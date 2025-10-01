Jim Cramer Backs Bitcoin and Ethereum as Hedge Against $37 Trillion Debt

On his program, the longtime television host suggested that digital assets can serve as a safeguard against the United States’ mounting $37 trillion debt load.

Instead of focusing on hype or short-term trading, Cramer described his own holdings in Bitcoin and Ethereum as “insurance.” He explained that younger generations in particular may view crypto as a serious alternative to traditional assets, since they will inherit the consequences of today’s fiscal policies.

Debt, Shutdowns, and Generational Impact

Cramer pointed out that the government’s current budget standoff avoided colliding with debt repayment deadlines, but argued that such close calls only highlight the fragility of the system. While older Americans may not feel the brunt of these issues, he warned that future generations “will have to live with them.”

Caution Over Corporate Announcements

The host also took aim at Bitmine’s latest announcement, urging caution. He reminded viewers that companies making bold claims in the crypto sector often introduce risks for investors. Back in July, he had made a similar point, advising anyone tempted by speculative names like Bitmine to consider simply buying Bitcoin or Ethereum instead — assets he openly owns and describes as reliable by comparison.

For Cramer, the bottom line is clear: crypto isn’t entertainment, it’s a hedge — a form of insurance against economic instability and a financial system weighed down by record debt.

