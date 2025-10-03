Crypto News

The Litecoin price is currently $110, with the token showing a modest 3% gain over the past seven days. Traders are closely monitoring the upcoming ETF approval, which could impact short-term volatility.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX), which is Verified #1 on CertiK and with its wallet beta live, allows fast crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries and has strong fundamentals. This makes it a standout pick for investors seeking high growth.

Litecoin Price Prediction: Risk and Opportunity

Litecoin price has moved sideways in recent days as traders anticipate the SEC’s decision on the Canary LTC ETF. The token peaked at $134.30 on August 13 and fell to a low of $100 in September before rebounding to $106.75. Technical charts indicate a head-and-shoulders pattern is forming, with the head at $134 and the shoulders at $121.35. The neckline is at $107, which the price recently retested.

Currently, Litecoin has moved below the 50-day Weighted Moving Average, signaling a bearish breakout. Analysts suggest that if the pattern holds, LTC could drop toward the key support level of $90 in the coming weeks. However, ETF approval could temporarily push the price higher before a potential correction, due to a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario.

The SEC’s upcoming decision on the Canary LTC ETF is a key catalyst. Market odds suggest a 93% likelihood of approval and analysts note that prior approvals for Bitcoin ETFs set a favorable precedent. Even so, the LTC price may experience volatility after the event, as short-term traders react to the news.

Remittix: A Viral Altcoin for High Growth

While Litecoin navigates ETF-related risk, Remittix is making waves in the crypto space. The project has raised over $26.9 million, sold more than 673 million tokens and is currently priced at $0.1130. Remittix is verified #1 on CertiK and its wallet beta is now live, offering users fast and secure crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries. Its deflationary tokenomics and working infrastructure make it one of the best crypto to buy now, appealing to investors seeking high potential returns.

Remittix Highlights:

Wallet beta is now live, enabling quick and secure crypto-to-bank transfers.

Verified #1 on CertiK for industry-leading security.

Deflationary tokenomics are designed to support long-term value growth.

Practical utility for freelancers, remitters and global earners.

Built on working infrastructure, not just hype, ensuring adoption.

Conclusion: Why Remittix Stands Out

The Litecoin price may experience short-term fluctuations following the ETF news, but Remittix presents a compelling opportunity for long-term growth. Its verified security, live wallet beta and strong adoption metrics make it a high-potential altcoin. Remittix offers utility, strong infrastructure and community trust, positioning it to outperform traditional altcoins like Litecoin in the months ahead.

