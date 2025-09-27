Is Pi Network The Biggest Flop Of 2025? Analysts Believe This Coin Could Be The Biggest Success Story

صرافیDEX+
نویسنده: Coindoo
2025/09/27 14:50
Pi Network
PI$0.22966+0.71%

But just as skeptics write it off, a new contender is rising: analysts are betting that Remittix could become the breakout success of the year.

If you’re seeking the next big altcoin in 2025, this moment may define it. In one corner is Pi, gasping under the weight of expectations and structural flaws. In the other is Remittix, backed by fresh capital, exchange deals, and what many are calling “XRP 2.0”. Early buyers are already seeing double-digit presale returns.

Pi Network: From Hype to Heartache

Pi Network launched with a vision: let thousands of users “mine” crypto via a mobile app, build a community, and eventually flip switches toward real market utility. But in 2025, that vision is colliding hard with reality.

In recent months, Pi Network has tumbled from earlier high hopes. Analysts note it’s locked in a descending channel, with each rally attempt stifled by resistance. Trading volume is weak, and sentiment is fraying. The token has decoupled from Bitcoin’s rallies — it no longer rides the wave.

Remittix: The Rising Star Everyone’s Betting On

Remittix is staking its claim in this high-stakes moment. It’s not just another altcoin — the project is being positioned as a cross-chain DeFi project built for real-world payments and remittance flows. Its architecture, market traction, and tokenomics are evolving quickly, and the launch dynamics are turning heads.

Compared to many early-stage crypto investments, Remittix is more than talk. Its roadmap is concrete, and it is attracting whales, institutional watchers, and tens of thousands of holders already. While many cryptos promise utility, Remittix is delivering infrastructure: mobile wallet beta launches, exchange listings confirmed, and a growing user base. This gives it leverage that vapor projects never manage.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction

  • Global Reach: send crypto to real bank accounts in 30+ countries
  • Real-Time FX Conversion: instant crypto-to-fiat conversions with transparent rates
  • Low Gas Fees & Cross-Chain Capability: built to function across multiple blockchains
  • Wallet Reveal & Launch: mobile-first experience with seamless transfers
  • Deflationary Tokenomics / Holder Incentives: designed to reward long-term holders

In short: this is one of the few underrated crypto projects showing both utility and hype at once. Investors calling it “the best crypto to buy now” are seeing double-digit presale gains already.

To seal the momentum, Remittix has launched its $250,000 Giveaway and a new referral engine. The move is simple but potent: refer a new buyer, and you get 15% of their purchase in USDT, claimable daily via your dashboard. No waiting. No drama.

Don’t Let 2025’s Biggest Regret Be “I Missed That”

Pi Network might become the poster child for crypto dreamers who overreach. Its cascade of red flags leaves many calling it 2025’s flop. But the flame isn’t gone yet; if something is going to eclipse that failure, it looks like Remittix aims to.

This is a showdown between fading promise and raw potential. Remittix is not just betting on energy and hype — it is delivering infrastructure, adoption, capital, and community. The next 90 days will test whether early buyers are memed out or memed in. But one thing’s clear: the window is closing. Be early, hold firm, or watch regret compounds.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io    

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix    

$250, 000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Is Pi Network The Biggest Flop Of 2025? Analysts Believe This Coin Could Be The Biggest Success Story appeared first on Coindoo.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

