Insiders Hint a New Crypto Coin at $0.035 Could Rival DOGE's 2017 Growth, With 15% Price Rise Expected Soon

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/04 21:50
Insiders are paying attention to tokens that can be used and have a lot of room to grow as a lot of people move their money from Bitcoin and Ethereum to structured DeFi platforms. Because of this change, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming a very appealing choice for traders and investors who want a mix of yield, security, and price growth. Crypto charts show more interest in low-priced tokens, and many buyers are wondering why crypto prices are going up. MUTM’s presale momentum shows that people are becoming more confident in DeFi-driven solutions.

Stablecoin Innovation

Phase 6 of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale is currently priced at $0.035, with 55% of the 170 million phase supply already purchased by over 16,750 holders, raising approximately $16.8 million. The total supply of MUTM stands at 4 billion tokens. Phase 7 is projected at $0.040, representing a 15% increase, highlighting the urgency for investors to secure tokens at the current discounted rate.

The Mutuum Finance (MUTM) team has announced the development of its lending and borrowing protocol, which will serve as the backbone for token utility and future adoption. Early access provides participants with an opportunity to capitalize on both presale discounts and upcoming platform features that will drive token demand.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will use a dual lending model that combines P2C and P2P methods to serve investors in both safe and risky assets. In the P2C system, a $30,000 USDT deposit will earn mtUSDT at a 1:1 ratio, giving the depositor 15% APY, which equals $4,500 per year in inactive yield. Borrowers who pledge assets like $3,000 in ETH will be able to access $2,250 in liquidity at a 75% LTV. This makes capital usage more efficient and protects the protocol’s solvency.

For tokens like DOGE and FLOKI, P2P lending will happen in separate pools. This will allow for higher returns without affecting the platform’s main liquidity. MUTM will be a structured alternative to hype-driven meme coins thanks to its dual lending method, which will both manage risk and offer good returns.

Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) autonomous stablecoin will only be created when loans are taken out and burned when the loans are paid back. This will keep the supply under control and keep the value of the coin at $1. Interest rates will be changed by governance methods to keep the peg stable, and the market’s arbitrage opportunities will protect the integrity of prices. This system will be a reliable base for borrowing, lending, and making money from yields, which will help MUTM grow as a trustworthy DeFi coin.

Price Discovery

Chainlink feeds, fallback oracles, aggregated data sources, and DEX TWAPs will all be used together to handle price discovery, ensuring accurate asset valuations. Interest rates on loans will change automatically based on how much of the pool is being used. This will encourage deposits when liquidity is low and keep an eye on borrowing activity, so things run smoothly even when the market is volatile. Concerns about the crypto crash today change how people think about risk. These controls will protect users and the platform’s long-term survival.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also have a full dashboard and a Top 50 leaderboard. This will let buyers keep track of their holdings, figure out their return on investment, and get bonus tokens based on where they rank. Users will be able to earn more mtToken rewards through staking contracts, and open-market buybacks will turn platform income into demand for tokens, which will help prices rise even more.

A CertiK audit (Manual Review + Static Analysis, Token Scan 90.00, Skynet 79.00) and a $50,000 bug prize program are two ways to keep people safe. There is also a $100,000 giveaway, with 10 winners getting $10,000 in MUTM tokens. With over 12,000 followers, social engagement will be boosted, making a lively group that will help the platform grow.

Phase 1 investors who swapped SOL, ETH, and AVAX into Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.01 will hold tokens now valued at $0.035, achieving a 3.5x gain. With the beta launch and anticipated Tier-1 exchange listings, adoption will accelerate and token utility will expand, supporting Phase 7’s projected price of $0.040. As insiders and traders closely monitor crypto charts, MUTM will emerge as a standout token combining short-term gains and long-term DeFi functionality.

With 55% of Phase 6 already sold, the window for discounted entry is limited. Investors seeking structured opportunities, secure lending mechanics, and high ROI potential will be drawn to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), making it the crypto token to watch in the current market cycle. Early participation will align investors with the platform’s upcoming beta launch, exchange listings, and ongoing reward mechanisms, creating both urgency and opportunity.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

The post Insiders Hint a New Crypto Coin at $0.035 Could Rival DOGE’s 2017 Growth, With 15% Price Rise Expected Soon appeared first on Blockonomi.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.00411-12.88%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12818-0.29%
COM
COM$0.005889-8.19%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06421+5.66%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2372-5.30%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001622-3.39%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003366+0.38%
Union
U$0.006326+4.45%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

