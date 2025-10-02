صرافیDEX+
Litecoin price forms a risky pattern as LTC ETF deadline nears

نویسنده: Crypto.news
2025/10/02 03:07
Litecoin price continued its strong rebound as traders waited for the potential launch of the spot LTC ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission and as the crypto market rebounded.

Summary
  • Litecoin price jumped as the crypto market rebounded.
  • The deadline for the Canary LTC ETF is on Thursday.
  • The risk is that LTC has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern

Litecoin (LTC) token jumped to a high of $111.65, its highest level since Sept.22 and 11% above its lowest level in September.

The LTC token jumped as the crypto market rallied after the weak ADP jobs numbers, which raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates again this month. It also rallied because October is one of the best months in the crypto industry.

Most importantly, the coin is rising as investors anticipate the upcoming approval of a spot LTC ETF, which could happen as soon as Thursday when the final deadline of the Canary Capital spot LTC arrives.

Polymarket odds of the agency approving the Litecoin ETF have jumped to more than 90%, indicating a high probability. Besides, Litecoin is a large proof-of-work cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, which means that the agency does not view it as a security.

While the LTC ETF approval will be important, the risk, however, is that it may not be as popular among American investors as Ethereum and Bitcoin have been. For example, crypto.news data show that its daily trading volume in both the spot and the perpetual futures markets is minimal.

Litecoin price technical analysis 

Litecoin price

The other notable risk is that Litecoin price has formed the risky head-and-shoulders chart pattern on the daily timeframe chart. As the name suggests, this pattern is made up of a head, two shoulders, and a neckline. In this case, the neckline is at $107, while the head and shoulders are at $134 and $121.

Therefore, the LTC price will likely have a bearish breakout in the coming days, even if the ETF approval happens, as investors will likely sell the news.

A bearish breakout could see it drop to the important support level at $100.4, its lowest level in September. A move below that price will point to more downside, potentially to $90.

The bearish Litecoin price forecast will become invalid if the price moves above the shoulders at $121.35. Flipping that level will point to more upside to the head section at $134.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

