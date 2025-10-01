CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3988.9, down 1.1% (-46.29) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday.
None of the 20 assets are trading higher.
Leaders: APT (-0.1%) and ETH (-0.3%).
Laggards: NEAR (-3.8%) and AVAX (-3.5%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/30/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-declines-1-1-as-all-constituents-trade-lower