Cream cheese and lox on a bagel with capers and dill getty

It’s been two decades since South Street Seaport was a true seafood hub, but the Fulton Fish Market is coming back for a festive brunch.

Loxfest, a salmon-themed tribute to New York City’s historic relationship with cured fish, will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Held at South Street Seaport’s Pier 16 (89 South Street), this area was home to Fulton Fish Market for nearly two centuries, before the business relocated to the South Bronx in 2005.

FultonFishMarket.com, the contemporary extension of New York’s historic Fulton Fish Market and the nation’s largest online seafood retailer is organizing this unique food festival along with local vendors from all five boroughs.

“We are incredibly excited to debut Loxfest and provide a unique experience that celebrates one of New York’s most beloved food traditions,” said Mike Tonetti, CEO of Fultonfishmarket.com. “Loxfest is not just about enjoying great food; it’s also about bringing the community together and celebrating the vendors and the craftsmanship behind the perfect bagel and lox.”

A scene from New York’s Fulton Fish Market in 1924 Bettmann Archive

Lox, a staple of New York’s culinary scene, is a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish dish in which salmon is cured with salt and sugar. Lox typically isn’t smoked, but smoked salmon is often r

Loxfest aims to honoring lox “in a way that only New York purveyors can” in one single day. Confirmed participants offering lox-centric dishes, both traditional and completely creative include 19 Cleveland, Cafecito Social, Cheech’s, Fan Fan Doughnuts, Gertie, Grillo’s Pickles, Peck Slip Social, Hole In The Wall, The Paris Café, Tompkins Square Bagels, Zucker’s Bagels and Smoked Fish, and Chef Crystal Hammonds, private chef to athletes including the Knicks’ point guard Jalen Brunson.

Everything seasoning coated lox from Gertie in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Gertie

“We are honored to participate in Fulton Fish Market’s inaugural Loxfest and to share our passion for lox with a wider audience,” said Julien Legeard, owner of The Paris Café, a brasserie in South Street Seaport. “Fulton Fish Market’s dedication to quality and tradition mirrors our own, which makes this collaboration especially meaningful. We’re excited for what’s sure to be a fantastic celebration.”

Loxfest will host a morning session from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m as well as an afternoon session from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. General admission tickets are available and open to guests of all ages, starting at $40. Tickets include entry to the event, two food vouchers, and one drink voucher. Multi-person ticket packages are also available.

While lox lovers will have to wait for Bagelfest 2025 until Sunday, November 16, there are plenty more New York City brunch tasting events this fall.

New York City Wine and Food Festival has a trio of brunch events on Saturday, October 18. Chef Mario Emilio Vitolo of Emilio’s Ballato will host a seafood-focused meal at the Invesco QQQ Festival Campus at the South Street Seaport at noon. Tickets are $196. Those who prefer more of a festival tasting experience can attend A Brunch Affair hosted by Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian, which has tickets for $169. Chef Daniel Rose is also hosting an intimate brunch at his restaurant, Le Coucou.

Lox enthusiasts can also order lox and more seafood from FultonFishMarket.com or flock to Acme Smoked Fish’s weekly Fish Fridays in Greenpoint, when the Brooklyn lox factory sells lox at wholesale prices.