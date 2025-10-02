صرافیDEX+
Injective Brings the Pre-IPO Market Onchain for the First Time

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/02 01:28
TLDR

  • Injective launches onchain Pre-IPO market, reshaping private equity access.
  • OpenAI debuts onchain Pre-IPO futures via Injective’s decentralized platform.
  • SpaceX, Anthropic, and more join Injective’s new Pre-IPO trading revolution.
  • $13T Pre-IPO market goes onchain with Injective’s perpetual equity contracts.
  • Injective opens global Pre-IPO access with OpenAI and upcoming tech giants.

Injective has launched the first onchain Pre-IPO market, enabling users to trade top private companies directly through its blockchain. This development marks a significant shift in decentralized finance, providing access to the previously exclusive $13 trillion pre-IPO market. With this launch, Injective is reshaping how global markets access private equity assets.

OpenAI Leads New Onchain Pre-IPO Listings

Injective has introduced perpetual futures for OpenAI, allowing users to gain exposure to the firm’s private valuation. These Pre-IPO contracts can be traded with leverage, giving participants advanced tools in a fully onchain environment. Unlike traditional models, Injective’s solution ensures programmability and capital efficiency.

The platform delivers real-time data from SEDA and Caplight Data to support accurate pricing of Pre-IPO assets. Users can now access OpenAI through Helix Markets and other major Injective apps. The model stands apart by being composable and offering perpetual access without expiration.

Pre-IPO market activity has typically been inaccessible to the broader ecosystem.  With Injective’s Layer 1 infrastructure, retail traders can now interact with equity-based derivatives in real-time. This expansion enhances transparency while reducing barriers in high-growth segments, such as AI and data.

SpaceX, Anthropic and Perplexity to Follow

Following OpenAI, Injective plans to add companies such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and Perplexity to its Pre-IPO market lineup. These firms belong to fast-expanding sectors where demand for early-stage exposure has surged. Pre-IPO contracts offer a new entry point for those interested in high-value private firms.

Each Pre-IPO perpetual contract reflects the valuation of the underlying company, updated continuously via onchain oracle feeds. As the market matures, Injective expects broader listings and deeper liquidity across key verticals. This move also reflects Injective’s long-term plan to mirror traditional finance in a decentralized framework.

Earlier this year, Injective partnered with Republic to explore blockchain-based equity instruments. These developments support the transition of private equity markets to onchain formats. The current rollout builds on that foundation, expanding access and optionality for traders worldwide.

New Era for Global Pre-IPO Market Access

Injective has processed $1 billion in real-world asset perpetual futures trading over 30 days. This signals a growing appetite for onchain exposure to real-world financial instruments, especially in the pre-IPO market. The surge indicates confidence in the blockchain’s ability to handle complex financial products.

By making Pre-IPO markets onchain, Injective offers a seamless trading experience that relies on no intermediaries. This simplifies user access to private markets, which are typically limited to accredited participants. With efficient collateral management and full transparency, Injective enhances accessibility.

As October progresses, Injective will expand its Pre-IPO listings to include firms such as Notion, xAI, Revolut, Airtable, and Monzo. These companies represent leading names in technology and finance, further legitimizing the onchain evolution of the Pre-IPO market. The project continues to advance its goal of decentralizing every aspect of global finance.

 

