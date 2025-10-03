صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Is Netflix Pro-Trans Content Bad For Business? Elon Musk, Others Cancel Subs As Stock Dips appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dead End: Paranormal Park. Courtesy: Netflix In a sea of streaming content, can one show tip the scales? Netflix content has long walked the tightrope between artistic freedom (see Dave Chappelle) and cultural controversy (also, see Dave Chapelle). But its latest flashpoint is centered on one of the streamer’s cartoon episodes that’s been flaggedby conservatives as “pro-trans propaganda”. The controversy erupted after Libs of TikTok, a conservative social media account with millions of followers, posted a clip from the Netflix show Dead End: Paranormal Park. The show, which aired in 2021 and 2022, features a blue-haired character coming out as transgender—a moment the creators framed as a positive representation for LGBTQ+ youth. But the clip mainly went unnoticed until now, when a viral clip resurfaced, garnering a quick response from Elon Musk. It was a repost of the clip with a comment: “This is not ok.” Hours later, after another user commented that they canceled their Netflix subscription, Musk replied, “Same.” Culture War Meets Streaming Strategy For Netflix, which is already battling subscriber churn and rising competition, Musk’s highly public exit was not just symbolic—it sent shockwaves through Wall Street. Shares of Netflix slid in after-hours trading (at the time of writing), highlighting fragile investor confidence on cultural issues related to the culture wars. A hand holding a tv remote with a ”Netflix button” is seen in front of a tv screen with the logo of Netflix. (Photo by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Could including trans content cause the streaming giant to lose subscribers? It will take some time to see if any of this permeates, but the quick, short-term answer is yes. Prominent voices can now trigger real-time financial consequences. And unlike previously isolated Twitter storms, the world’s richest man canceling his monthly subscription,… The post Is Netflix Pro-Trans Content Bad For Business? Elon Musk, Others Cancel Subs As Stock Dips appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dead End: Paranormal Park. Courtesy: Netflix In a sea of streaming content, can one show tip the scales? Netflix content has long walked the tightrope between artistic freedom (see Dave Chappelle) and cultural controversy (also, see Dave Chapelle). But its latest flashpoint is centered on one of the streamer’s cartoon episodes that’s been flaggedby conservatives as “pro-trans propaganda”. The controversy erupted after Libs of TikTok, a conservative social media account with millions of followers, posted a clip from the Netflix show Dead End: Paranormal Park. The show, which aired in 2021 and 2022, features a blue-haired character coming out as transgender—a moment the creators framed as a positive representation for LGBTQ+ youth. But the clip mainly went unnoticed until now, when a viral clip resurfaced, garnering a quick response from Elon Musk. It was a repost of the clip with a comment: “This is not ok.” Hours later, after another user commented that they canceled their Netflix subscription, Musk replied, “Same.” Culture War Meets Streaming Strategy For Netflix, which is already battling subscriber churn and rising competition, Musk’s highly public exit was not just symbolic—it sent shockwaves through Wall Street. Shares of Netflix slid in after-hours trading (at the time of writing), highlighting fragile investor confidence on cultural issues related to the culture wars. A hand holding a tv remote with a ”Netflix button” is seen in front of a tv screen with the logo of Netflix. (Photo by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Could including trans content cause the streaming giant to lose subscribers? It will take some time to see if any of this permeates, but the quick, short-term answer is yes. Prominent voices can now trigger real-time financial consequences. And unlike previously isolated Twitter storms, the world’s richest man canceling his monthly subscription,…

Is Netflix Pro-Trans Content Bad For Business? Elon Musk, Others Cancel Subs As Stock Dips

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 05:12
Propy
PRO$0.4737-4.91%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000241-1.22%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007198+8.43%
COM
COM$0.005893-9.36%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000003+3.19%

Dead End: Paranormal Park.

Courtesy: Netflix

In a sea of streaming content, can one show tip the scales?

Netflix content has long walked the tightrope between artistic freedom (see Dave Chappelle) and cultural controversy (also, see Dave Chapelle). But its latest flashpoint is centered on one of the streamer’s cartoon episodes that’s been flaggedby conservatives as “pro-trans propaganda”.

The controversy erupted after Libs of TikTok, a conservative social media account with millions of followers, posted a clip from the Netflix show Dead End: Paranormal Park. The show, which aired in 2021 and 2022, features a blue-haired character coming out as transgender—a moment the creators framed as a positive representation for LGBTQ+ youth.

But the clip mainly went unnoticed until now, when a viral clip resurfaced, garnering a quick response from Elon Musk. It was a repost of the clip with a comment: “This is not ok.” Hours later, after another user commented that they canceled their Netflix subscription, Musk replied, “Same.”

Culture War Meets Streaming Strategy

For Netflix, which is already battling subscriber churn and rising competition, Musk’s highly public exit was not just symbolic—it sent shockwaves through Wall Street. Shares of Netflix slid in after-hours trading (at the time of writing), highlighting fragile investor confidence on cultural issues related to the culture wars.

A hand holding a tv remote with a ”Netflix button” is seen in front of a tv screen with the logo of Netflix. (Photo by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Could including trans content cause the streaming giant to lose subscribers?

It will take some time to see if any of this permeates, but the quick, short-term answer is yes. Prominent voices can now trigger real-time financial consequences. And unlike previously isolated Twitter storms, the world’s richest man canceling his monthly subscription, even though he is the boss, spreads like wildfire.

With subscriber saturation and competition from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+, client retention is as important as expansion.

For conservative subscribers, the issue isn’t whether Netflix is currently marketing the show—it’s that the show existed at all and is still on the platform. For progressives, the issue is whether companies like Netflix will cave to political pressure and roll back creative representation.

The Netflix episode also illustrates a broader cultural pivot. Increasingly, entertainment companies are being looked at as the medeator, and being judged not simply on the quality of their programming but on the political freedoms of their creators and executives. In that sense, content controversies are less about plotlines or characters— and morso symbols for deeper battles over free speech, parental rights, and cultural identity.

How Netflix weathers this storm may depend less on Musk’s canceled subscription and more on whether it can convince Wall Street that it remains focused on storytelling and profitability—not political trench warfare.

For now, though, the message is clear: when billionaires and culture warriors collide, no streaming service is immune.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dougmelville/2025/10/02/is-netflix-pro-trans-content-bad-for-business-elon-musk-others-cancel-subs-as-stock-dips/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15505+2.60%
MemeCore
M$2.39829-3.97%
Threshold
T$0.01288+0.31%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02464-4.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000736-3.08%
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,412.67-1.94%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01198-1.56%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,327.85
$103,327.85$103,327.85

-0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,472.34
$3,472.34$3,472.34

-0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.65
$159.65$159.65

-0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4243
$2.4243$2.4243

-0.53%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17573
$0.17573$0.17573

-0.23%