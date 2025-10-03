MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock: 736 BTC Mined in September, Despite Market Headwinds

TLDR

MARA mines 736 BTC in Sept, boosting output despite rising network difficulty.

MARA hits 736 BTC, uptime at 99%, Texas site fully deployed for Q4 growth.

Bitcoin miner MARA posts 736 BTC Sept output as Texas site ramps to scale.

MARA grows output to 736 BTC in Sept, eyes energy-efficient expansion ahead.

MARA tops 736 BTC Sept haul, Texas & Ohio sites drive strong mining uptime.

MARA Holdings, Inc. reported the production of 736 bitcoin in September 2025, despite market volatility and increasing network hashrate. The company won 218 blocks during the month, marking a 5% rise over August’s count. This performance highlights steady growth in mining output and operational efficiency under challenging industry conditions.

The company’s average bitcoin production per day rose to 24.5 BTC, up from 22.7 BTC in August. Its share of available miner rewards climbed to 5.2%, while transaction fees made up 0.9% of total earnings. Energized hashrate increased to 60.4 EH/s, a 1% month-over-month gain that underpins ongoing infrastructure deployment success.

MARA’s Texas wind farm reached a key milestone, with all miners fully deployed and containers connected. The site remains on track for full-scale operations by the fourth quarter, reinforcing the company’s energy-efficient mining strategy. In parallel, the Hannibal, Ohio site ran at full 100% capacity, delivering improved uptime and adding to overall stability.

Bitcoin Mining Operations Show Strong Execution

September’s metrics reflect MARA’s commitment to maintaining consistent production levels, even as network difficulty rose. The global bitcoin network hashrate increased by 9% month-over-month to 1,031 EH/s, making mining more competitive. Yet, MARA outperformed expectations by managing higher output and improved uptime.

Fleet-wide uptime reached 99%, excluding brief weather-related downtime at the Garden City facility. With sites in Texas and Ohio running efficiently, MARA’s overall network remained resilient and productive. Uptime gains helped offset environmental interruptions and further supported the company’s consistent monthly output.

Additionally, MARA continues to benefit from its proprietary MARAPool, which tracks its standalone mining activity excluding joint ventures. The pool’s operational metrics serve as a transparent benchmark for mining performance and rewards. These figures reveal operational reliability and consistent returns despite broader network pressures.

Digital Assets Strategy and Market Context

By the end of September, MARA held 52,850 bitcoin, including assets loaned, managed, or pledged as collateral. The company engaged in strategic asset management during the month, resulting in a net sale of bitcoin. This approach suggests active treasury management tailored to dynamic market conditions.

The company’s bitcoin production aligns with its long-term expansion plans and infrastructure investments. It continues to prioritize site-level efficiency, scale, and renewable energy integration. These strategies are expected to drive consistent performance regardless of fluctuations in bitcoin prices or network challenges.

MARA’s production report signals a clear operational focus amid a shifting crypto environment. As mining difficulty rises and volatility persists, infrastructure strength and uptime remain vital. The company’s September update reflects resilience and execution capacity across its mining assets.

The post MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock: 736 BTC Mined in September, Despite Market Headwinds appeared first on CoinCentral.