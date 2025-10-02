Japanese Investment Firm Solidifying Position As A Top Bitcoin Public Holder

Oct 01, 2025 at 17:59 // News

This massive purchase significantly boosts the company’s total Bitcoin reserves to 30,823 BTC. Coinidol.com reviews the announcement from Asia.



Japanese investment firm Metaplanet further solidified its position as a major corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), announcing the acquisition of an additional 5,268 BTC for 91.6 billion yen (approximately $623 million), as Yahoo Finance reports.



Following this acquisition, Metaplanet is now recognized as the fourth-largest public company holder of Bitcoin globally, demonstrating an aggressive corporate treasury strategy centered on the digital asset.



The news was a significant factor in the broader cryptocurrency market’s rally, which saw Bitcoin surge past the $116,000 mark. The sustained institutional appetite for Bitcoin, despite global macro pressures like the looming U.S. government shutdown, underscores its growing recognition as a legitimate store of value and an uncorrelated asset.



Strategic rationale approach



This strategy mirrors the approach of other Bitcoin treasury companies, such as MicroStrategy, by adopting BTC as a primary reserve asset to hedge against inflation, protect corporate capital from yen depreciation, and drive long-term shareholder value.



Metaplanet’s repeated and increasingly large purchases signal a profound shift in corporate finance, particularly in Asia, where companies are moving away from traditional reserves to embrace a “Bitcoin Standard.” The accumulation is not viewed merely as speculation but as a disciplined long-term strategy (Digital Asset Treasury Strategy or DAT) designed to provide a more stable and high-growth alternative to holding cash or bonds.







A crypto-friendly trend



Furthermore, this development reinforces the narrative of Bitcoin scarcity ahead of the next halving and against the backdrop of increasing institutional financial products like spot Bitcoin ETFs. The corporate adoption trend acts as a powerful demand shock, absorbing available supply from the market and providing a strong foundational floor for the asset’s price.



The commitment of a major publicly-traded company to such a large-scale Bitcoin reserve is a strong vote of confidence in the future of the digital asset economy.