صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Japanese Investment Firm Solidifying Position As A Top Bitcoin Public Holder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 01, 2025 at 17:59 // News This massive purchase significantly boosts the company’s total Bitcoin reserves to 30,823 BTC. Coinidol.com reviews the announcement from Asia. Japanese investment firm Metaplanet further solidified its position as a major corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), announcing the acquisition of an additional 5,268 BTC for 91.6 billion yen (approximately $623 million),  as Yahoo Finance reports. Following this acquisition, Metaplanet is now recognized as the fourth-largest public company holder of Bitcoin globally, demonstrating an aggressive corporate treasury strategy centered on the digital asset. The news was a significant factor in the broader cryptocurrency market’s rally, which saw Bitcoin surge past the $116,000 mark. The sustained institutional appetite for Bitcoin, despite global macro pressures like the looming U.S. government shutdown, underscores its growing recognition as a legitimate store of value and an uncorrelated asset. Strategic rationale approach This strategy mirrors the approach of other Bitcoin treasury companies, such as MicroStrategy, by adopting BTC as a primary reserve asset to hedge against inflation, protect corporate capital from yen depreciation, and drive long-term shareholder value. Metaplanet’s repeated and increasingly large purchases signal a profound shift in corporate finance, particularly in Asia, where companies are moving away from traditional reserves to embrace a “Bitcoin Standard.” The accumulation is not viewed merely as speculation but as a disciplined long-term strategy (Digital Asset Treasury Strategy or DAT) designed to provide a more stable and high-growth alternative to holding cash or bonds. A crypto-friendly trend Furthermore, this development reinforces the narrative of Bitcoin scarcity ahead of the next halving and against the backdrop of increasing institutional financial products like spot Bitcoin ETFs. The corporate adoption trend acts as a powerful demand shock, absorbing available supply from the market and providing a strong foundational… The post Japanese Investment Firm Solidifying Position As A Top Bitcoin Public Holder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 01, 2025 at 17:59 // News This massive purchase significantly boosts the company’s total Bitcoin reserves to 30,823 BTC. Coinidol.com reviews the announcement from Asia. Japanese investment firm Metaplanet further solidified its position as a major corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), announcing the acquisition of an additional 5,268 BTC for 91.6 billion yen (approximately $623 million),  as Yahoo Finance reports. Following this acquisition, Metaplanet is now recognized as the fourth-largest public company holder of Bitcoin globally, demonstrating an aggressive corporate treasury strategy centered on the digital asset. The news was a significant factor in the broader cryptocurrency market’s rally, which saw Bitcoin surge past the $116,000 mark. The sustained institutional appetite for Bitcoin, despite global macro pressures like the looming U.S. government shutdown, underscores its growing recognition as a legitimate store of value and an uncorrelated asset. Strategic rationale approach This strategy mirrors the approach of other Bitcoin treasury companies, such as MicroStrategy, by adopting BTC as a primary reserve asset to hedge against inflation, protect corporate capital from yen depreciation, and drive long-term shareholder value. Metaplanet’s repeated and increasingly large purchases signal a profound shift in corporate finance, particularly in Asia, where companies are moving away from traditional reserves to embrace a “Bitcoin Standard.” The accumulation is not viewed merely as speculation but as a disciplined long-term strategy (Digital Asset Treasury Strategy or DAT) designed to provide a more stable and high-growth alternative to holding cash or bonds. A crypto-friendly trend Furthermore, this development reinforces the narrative of Bitcoin scarcity ahead of the next halving and against the backdrop of increasing institutional financial products like spot Bitcoin ETFs. The corporate adoption trend acts as a powerful demand shock, absorbing available supply from the market and providing a strong foundational…

Japanese Investment Firm Solidifying Position As A Top Bitcoin Public Holder

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:11
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,03346-2,36%
COM
COM$0,005891-9,24%
Omnity Network
OCT$0,06092-7,52%
Bitcoin
BTC$103 308,47-2,05%
Oct 01, 2025 at 17:59 // News

This massive purchase significantly boosts the company’s total Bitcoin reserves to 30,823 BTC. Coinidol.com reviews the announcement from Asia.


Japanese investment firm Metaplanet further solidified its position as a major corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), announcing the acquisition of an additional 5,268 BTC for 91.6 billion yen (approximately $623 million),  as Yahoo Finance reports.


Following this acquisition, Metaplanet is now recognized as the fourth-largest public company holder of Bitcoin globally, demonstrating an aggressive corporate treasury strategy centered on the digital asset.


The news was a significant factor in the broader cryptocurrency market’s rally, which saw Bitcoin surge past the $116,000 mark. The sustained institutional appetite for Bitcoin, despite global macro pressures like the looming U.S. government shutdown, underscores its growing recognition as a legitimate store of value and an uncorrelated asset.


Strategic rationale approach


This strategy mirrors the approach of other Bitcoin treasury companies, such as MicroStrategy, by adopting BTC as a primary reserve asset to hedge against inflation, protect corporate capital from yen depreciation, and drive long-term shareholder value.


Metaplanet’s repeated and increasingly large purchases signal a profound shift in corporate finance, particularly in Asia, where companies are moving away from traditional reserves to embrace a “Bitcoin Standard.” The accumulation is not viewed merely as speculation but as a disciplined long-term strategy (Digital Asset Treasury Strategy or DAT) designed to provide a more stable and high-growth alternative to holding cash or bonds.



A crypto-friendly trend


Furthermore, this development reinforces the narrative of Bitcoin scarcity ahead of the next halving and against the backdrop of increasing institutional financial products like spot Bitcoin ETFs. The corporate adoption trend acts as a powerful demand shock, absorbing available supply from the market and providing a strong foundational floor for the asset’s price.


The commitment of a major publicly-traded company to such a large-scale Bitcoin reserve is a strong vote of confidence in the future of the digital asset economy.

Source: https://coinidol.com/japanese-firm-top-bitcoin-holder/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,15505+2,60%
MemeCore
M$2,39829-3,97%
Threshold
T$0,01288+0,31%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0,02464-4,86%
Notcoin
NOT$0,000736-3,08%
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103 412,67-1,94%
GAINS
GAINS$0,01681-1,29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01198-1,56%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 308,47
$103 308,47$103 308,47

-0,12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 471,61
$3 471,61$3 471,61

-0,28%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159,50
$159,50$159,50

-0,85%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4240
$2,4240$2,4240

-0,54%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17565
$0,17565$0,17565

-0,27%