صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Investors in the U.S. are moving into crypto funds to track Bitcoin and Ether without holding the coins themselves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors in the United States are increasingly putting money into crypto funds that allow them to track Bitcoin and Ether without ever holding the coins. The attraction is simple:- coins can be stolen or lost, but funds can be traded like any other security. According to research carried out by economist and professor Lilia Benrabia with assistant Seongjun Lee, the best performing product so far is the spot ETF, while the worst has been the strategy ETF. Crypto trusts, strategy ETFs, and spot ETFs all aim to give investors exposure to the coins, but they do so in very different ways. Crypto trusts buy and store Bitcoin or Ether, then let investors trade shares of the trust on public exchanges. Strategy ETFs, which were created before regulators signed off on spot ETFs, rely on futures contracts and sometimes options to mimic coin movements. Spot ETFs, launched in 2024, buy the actual coin at its current trading price and have quickly become the closest match to the real thing. Spot ETFs beat rivals in Bitcoin performance Benrabia and Lee examined every U.S. dollar-denominated crypto product for Bitcoin and Ether starting from January 2024, placing them into three groups:- trusts, strategy ETFs, and spot ETFs, then measured their performance against the real coins. They compared the average monthly return of each product to the monthly return of Bitcoin or Ether, and they also measured tracking error, which is the average monthly gap between the coin’s return and the product’s return. For Bitcoin, since 2024 began, the average Bitcoin spot ETF delivered a monthly return of 6.85%, while Bitcoin itself delivered 6.77%. That small gap worked in favor of the ETFs, with a difference of 0.08 percentage point per month. Benrabia explained that “while it may look strange that the ETF outpaces Bitcoin,… The post Investors in the U.S. are moving into crypto funds to track Bitcoin and Ether without holding the coins themselves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors in the United States are increasingly putting money into crypto funds that allow them to track Bitcoin and Ether without ever holding the coins. The attraction is simple:- coins can be stolen or lost, but funds can be traded like any other security. According to research carried out by economist and professor Lilia Benrabia with assistant Seongjun Lee, the best performing product so far is the spot ETF, while the worst has been the strategy ETF. Crypto trusts, strategy ETFs, and spot ETFs all aim to give investors exposure to the coins, but they do so in very different ways. Crypto trusts buy and store Bitcoin or Ether, then let investors trade shares of the trust on public exchanges. Strategy ETFs, which were created before regulators signed off on spot ETFs, rely on futures contracts and sometimes options to mimic coin movements. Spot ETFs, launched in 2024, buy the actual coin at its current trading price and have quickly become the closest match to the real thing. Spot ETFs beat rivals in Bitcoin performance Benrabia and Lee examined every U.S. dollar-denominated crypto product for Bitcoin and Ether starting from January 2024, placing them into three groups:- trusts, strategy ETFs, and spot ETFs, then measured their performance against the real coins. They compared the average monthly return of each product to the monthly return of Bitcoin or Ether, and they also measured tracking error, which is the average monthly gap between the coin’s return and the product’s return. For Bitcoin, since 2024 began, the average Bitcoin spot ETF delivered a monthly return of 6.85%, while Bitcoin itself delivered 6.77%. That small gap worked in favor of the ETFs, with a difference of 0.08 percentage point per month. Benrabia explained that “while it may look strange that the ETF outpaces Bitcoin,…

Investors in the U.S. are moving into crypto funds to track Bitcoin and Ether without holding the coins themselves

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 00:40
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
COM
COM$0.005886-8.05%
Everscale
EVER$0.01016+1.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.005301+5.09%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$0.77--%

Investors in the United States are increasingly putting money into crypto funds that allow them to track Bitcoin and Ether without ever holding the coins.

The attraction is simple:- coins can be stolen or lost, but funds can be traded like any other security. According to research carried out by economist and professor Lilia Benrabia with assistant Seongjun Lee, the best performing product so far is the spot ETF, while the worst has been the strategy ETF.

Crypto trusts, strategy ETFs, and spot ETFs all aim to give investors exposure to the coins, but they do so in very different ways. Crypto trusts buy and store Bitcoin or Ether, then let investors trade shares of the trust on public exchanges.

Strategy ETFs, which were created before regulators signed off on spot ETFs, rely on futures contracts and sometimes options to mimic coin movements. Spot ETFs, launched in 2024, buy the actual coin at its current trading price and have quickly become the closest match to the real thing.

Spot ETFs beat rivals in Bitcoin performance

Benrabia and Lee examined every U.S. dollar-denominated crypto product for Bitcoin and Ether starting from January 2024, placing them into three groups:- trusts, strategy ETFs, and spot ETFs, then measured their performance against the real coins.

They compared the average monthly return of each product to the monthly return of Bitcoin or Ether, and they also measured tracking error, which is the average monthly gap between the coin’s return and the product’s return.

For Bitcoin, since 2024 began, the average Bitcoin spot ETF delivered a monthly return of 6.85%, while Bitcoin itself delivered 6.77%. That small gap worked in favor of the ETFs, with a difference of 0.08 percentage point per month.

Benrabia explained that “while it may look strange that the ETF outpaces Bitcoin, the difference likely comes from timing techniques used by the funds or the timing of purchases.”

Tracking error for Bitcoin spot ETFs stood at 0.88 percentage point per month. If Bitcoin gained 10% in a given month, a Bitcoin spot ETF would typically show either 10.88% or 9.12%.

The worst performer has bitcoin strategy ETFs. On average, they delivered a monthly return of 6.28% over the same period, underperforming the coin itself by 0.49 percentage point a month on average. And their tracking error was the worst of the group, coming in at 1.24 percentage points a month.

Their tracking error was also the worst at 1.24 percentage points. That means investors in these products were not only earning less but also seeing more deviation from the coin’s actual moves.

Crypto trusts, meanwhile, came closer to spot ETFs in tracking Bitcoin but were still less precise. They performed better than strategy products but could not quite match the accuracy of spot ETFs.

Ether shows similar results with new spot ETFs

Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs were only launched in August 2024, but they have averaged 4.17% monthly returns over the past year, while Ether delivered 4.16%. That left spot ETFs with an outperformance of 0.01 percentage point per month.

Strategy ETFs for Ether once again posted the weakest results. They averaged 3.55% per month, falling behind the coin by 0.61 percentage point. These products, based on futures and options, showed the same flaws as their Bitcoin counterparts.

Trusts for Ether ended up in the middle ground. They tracked the coin closer than strategy ETFs but were not quite as sharp as the spot ETFs.

Benrabia’s review concluded that for both Bitcoin and Ether, the clear winner for investors has been the spot ETFs. “The data shows that buying a spot Bitcoin or Ether ETF is almost as good as buying the cryptocurrency directly,” she said.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days – normally $100/mo.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/investors-exposure-no-holding-bitcoin-ether/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.00411-12.88%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12818-0.29%
COM
COM$0.005889-8.19%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06421+5.66%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2372-5.30%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001622-3.39%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003366+0.38%
Union
U$0.006326+4.45%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,312.52
$103,312.52$103,312.52

-0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,474.80
$3,474.80$3,474.80

-0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.16
$160.16$160.16

-0.44%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4304
$2.4304$2.4304

-0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17580
$0.17580$0.17580

-0.19%