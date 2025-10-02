The post Joshua Allen, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Winner,’ Dies At 36 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Joshua Allen, season four winner of So You Think You Can Dance attends the 83rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade with musical performances by Grand Marshal Stevie Wonder and legendary, award-winning artists on November 30, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Hollywood Christmas Parade) getty Joshua Allen, the season four winner of So You Think You Can Dance, died on September 30 at the age of 36. The cause of death has not been released. Allen was born in Fort Worth, Texas on March 13, 1989 and started to dance at the age of 8. Per Wipekedia, one of his early influences was Michael Jackson, whom Allen emulated by doing the Moonwalk. He was also a school athlete, participating in football and track. But his main focus was dancing. In 2008, Allen at age 18 was named the winner of So You Think You Can Dance, which was a summer staple on Fox from 2005 to 2022. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Top 4 contestant Vigil Gadson and all-star Joshua Allen perform a Hip-Hop routine choreographed by Pharside & Phoenix on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Monday, September 7 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.(Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) FOX Image Collection via Getty Images The news of Allen’s passing comes less than three years after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss in December 2022, who was the runner-up on Allen’s season and a television personality best known for his association with Ellen DeGeneres. The two reportedly developed a close friendship on the show and remained friends in the years afterwards. Following So You Think You Can Dance, Allen went on to pursue acting and dance roles, appearing in the dance film Step Up 3D… The post Joshua Allen, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Winner,’ Dies At 36 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Joshua Allen, season four winner of So You Think You Can Dance attends the 83rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade with musical performances by Grand Marshal Stevie Wonder and legendary, award-winning artists on November 30, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Hollywood Christmas Parade) getty Joshua Allen, the season four winner of So You Think You Can Dance, died on September 30 at the age of 36. The cause of death has not been released. Allen was born in Fort Worth, Texas on March 13, 1989 and started to dance at the age of 8. Per Wipekedia, one of his early influences was Michael Jackson, whom Allen emulated by doing the Moonwalk. He was also a school athlete, participating in football and track. But his main focus was dancing. In 2008, Allen at age 18 was named the winner of So You Think You Can Dance, which was a summer staple on Fox from 2005 to 2022. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Top 4 contestant Vigil Gadson and all-star Joshua Allen perform a Hip-Hop routine choreographed by Pharside & Phoenix on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Monday, September 7 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.(Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) FOX Image Collection via Getty Images The news of Allen’s passing comes less than three years after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss in December 2022, who was the runner-up on Allen’s season and a television personality best known for his association with Ellen DeGeneres. The two reportedly developed a close friendship on the show and remained friends in the years afterwards. Following So You Think You Can Dance, Allen went on to pursue acting and dance roles, appearing in the dance film Step Up 3D…