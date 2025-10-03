صرافیDEX+
LTC Price Rises 3% In 7 Days As Viral Altcoins Like Remittix Set For 4,000% Gains

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:09
Crypto News

The Litecoin price is currently $110, with the token showing a modest 3% gain over the past seven days. Traders are closely monitoring the upcoming ETF approval, which could impact short-term volatility.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX), which is Verified #1 on CertiK and with its wallet beta live, allows fast crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries and has strong fundamentals. This makes it a standout pick for investors seeking high growth.

Litecoin Price Prediction: Risk and Opportunity

Litecoin price has moved sideways in recent days as traders anticipate the SEC’s decision on the Canary LTC ETF. The token peaked at $134.30 on August 13 and fell to a low of $100 in September before rebounding to $106.75. Technical charts indicate a head-and-shoulders pattern is forming, with the head at $134 and the shoulders at $121.35. The neckline is at $107, which the price recently retested.

Currently, Litecoin has moved below the 50-day Weighted Moving Average, signaling a bearish breakout. Analysts suggest that if the pattern holds, LTC could drop toward the key support level of $90 in the coming weeks. However, ETF approval could temporarily push the price higher before a potential correction, due to a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario.

The SEC’s upcoming decision on the Canary LTC ETF is a key catalyst. Market odds suggest a 93% likelihood of approval and analysts note that prior approvals for Bitcoin ETFs set a favorable precedent. Even so, the LTC price may experience volatility after the event, as short-term traders react to the news.

Remittix: A Viral Altcoin for High Growth

While Litecoin navigates ETF-related risk, Remittix is making waves in the crypto space. The project has raised over $26.9 million, sold more than 673 million tokens and is currently priced at $0.1130. Remittix is verified #1 on CertiK and its wallet beta is now live, offering users fast and secure crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries. Its deflationary tokenomics and working infrastructure make it one of the best crypto to buy now, appealing to investors seeking high potential returns.

Remittix Highlights:

  • Wallet beta is now live, enabling quick and secure crypto-to-bank transfers.
  • Verified #1 on CertiK for industry-leading security.
  • Deflationary tokenomics are designed to support long-term value growth.
  • Practical utility for freelancers, remitters and global earners.
  • Built on working infrastructure, not just hype, ensuring adoption.

Conclusion: Why Remittix Stands Out

The Litecoin price may experience short-term fluctuations following the ETF news, but Remittix presents a compelling opportunity for long-term growth. Its verified security, live wallet beta and strong adoption metrics make it a high-potential altcoin. Remittix offers utility, strong infrastructure and community trust, positioning it to outperform traditional altcoins like Litecoin in the months ahead.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:
Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/litecoin-price-prediction-ltc-price-rises-3-in-7-days-as-viral-altcoins-like-remittix-set-for-4000-gains/

