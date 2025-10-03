Japan Pledges $65B AI Investment Amid Soaring Demand Forecast

TLDRs:

Japan will invest $65B in AI and semiconductors by 2030 to meet rising demand.

SoftBank forecasts a 320x surge in AI computing power needs in Japan by the end of the decade.

AI is expected to help tackle labor shortages and skill gaps in multiple industries.

The GENIAC initiative will support local AI startups and Japanese-language AI model development.

Japan is doubling down on artificial intelligence, unveiling an ambitious plan to pour at least 10 trillion yen ($65 billion) into its semiconductor and AI sectors by 2030. The move underscores the nation’s urgency in securing its digital future as global competition intensifies.

Speaking at Nvidia’s AI Day in Tokyo last week, SoftBank senior director Kuniyoshi Suzuki projected a 320-fold increase in Japan’s demand for AI computing power by 2030.

The staggering figure reflects not only the rapid adoption of machine learning technologies but also Japan’s determination to ensure technological sovereignty in an era increasingly defined by AI. The event drew over 900 participants, with industry leaders such as SoftBank, GMO Internet, and KDDI presenting their latest AI infrastructure projects and developer tools.

SoftBank’s growing role in AI push

SoftBank Group, long recognized for its bold bets on technology, is positioning itself at the heart of Japan’s AI transformation. In August, the Tokyo-based conglomerate reported a quarterly profit of 421.8 billion yen ($2.9 billion), rebounding from a heavy loss last year.

Its investments in Nvidia, OpenAI, and other AI-focused ventures have been paying off, mirroring the global surge in AI-related stock valuations.

Founder Masayoshi Son and his executives have repeatedly emphasized their conviction that AI represents the next great technological revolution.

The company’s portfolio extends beyond AI labs, with major stakes in Arm Holdings and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., both essential players in the global chip supply chain.

Local AI to tackle labor shortages

Japan’s government strategy goes beyond investments in infrastructure. Officials see AI as a potential solution to the country’s long-standing demographic challenges.

With a shrinking workforce and increasing labor shortages, AI-driven automation is being positioned as a vital tool. NEC’s senior manager Kazuya Ishikawa highlighted that industry-specific AI applications like healthcare or manufacturing,could bridge skill gaps and reduce pressure on businesses struggling to find qualified workers.

Another cornerstone of the initiative is the GENIAC project, designed to strengthen Japan’s generative AI ecosystem. The program is focused on nurturing local startups, building AI models tailored to the Japanese language, and ensuring that the nation’s AI development is not overly dependent on foreign providers.

AI boom meets national strategy

For Japan, the push into AI reflects both opportunity and necessity. With the U.S., China, and Europe all accelerating their AI efforts, Tokyo aims to remain competitive while safeguarding its digital infrastructure.

The $65 billion investment is expected to not only boost domestic research and development but also attract global partners seeking access to Japan’s robust industrial base and innovation-driven economy.

As SoftBank and other tech leaders scale their AI bets, and the government channels historic funding into the sector, Japan is positioning itself as a leading force in the AI era. What remains to be seen is how quickly these efforts will materialize into practical applications that reshape industries and everyday life.

