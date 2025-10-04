Last Rites’ Is New On Streaming This Week

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in “The Conjuring: Last Rights.” Warner Bros. Pictures

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s hit horror thriller The Conjuring: Last Rites is new on digital streaming this week.

Rated R, The Conjuring: Last Rites is billed as the final Conjuring movie in the Conjuring Cinematic Universe. The Conjuring was released in 2013 and was followed by 2015’s The Conjuring 2 and 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Wilson and Farmiga and starred in all of the films as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The duo also starred as the Warrens in one other Conjuring Cinematic Universe movie, Annabelle Comes Home, in 2019.

ForbesHere’s The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

The Conjuring: Last Rites begins in 1964 with the young Ed and Lorraine Warren encountering a demonically possessed mirror. After the story flashes forward 22 years, the Warrens encounter the mirror once again in a house owned by the Smurl family in Pennsylvania. Making matters worse, the demon possessing the object conjures up three evil spirits to further terrorize various Smurl family members.

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy as Ed and Lorraine’s daughter, Judy, and her boyfriend, Tony Spera. Steve Coulter also reprises his Conjuring movie role as Father Gordon.

Forbes‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’: How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s True Crime Series?

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced recently that The Conjuring: Last Rites will be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be available for purchase on PVOD on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home and YouTube for $24.99. Since PVOD rentals are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent The Conjuring: Last Rites for 48 hours for $19.99.

Bonus Materials Come With Purchased Copies Of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ On PVOD

In addition to the film, bonus materials will be accessible to consumers who purchase The Conjuring: Last Rites on PVOD.

According to WBDHE, the bonus materials include three production featurettes: Last Rites: An Era Ends, The Conjuring: Crafting Scares and Michael Chaves: Believer.

ForbesThe Top 10 Horror Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Rotten Tomatoes

In addition to the digital release of the film, physical copies of The Conjuring: Last Rites are scheduled to be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 25. A four-film collection of The Conjuring movies will also be available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD the same day.

Also starring Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadson, John Brotherton and Shannon Kook, The Conjuring: Last Rites will arrive on PVOD on Tuesday.

Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, Explained