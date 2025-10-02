صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
TLDR Civil fraud judges are stepping in to freeze stolen crypto as federal enforcement fades. Judges face challenges in handling crypto cases due to limited Web3 expertise. Scammers exploit legal gaps, convincing judges to lift freezes on stolen tokens. Retail traders are turning to courts for crypto restitution amidst federal cuts. As the federal government’s [...] The post Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Civil fraud judges are stepping in to freeze stolen crypto as federal enforcement fades. Judges face challenges in handling crypto cases due to limited Web3 expertise. Scammers exploit legal gaps, convincing judges to lift freezes on stolen tokens. Retail traders are turning to courts for crypto restitution amidst federal cuts. As the federal government’s [...] The post Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement appeared first on CoinCentral.

Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/02 03:48

TLDR

  • Civil fraud judges are stepping in to freeze stolen crypto as federal enforcement fades.
  • Judges face challenges in handling crypto cases due to limited Web3 expertise.
  • Scammers exploit legal gaps, convincing judges to lift freezes on stolen tokens.
  • Retail traders are turning to courts for crypto restitution amidst federal cuts.

As the federal government’s focus on crypto enforcement fades, judges are stepping in to help recover stolen assets. With fewer resources available from federal agencies, civil fraud judges are increasingly tasked with freezing crypto involved in scams. However, without specialized knowledge in Web3 technology, these judges face challenges in effectively handling such complex cases, leaving retail traders exposed to rising fraud risks.

Federal Enforcement Declines Under Trump Administration

Under the Trump administration, there has been a noticeable reduction in federal efforts to combat cryptocurrency-related crimes. One key event was the withdrawal of Trump’s nominee for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chair, leaving the commission with just one member. This cutback in regulatory oversight has left many investors vulnerable to crypto theft and scams.

Scott Armstrong, a former federal prosecutor specializing in crypto crime, explained that without proper resources, the Justice Department is unable to handle many of these cases. “People are desperately trying to figure out ways to recover stolen assets, but actually getting your hands on it is an entirely different story,” Armstrong noted. As a result, more individuals are turning to civil fraud courts to seek justice and recover their stolen crypto assets.

Judges Take On Increased Role in Crypto Cases

With federal authorities scaling back their involvement, civil judges are stepping in to handle the rising number of crypto fraud cases. Judges are being asked to freeze stolen assets in an effort to prevent further harm to victims. However, these judges often lack the specialized knowledge required to navigate the complex world of Web3 and blockchain technology.

Legal experts argue that while judges may act in good faith, their efforts may be insufficient without a more coordinated and knowledgeable approach. Retail traders who have been defrauded by scams are left hoping that judges can enforce token freezes to prevent further loss. Yet, the lack of coordination between courts and law enforcement means that many cases still fall through the cracks.

Scammers Exploit Legal Gaps to Lift Token Freezes

Despite efforts by some judges to freeze stolen crypto, scammers continue to exploit legal loopholes to have these freezes lifted. One prominent case involved Hayden Davis, the promoter of the LIBRA meme coin. After a federal judge froze his wallets, Davis convinced the court to lift the freeze, arguing that prolonged freezing of the assets could result in the tokens losing their value. Within days of the freeze being lifted, Davis allegedly participated in another scam, underscoring the vulnerability of the system.

These legal battles highlight the challenges faced by judges who, despite their intentions, may not fully understand the technical complexities of the crypto space. As crypto transactions move quickly and are often opaque, it becomes difficult for judges to assess the long-term risks of freezing assets. This situation illustrates the growing need for more expertise and resources in handling crypto fraud cases.

A Need for More Effective Solutions

The rise in crypto fraud cases and the involvement of civil fraud judges show that the current system is struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of digital crime. While some judges have taken action to freeze stolen crypto, these efforts are still piecemeal and uncoordinated. Experts warn that without a more systematic approach to crypto enforcement, victims of fraud will continue to face significant challenges in recovering their assets.

Ultimately, while civil fraud judges may play a crucial role in attempting to protect retail traders, their lack of specialized knowledge and limited resources make them ill-equipped to fully tackle the complexities of crypto fraud. A more coordinated and comprehensive solution is needed to address the rising risks in the digital asset market.

The post Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement appeared first on CoinCentral.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15505+2.60%
MemeCore
M$2.39829-3.97%
Threshold
T$0.01288+0.31%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02464-4.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000736-3.08%
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,412.67-1.94%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01198-1.56%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,336.45
$103,336.45$103,336.45

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,474.02
$3,474.02$3,474.02

-0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.60
$159.60$159.60

-0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4240
$2.4240$2.4240

-0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17570
$0.17570$0.17570

-0.24%