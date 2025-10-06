صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Israel’s Role In Europe’s Air Defense appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Israeli soldiers raise an Arrow missile launcher to it’s up right position during a tour for foreign correspondents at the Palmahim air force base south of Tel Aviv on November 7, 2002. (SVEN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images In recent months, Israel has faced mounting pressure from several European countries over its conduct in the war in the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped some European countries from purchasing Israel’s battle-tested air defense systems. Furthermore, Ukraine has confirmed that Israel made available the American-made MIM-104 Patriot PAC-2 systems Israel retired last year, a much-needed addition to Kyiv’s strained air defense. “The Israeli system has been operating in Ukraine for a month,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on September 27. “We will receive [another] two Patriot systems in the fall, that’s all I’m going to say.” Additionally, Ukrainian media reported on the return of a Ukrainian An-124 heavy-lift cargo plane from Israel. The report noted that the aircraft carried “containers outwardly identical to containers used by the Israeli military to transport Patriot interceptor missiles.” Israel officially denies supplying Kyiv with any of these systems. It maintains that it merely returned the systems to the U.S. after retiring them from service. Washington is widely believed to have first refurbished them before transferring them to Ukraine. While Israel operated the PAC-2 variant of the Patriot, which uses a proximity fuse to destroy incoming targets rather than the hit-to-kill technology used in the more advanced PAC-3, Kyiv needs all the air defense it can get. Russia’s drone bombardments show no sign of any let-up, with fears that Moscow could soon launch a 2,000-drone barrage in a single night! In one particularly nasty incident on September 30, an entire family of four, including two children aged four and six, perished in… The post Israel’s Role In Europe’s Air Defense appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Israeli soldiers raise an Arrow missile launcher to it’s up right position during a tour for foreign correspondents at the Palmahim air force base south of Tel Aviv on November 7, 2002. (SVEN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images In recent months, Israel has faced mounting pressure from several European countries over its conduct in the war in the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped some European countries from purchasing Israel’s battle-tested air defense systems. Furthermore, Ukraine has confirmed that Israel made available the American-made MIM-104 Patriot PAC-2 systems Israel retired last year, a much-needed addition to Kyiv’s strained air defense. “The Israeli system has been operating in Ukraine for a month,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on September 27. “We will receive [another] two Patriot systems in the fall, that’s all I’m going to say.” Additionally, Ukrainian media reported on the return of a Ukrainian An-124 heavy-lift cargo plane from Israel. The report noted that the aircraft carried “containers outwardly identical to containers used by the Israeli military to transport Patriot interceptor missiles.” Israel officially denies supplying Kyiv with any of these systems. It maintains that it merely returned the systems to the U.S. after retiring them from service. Washington is widely believed to have first refurbished them before transferring them to Ukraine. While Israel operated the PAC-2 variant of the Patriot, which uses a proximity fuse to destroy incoming targets rather than the hit-to-kill technology used in the more advanced PAC-3, Kyiv needs all the air defense it can get. Russia’s drone bombardments show no sign of any let-up, with fears that Moscow could soon launch a 2,000-drone barrage in a single night! In one particularly nasty incident on September 30, an entire family of four, including two children aged four and six, perished in…

Israel’s Role In Europe’s Air Defense

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:04
COM
COM$0.005886-8.05%
Telcoin
TEL$0.003118-5.54%
Octavia
VIA$0.0149-11.30%
Threshold
T$0.01294+1.17%
MemeCore
M$2.41272-4.32%

Israeli soldiers raise an Arrow missile launcher to it’s up right position during a tour for foreign correspondents at the Palmahim air force base south of Tel Aviv on November 7, 2002. (SVEN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

In recent months, Israel has faced mounting pressure from several European countries over its conduct in the war in the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped some European countries from purchasing Israel’s battle-tested air defense systems. Furthermore, Ukraine has confirmed that Israel made available the American-made MIM-104 Patriot PAC-2 systems Israel retired last year, a much-needed addition to Kyiv’s strained air defense.

“The Israeli system has been operating in Ukraine for a month,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on September 27. “We will receive [another] two Patriot systems in the fall, that’s all I’m going to say.”

Additionally, Ukrainian media reported on the return of a Ukrainian An-124 heavy-lift cargo plane from Israel. The report noted that the aircraft carried “containers outwardly identical to containers used by the Israeli military to transport Patriot interceptor missiles.”

Israel officially denies supplying Kyiv with any of these systems. It maintains that it merely returned the systems to the U.S. after retiring them from service. Washington is widely believed to have first refurbished them before transferring them to Ukraine.

While Israel operated the PAC-2 variant of the Patriot, which uses a proximity fuse to destroy incoming targets rather than the hit-to-kill technology used in the more advanced PAC-3, Kyiv needs all the air defense it can get. Russia’s drone bombardments show no sign of any let-up, with fears that Moscow could soon launch a 2,000-drone barrage in a single night!

In one particularly nasty incident on September 30, an entire family of four, including two children aged four and six, perished in an overnight drone strike on a residential building in a village in the northeastern Sumy region. Overnight strikes against another village in the western Lviv region on Saturday similarly killed four members of the same family.

Zelensky said over a year ago that his country requires 25 Patriot systems to cover its enormous airspace completely. Ukraine is unlikely ever to receive that amount. Germany recently pledged two systems for Ukraine. It’s unclear how many of the ex-Israeli systems Kyiv will ultimately receive, with previous reports suggesting as many as eight, which would be a substantial contribution.

While Israel doesn’t seek public recognition for transferring the Patriots, which it has always felt were highly overrated since first receiving them in the early 1990s, it has publicly made several significant export deals for its homegrown air defenses to Europe. Many European countries are understandably worried about gaps in the continent’s air defense, especially against Russia’s strategic missiles. And few countries have advanced air defenses as rigorously battle-tested as Israel.

Take Finland, for example. Sharing a lengthy border with Russia and a history of invasion, Helsinki has always kept its powder dry. Despite its small population and modest wealth compared to its Scandinavian neighbors to the west, it has always consistently maintained an effective military, packing the largest artillery arsenal in Western Europe. Only a year after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Finland ordered a large fleet of F/A-18 Hornets. Just before Russia fatefully invaded Ukraine in 2022, Helsinki ordered 64 fifth-generation F-35A Lightning II stealth jets to replace those aging Hornets, a massive investment for such a small country.

More recently, in November 2023, Helsinki turned to Israel for improving its ground-based air defenses and made an interesting choice: the David’s Sling. In Israeli service, the David’s Sling covers the middle part of that country’s multilayered air defense between the Arrow 3, designed for intercepting ballistic missiles above the atmosphere, and the short-range Iron Dome that intercepts small rockets. Finland has become the first foreign buyer of that system.

The Stunner missile fired by David’s Sling boasts a more extended range than the Patriot PAC-2, costs less, and can engage multiple targets, including tactical ballistic missiles, from 25 to 190 miles away.

For Finland, these systems could deter or defend against a multitude of Russian threats and offensive munitions and shield high-value targets in the country. Combined with its recent ascension into NATO, Russia may think twice about potentially attacking its northern neighbor.

The central European country of Slovakia recently chose Israel’s Barak MX system to replace its strategic S-300 air defense missile system inherited from the Soviet Union and donated to Ukraine shortly after the 2022 Russian invasion. As with David’s Sling, the Barak can defend against a range of threats from drones to cruise missiles and even tactical ballistic missiles.

The Republic of Cyprus, which attempted to acquire S-300s in the 1990s, recently received the Barak MX. Fielding that system will significantly enhance Cypriot air defense coverage to the extent that some on the partitioned island fear it could dangerously escalate tensions with Turkey. While the Cyprus acquisition wasn’t by a European country that views Russia as a primary threat, it nonetheless helps Cyprus replace its largely Russian-made military arsenal and, thus, lessen its prior dependency on Moscow for much of its military hardware.

And finally, there’s Germany’s landmark order of the Arrow 3. The Arrow 3 presently covers the uppermost layer of Israel’s air defense. It has been battle-proven against Houthi and Iranian ballistic missiles since late 2023. Germany envisions the system playing a central role in the 24-member European Sky Shield Initiative, proposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With hit-to-kill technology, the Arrow 3 is designed to intercept ballistic missiles above the Earth’s atmosphere, where it could more safely destroy unconventional payloads like nuclear weapons. It has an impressive range of 1,500 miles and can reach an altitude of 62 miles. It will become the first-ever exoatmospheric defense system fielded by a European army. Germany sees it as providing a defensive umbrella to its neighbors.

At $3.5 billion, it marks the largest-ever Israeli defense deal. Israel began the final phase of the agreement in June 2025, with the first deliveries expected in the coming months.

Of course, the deal has received some criticism. French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is notably absent from the ESSI, decried the initiative’s reliance on imported, non-European systems.

All these deals, reached in under three years, have seen Israel rapidly establish itself as a significant provider of some of Europe’s most advanced air defenses, a role it may well continue to play for many years to come.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/pauliddon/2025/10/05/ukrainian-patriots-to-german-arrows-israels-role-in-europes-air-defense/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.0041-12.82%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12806-0.47%
COM
COM$0.005886-8.05%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

After years of U.S. sanctions, China moves to ban Nvidia, betting Huawei and homegrown chips are enough to win the AI wars.
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0615-2.87%
WINK
WIN$0.00003745-0.66%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003368+0.44%
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,368.28
$103,368.28$103,368.28

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,476.97
$3,476.97$3,476.97

-0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.36
$160.36$160.36

-0.31%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4320
$2.4320$2.4320

-0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17610
$0.17610$0.17610

-0.02%