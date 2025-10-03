Living Security Unveils HRMCon 2025 Speakers as Report Finds Firms Detect Just 19% Of Human Risk

Austin / TX, United States, September 25th, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--Living Security, a global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced the full speaker lineup for the Human Risk Management Conference (HRMCon 2025), taking place October 20, 2025, at Austin’s Q2 Stadium and virtually worldwide.

The announcement follows findings from the newly published 2025 State of Human Cyber Risk Report, produced by the Cyentia Institute in collaboration with Living Security, which reveals that on average, organizations detect only 19% of all human risk activity.

That means the majority of risky behaviors — from credential misuse to insider threats — go unseen, leaving enterprises exposed to risks that technology or traditional awareness programs alone can’t solve.

HRMCon is a one-day event focused on the people side of cybersecurity, offered this year both in-person in Austin and virtually worldwide. The program is designed for CISOs, security leaders, risk managers, and HR professionals who are responsible for building security culture and reducing human-driven risk.

Sessions will explore how to extend risk ownership beyond traditional awareness programs and the security operations center, empowering managers and employees across the business to take accountability.

Attendees will gain practical strategies they can apply immediately from executives, global analysts, and peers. Participants with confirmed attendance may also request a completion certificate for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for the full conference.

HRMCon 2025 will feature enterprise CISOs, Fortune 500 veterans, and leading analysts sharing research-backed strategies and real-world lessons on operationalizing human risk management.

Speaker Highlights

Opening Keynote – Brett Wahlin, CISO, Aurora – From Counterintelligence to Cybersecurity: Rethinking the Human Factor Across Industries.

Risk frameworks have shaped enterprise security for decades but often overlook the human element. Drawing on his path from counterintelligence to the CISO seat, Brett Wahlin will show where traditional frameworks succeed, where they fall short, and how Human Risk Management can integrate people into the same disciplined approach that governs technology.

Tim Taylor, VP of Security Education and Awareness, Mastercard – Creating Human Risk Visibility: Where to Start and How to Scale.

Tim offers a step-by-step play for creating measurable human risk visibility in 90 days. Attendees will learn how to define goals, connect data sources, and build momentum toward sustainable risk reduction.

Ashley Atiles, Director of Identity Risk, & Alfonso Mancuso, Director of Information Security, Labcorp – The Access Equation: Identity Meets Human Risk.

Ashley and Alfonso will explore how identity and behavior intersect as the earliest line of defense. Attendees will learn how integrating IAM signals with human risk data creates a powerful new lever for stopping threats before they escalate.

Kelly Harward, VP of Product & Mike Siegel, President, Living Security – Operationalizing HRM: From Frameworks and Playbooks to Goals for Adaptive Defense.

Living Security leaders show how to translate frameworks into measurable outcomes. Attendees will see real-world playbooks and a preview of the new Goals feature, which ties behavior change directly to risk reduction.

Jinan Budge, VP & Principal Analyst, Forrester – The Future of Human Risk Management: Market Landscape and the Role of Agentic AI.

A market-level view of how Human Risk Management is evolving from compliance to strategy. Attendees will learn about the current state of the market, where it’s headed, and how autonomous AI agents are set to reshape HRM strategies in the years ahead.

Closing Keynote – Larry Whiteside Jr., CISO Advisor & Co-Founder, Confide – Evolving the Role of the CISO: From Defense to Business Enabler.

A concise look at how the CISO role is shifting from technical defense to strategic business leadership. Attendees will hear how Human Risk Management can help CISOs align security with culture, accountability, and measurable business outcomes.

HRMCon 2025 Features

Grounded in Research: Learning real-world strategies to close the 19% human risk visibility gap.

Professional Development: Earning verifiable CPE credits with a completion certificate (confirmed attendance and upon request).

Free and Flexible: Registering at no cost and choose to attending live in Austin or virtually from anywhere.

Expert-Led: Hearing from leading CISOs, analysts, and security practitioners shaping the HRM market.

Peer Insights: Seeing how organizations are operationalizing HRM through case studies and playbooks.

Immediate Takeaways: Leaving with frameworks, tools, and strategies you can implement right away.

HRMCon 2025, hosted by Living Security, comes at a pivotal time for organizations looking to transform security culture, reduce human-driven risk, and lead in an AI-enabled world.

Users can register today at www.livingsecurity.com/hrmcon-2025

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are—whether that’s starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security’s Unify platform delivers 3X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem.

The platform pinpoints the 8–12% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time—reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action—driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Living Security Media

media@livingsecurity.com

