,205,290 shares traded on this day. Despite the volatility, the company has a market capitalization of $7.072 billion, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Price movement in MARA stock typically tracks with broader Bitcoin market volatility and announcements related to its operational infrastructure. The company’s focus on maximizing uptime and increasing energized hashrate is closely watched by investors seeking exposure to digital asset mining and infrastructure plays.

MARA’s leadership expressed confidence in its ability to execute on its growth strategy, citing resilience in operations amid rising mining challenges. In 2025, their strategy yielded positive results, with their mining operations and Bitcoin treasury, as they raised $950 million to purchase BTC for their treasury. These results are helping to create a positive view of investors in their market shares, and with good eyes, the rest of the Bitcoin mining companies, since most of them had a great month in September with the valuation of their stocks.

