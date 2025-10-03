صرافیDEX+
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised $16,700,000, onboarding 16,700 holders since presale began. Phase 6 of the presale is underway and already 55% filled. The current token price is $0.035, a 250% rise from the opening phase price of $ 0.01. Mutuum recently announced a $100,000 giveaway.

Inside the Mutuum Finance Ecosystem

نویسنده: Hackernoon
2025/10/03 19:29
The U.K. has just witnessed the world’s largest digital asset confiscation, after police seized £5.5 billion in Bitcoin from a London residence.

Meanwhile, investor attention is shifting toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new cryptocurrency project in presale that promises notable returns.

The dual headlines highlight both the risks surrounding illicit crypto use and the opportunities driving legitimate projects like Mutuum Finance, which has already drawn thousands of participants into its ongoing presale.

U.K. Bitcoin Seizure Marks Global Record

An historic scam-bust by police has resulted in the seizure of 61,000 bitcoin worth £5.5 billion as part of an investment scheme. Zhimin Qian (a.k.a. Yadi Zhang) is a Chinese national who pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to acquiring criminal property in relation to a huge crypto scam which defrauded more than 128,000 victims between 2014 and 2017.

Investigators confirmed that Zhang tricked victims—primarily aged between 50 and 75—into investing funds with false promises of daily dividends. Proceeds were later converted into Bitcoin, forming one of the largest cases of crypto-linked financial fraud globally. After fleeing China with fake documents, Zhang attempted to launder funds by purchasing property in London in 2018.

In April 2024, Zhang was arrested by authorities and her assistant, Jian Wen, is already in jail in connection with her. Wen was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for his role in helping to move a crypto wallet holding 150 Bitcoin, which was worth a price of GBP1.7m at the time.

She has also been ordered to pay back more than 3.1 million. This bust hence has been identified to be the largest cryptocurrency seizure in the world, emphasizing the magnitude of criminal development around digital assets.

Mutuum Finance Presale Gains Momentum

Amid news of fraud and crackdowns, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing genuine interest from investors. The project has now raised $16,700,000, onboarding 16,700 holders since presale began. Phase 6 of the presale is underway and already 55% filled. The current token price is $0.035, a 250% rise from the opening phase price of $0.01.

Phase 6 is running fast and as soon as it closes, this move will see Phase 7 putting the price of the tokens closer to $0.04, an increase of 14.3%. The token is slated for launch at $0.06 - which means a 371% return for Phase 6 buyers. This step-wise price model shows how early participation is being rewarded as every new phase comes with higher entry costs.

Inside the Ecosystem of Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance is building a lending and borrowing platform, enabling people to earn on idle assets, or borrow against holdings without having to give away custody. Its design incorporates two layers: a Peer-to-Contract pool that gives you immediate liquidity and a Peer-to-Peer market that gives you customized loan terms. This dual setup appeals to both passive lenders and sophisticated participants who wish to have customized deals.

Beyond lending mechanics, Mutuum has placed strong emphasis on security. The team has successfully finalized a CertiK audit, securing a robust token score of 90/100. Furthermore, a Bug Bounty Program has been launched in partnership with CertiK, allocating $50,000 USDT in rewards across four categories, from critical to low severity vulnerabilities.

Community incentives extend further. Mutuum recently announced a $100,000 giveaway in MUTM tokens, split among 10 winners who each receive $10,000. Eligibility requires a minimum presale investment of $50, plus completion of simple participation steps. Additionally, a dashboard leaderboard has been introduced, showcasing the top 50 holders, who will be rewarded with bonus tokens for maintaining their positions.

Consequently, the presale has become one of the top crypto stories this season. Investors are seeing Mutuum as a fresh entry into the market, offering early adopters a chance to lock in tokens before the official exchange debut.

Closing Outlook On The Market

The record-breaking £5.5 billion Bitcoin seizure in the U.K. reinforces the risks surrounding illicit activity in crypto markets. At the same time, investor enthusiasm is shifting toward credible projects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is combining innovation, transparency, and growth potential.

As Phase 6 continues to sell out rapidly, the chance to secure MUTM at $0.035 is narrowing. Those aiming for high-yield opportunities are closely monitoring its presale progress, making it one of the most talked-about entries in crypto news today.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree:

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.

:::

\

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
