Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Explodes in Madagascar as Protesters Ditch Government-Controlled Comms

صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Jack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app Bitchat experienced a massive surge in downloads in Madagascar during violent protests over water and electricity shortages, which forced authorities to impose dusk-to-dawn curfews across the capital. Google Trends data shows “Bitchat” searches spiking from zero to 100 in Antananarivo as protesters sought censorship-resistant communication alternatives.Source: Google Trends Poverty and Infrastructure Crisis Fuel Violent Demonstrations The peer-to-peer application operates without internet infrastructure using Bluetooth Low Energy mesh networks, allowing encrypted messages to hop between devices within 30-meter ranges. Chrome-Stats shows Bitchat has been downloaded 365,307 times since launch, with over 21,000 downloads in the last day and more than 71,000 in the past week. Protests erupted on Thursday as thousands of mostly young protesters marched through Antananarivo, demanding the restoration of reliable water and electricity services. Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds who barricaded roads with burning tires and rocks before looting shopping malls, banks, and attacking homes of lawmakers close to President Andry Rajoelina. The government sacked its energy minister and imposed curfews from 7 PM to 5 AM to restore public order. Madagascar faces severe poverty, with 75% of its 30 million population living below the World Bank’s poverty line, while only 6.6 million citizens have internet access. Mesh Networks Enable Communication During Civil Unrest Bitchat adoption in Madagascar follows similar patterns observed during recent protests in Nepal and Indonesia. Nepal recorded 48,781 downloads on September 8 as youth-led demonstrations against corruption and social media bans left 22 dead and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation. The application requires no phone numbers, email addresses, or account registration while providing end-to-end encryption through X25519 key exchange and AES-256-GCM protocols. Each device functions as both a client and a server, creating self-organizing networks that are resilient to centralized attacks or single points of failure. Messages fragment into 500-byte chunks, enabling transmission across multiple device hops with up to seven relay points. The store-and-forward system caches messages for offline users up to 12 hours, ensuring delivery even when direct connections are unavailable. Random peer IDs are generated for each session, protecting user privacy while eliminating the need for persistent identifiers. Emergency wipe capabilities, accessible through triple-tap commands, instantly clear local data if devices are compromised or confiscated. Dorsey launched the beta in July 2025, filling TestFlight’s 10,000 capacity within hours. The weekend project focuses on disaster coordination, event overflow communication, and building cross-community bridges during internet shutdowns or government censorship campaigns. Western Governments Target Encrypted Communications Simultaneously The European Union advances its controversial “Chat Control” regulation, which requires messaging apps to scan every message, photo, and video before encryption. Fifteen EU countries currently support the proposal, though it falls short of the 65% population threshold required for passage. The Child Sexual Abuse Regulation mandates client-side scanning where software checks content on user devices before transmission. Supporters argue the measure combats child abuse material, while critics warn it enables mass surveillance and weakens encryption, protecting financial privacy. Parallel pressures exist in the United States, where Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has stated that his company avoids building infrastructure due to concerns about government surveillance. The NSA previously attempted to influence global encryption standards to make them easier to break, facts revealed through Edward Snowden’s leaks. For the EU, Germany holds the pivotal vote and has yet to take a final stance ahead of the anticipated October 14 Council vote. Platforms like Signal have suggested they would exit the EU market rather than compromise on encryption standards. For cryptocurrency users, the regulation poses a threat to the encryption protecting wallet transactions, private keys, and identity data. Client-side scanning could theoretically extend to peer-to-peer payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, or wallet operations, thereby undermining the principles of decentralization. Crypto advocates predict that the proposal might drive users toward decentralized Web3 platforms, which are designed for privacy by default. Major tech companies, including Google and Starlink, have invested in mesh networking solutions as decentralized infrastructure alternatives.Source: BitChat Explorer Global adoption of censorship-resistant tools continues accelerating, with Indonesia recording 12,581 Bitchat downloads during August protests over parliamentary allowances and police brutality, similar to Nepal. Russia also contributed 8,749 downloads while the United States registered 8,211 users during the same timeJack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app Bitchat experienced a massive surge in downloads in Madagascar during violent protests over water and electricity shortages, which forced authorities to impose dusk-to-dawn curfews across the capital. Google Trends data shows “Bitchat” searches spiking from zero to 100 in Antananarivo as protesters sought censorship-resistant communication alternatives.Source: Google Trends Poverty and Infrastructure Crisis Fuel Violent Demonstrations The peer-to-peer application operates without internet infrastructure using Bluetooth Low Energy mesh networks, allowing encrypted messages to hop between devices within 30-meter ranges. Chrome-Stats shows Bitchat has been downloaded 365,307 times since launch, with over 21,000 downloads in the last day and more than 71,000 in the past week. Protests erupted on Thursday as thousands of mostly young protesters marched through Antananarivo, demanding the restoration of reliable water and electricity services. Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds who barricaded roads with burning tires and rocks before looting shopping malls, banks, and attacking homes of lawmakers close to President Andry Rajoelina. The government sacked its energy minister and imposed curfews from 7 PM to 5 AM to restore public order. Madagascar faces severe poverty, with 75% of its 30 million population living below the World Bank’s poverty line, while only 6.6 million citizens have internet access. Mesh Networks Enable Communication During Civil Unrest Bitchat adoption in Madagascar follows similar patterns observed during recent protests in Nepal and Indonesia. Nepal recorded 48,781 downloads on September 8 as youth-led demonstrations against corruption and social media bans left 22 dead and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation. The application requires no phone numbers, email addresses, or account registration while providing end-to-end encryption through X25519 key exchange and AES-256-GCM protocols. Each device functions as both a client and a server, creating self-organizing networks that are resilient to centralized attacks or single points of failure. Messages fragment into 500-byte chunks, enabling transmission across multiple device hops with up to seven relay points. The store-and-forward system caches messages for offline users up to 12 hours, ensuring delivery even when direct connections are unavailable. Random peer IDs are generated for each session, protecting user privacy while eliminating the need for persistent identifiers. Emergency wipe capabilities, accessible through triple-tap commands, instantly clear local data if devices are compromised or confiscated. Dorsey launched the beta in July 2025, filling TestFlight’s 10,000 capacity within hours. The weekend project focuses on disaster coordination, event overflow communication, and building cross-community bridges during internet shutdowns or government censorship campaigns. Western Governments Target Encrypted Communications Simultaneously The European Union advances its controversial “Chat Control” regulation, which requires messaging apps to scan every message, photo, and video before encryption. Fifteen EU countries currently support the proposal, though it falls short of the 65% population threshold required for passage. The Child Sexual Abuse Regulation mandates client-side scanning where software checks content on user devices before transmission. Supporters argue the measure combats child abuse material, while critics warn it enables mass surveillance and weakens encryption, protecting financial privacy. Parallel pressures exist in the United States, where Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has stated that his company avoids building infrastructure due to concerns about government surveillance. The NSA previously attempted to influence global encryption standards to make them easier to break, facts revealed through Edward Snowden’s leaks. For the EU, Germany holds the pivotal vote and has yet to take a final stance ahead of the anticipated October 14 Council vote. Platforms like Signal have suggested they would exit the EU market rather than compromise on encryption standards. For cryptocurrency users, the regulation poses a threat to the encryption protecting wallet transactions, private keys, and identity data. Client-side scanning could theoretically extend to peer-to-peer payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, or wallet operations, thereby undermining the principles of decentralization. Crypto advocates predict that the proposal might drive users toward decentralized Web3 platforms, which are designed for privacy by default. Major tech companies, including Google and Starlink, have invested in mesh networking solutions as decentralized infrastructure alternatives.Source: BitChat Explorer Global adoption of censorship-resistant tools continues accelerating, with Indonesia recording 12,581 Bitchat downloads during August protests over parliamentary allowances and police brutality, similar to Nepal. Russia also contributed 8,749 downloads while the United States registered 8,211 users during the same time

Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Explodes in Madagascar as Protesters Ditch Government-Controlled Comms

نویسنده: CryptoNews
2025/09/29 21:06

Jack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app Bitchat experienced a massive surge in downloads in Madagascar during violent protests over water and electricity shortages, which forced authorities to impose dusk-to-dawn curfews across the capital.

Google Trends data shows “Bitchat” searches spiking from zero to 100 in Antananarivo as protesters sought censorship-resistant communication alternatives.

Dorsey's Bitchat Explodes in Madagascar as Protesters Ditch Government-Controlled CommsSource: Google Trends

Poverty and Infrastructure Crisis Fuel Violent Demonstrations

The peer-to-peer application operates without internet infrastructure using Bluetooth Low Energy mesh networks, allowing encrypted messages to hop between devices within 30-meter ranges.

Chrome-Stats shows Bitchat has been downloaded 365,307 times since launch, with over 21,000 downloads in the last day and more than 71,000 in the past week.

Protests erupted on Thursday as thousands of mostly young protesters marched through Antananarivo, demanding the restoration of reliable water and electricity services.

Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds who barricaded roads with burning tires and rocks before looting shopping malls, banks, and attacking homes of lawmakers close to President Andry Rajoelina.

The government sacked its energy minister and imposed curfews from 7 PM to 5 AM to restore public order.

Madagascar faces severe poverty, with 75% of its 30 million population living below the World Bank’s poverty line, while only 6.6 million citizens have internet access.

Mesh Networks Enable Communication During Civil Unrest

Bitchat adoption in Madagascar follows similar patterns observed during recent protests in Nepal and Indonesia.

Nepal recorded 48,781 downloads on September 8 as youth-led demonstrations against corruption and social media bans left 22 dead and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation.

The application requires no phone numbers, email addresses, or account registration while providing end-to-end encryption through X25519 key exchange and AES-256-GCM protocols.

Each device functions as both a client and a server, creating self-organizing networks that are resilient to centralized attacks or single points of failure.

Messages fragment into 500-byte chunks, enabling transmission across multiple device hops with up to seven relay points.

The store-and-forward system caches messages for offline users up to 12 hours, ensuring delivery even when direct connections are unavailable.

Random peer IDs are generated for each session, protecting user privacy while eliminating the need for persistent identifiers.

Emergency wipe capabilities, accessible through triple-tap commands, instantly clear local data if devices are compromised or confiscated.

Dorsey launched the beta in July 2025, filling TestFlight’s 10,000 capacity within hours.

The weekend project focuses on disaster coordination, event overflow communication, and building cross-community bridges during internet shutdowns or government censorship campaigns.

Western Governments Target Encrypted Communications Simultaneously

The European Union advances its controversial “Chat Control” regulation, which requires messaging apps to scan every message, photo, and video before encryption.

Fifteen EU countries currently support the proposal, though it falls short of the 65% population threshold required for passage.

The Child Sexual Abuse Regulation mandates client-side scanning where software checks content on user devices before transmission.

Supporters argue the measure combats child abuse material, while critics warn it enables mass surveillance and weakens encryption, protecting financial privacy.

Parallel pressures exist in the United States, where Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has stated that his company avoids building infrastructure due to concerns about government surveillance.

The NSA previously attempted to influence global encryption standards to make them easier to break, facts revealed through Edward Snowden’s leaks.

For the EU, Germany holds the pivotal vote and has yet to take a final stance ahead of the anticipated October 14 Council vote.

Platforms like Signal have suggested they would exit the EU market rather than compromise on encryption standards.

For cryptocurrency users, the regulation poses a threat to the encryption protecting wallet transactions, private keys, and identity data.

Client-side scanning could theoretically extend to peer-to-peer payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, or wallet operations, thereby undermining the principles of decentralization.

Crypto advocates predict that the proposal might drive users toward decentralized Web3 platforms, which are designed for privacy by default.

Major tech companies, including Google and Starlink, have invested in mesh networking solutions as decentralized infrastructure alternatives.

Dorsey's Bitchat Explodes in Madagascar as Protesters Ditch Government-Controlled CommsSource: BitChat Explorer

Global adoption of censorship-resistant tools continues accelerating, with Indonesia recording 12,581 Bitchat downloads during August protests over parliamentary allowances and police brutality, similar to Nepal.

Russia also contributed 8,749 downloads while the United States registered 8,211 users during the same time.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0,10312+0,21%
Union
U$0,006434+4,65%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0,01259+6,69%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

The post U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS – MARCH 24: The sun sets behind a pumpjack during a gusty night on March 24, 2024 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Employment in Texas has reached record highs, with the oil- and gas-producing Permian Basin, which covers a large swathe of west Texas, leading the way. Permian Basin towns of Midland and Odessa notched 2.6 and 3.5 percent unemployment respectively, according to the report touted earlier this month by Gov. Gregg Abbott. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images For the past two years, the United States has set oil production records. This growth is a continuance of the surge in oil production resulting from the shale boom that began earlier this century. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil production average 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, up from 12.7 million in 2023 and 12.5 million in 2022. U.S. Oil Production 1860-2024. Energy Information Administration It is now clear that the U.S. is on track this year to set its third consecutive annual record for crude oil production. Year-to-date production through the week ending September 12, 2025 shows a production level of 13.44 million BPD, which is about 1.9% ahead of last year’s record pace. But beneath those headline numbers, a subtle shift is underway: growth is slowing. The slowdown becomes clear if we look at the year-over-year percentage changes over the past 20 years. Annual Oil Production Change 2006-2025 YTD. Robert Rapier There have been only two other periods in the past 20 years where U.S. oil production growth slowed for three consecutive years, but both of those instances had extenuating circumstances. The first was from 2014 through 2016, when a price war launched by OPEC triggered a collapse in oil prices and forced U.S. producers to slash drilling activity. The…
1
1$0,02363-21,18%
Union
U$0,006434+4,65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00139326-0,49%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:35
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,06078-4,62%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00233+0,86%
Wink
LIKE$0,005319+6,63%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 220,12
$103 220,12$103 220,12

-0,21%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 477,00
$3 477,00$3 477,00

-0,12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158,96
$158,96$158,96

-1,18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4297
$2,4297$2,4297

-0,31%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17547
$0,17547$0,17547

-0,38%