صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post ICE tracking app developer wants to sue Apple after its removal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The creator of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) monitoring application, ICEBlock, Joshua Aaron, has expressed his disappointment at Apple’s decision to remove his platform from its store. Apple and Google both bowed to federal pressures, removing the application and another, Red Dot, from their stores. The applications allow users to crowdsource reports of United States ICE activity, with the platforms citing personnel safety after a deadly sniper attack at a field office in Texas. Google and Apple initially removed the Red Dot app from their store before Apple removed the iOS-based ICEBlock app after demands from the United States Department of Justice under Attorney Pam Bondi. In a statement to Fox News, Bondi claimed that the app was designed to put federal agents at risk for doing their jobs. The DOJ statement also vowed to protect federal law enforcement agents. ICE tracking app developer disappointed with Apple’s decision In a recent statement, the creator, Joshua Aaron, mentioned that Apple’s decision to remove his application from their store blindsided him. “The app was thoroughly vetted for three weeks by Apple’s legal and senior officials before approval,” he said. “It’s been fine all this time. For them to do it now, that’s why I say I’m so disappointed.” Aaron, a software developer who also doubles as a lead singer for the rock band Stealing Heather, released the application back in April. In July, after ICE operations ticked up across the United States, the application went viral after Bondi called out the activities it was being used for. She claimed that they were using it to signal to criminals where federal officers are, a movement that helps illegals evade capture. However, Aaron claimed that Apple has yet to reach out to him or give him a chance to appeal the decision. “Apple… The post ICE tracking app developer wants to sue Apple after its removal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The creator of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) monitoring application, ICEBlock, Joshua Aaron, has expressed his disappointment at Apple’s decision to remove his platform from its store. Apple and Google both bowed to federal pressures, removing the application and another, Red Dot, from their stores. The applications allow users to crowdsource reports of United States ICE activity, with the platforms citing personnel safety after a deadly sniper attack at a field office in Texas. Google and Apple initially removed the Red Dot app from their store before Apple removed the iOS-based ICEBlock app after demands from the United States Department of Justice under Attorney Pam Bondi. In a statement to Fox News, Bondi claimed that the app was designed to put federal agents at risk for doing their jobs. The DOJ statement also vowed to protect federal law enforcement agents. ICE tracking app developer disappointed with Apple’s decision In a recent statement, the creator, Joshua Aaron, mentioned that Apple’s decision to remove his application from their store blindsided him. “The app was thoroughly vetted for three weeks by Apple’s legal and senior officials before approval,” he said. “It’s been fine all this time. For them to do it now, that’s why I say I’m so disappointed.” Aaron, a software developer who also doubles as a lead singer for the rock band Stealing Heather, released the application back in April. In July, after ICE operations ticked up across the United States, the application went viral after Bondi called out the activities it was being used for. She claimed that they were using it to signal to criminals where federal officers are, a movement that helps illegals evade capture. However, Aaron claimed that Apple has yet to reach out to him or give him a chance to appeal the decision. “Apple…

ICE tracking app developer wants to sue Apple after its removal

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 19:49
RWAX
APP$0.0009084-8.09%
COM
COM$0.005886-8.46%
RedStone
RED$0.3185-3.68%
Polkadot
DOT$3.19+1.07%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003945+3.57%

The creator of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) monitoring application, ICEBlock, Joshua Aaron, has expressed his disappointment at Apple’s decision to remove his platform from its store. Apple and Google both bowed to federal pressures, removing the application and another, Red Dot, from their stores.

The applications allow users to crowdsource reports of United States ICE activity, with the platforms citing personnel safety after a deadly sniper attack at a field office in Texas. Google and Apple initially removed the Red Dot app from their store before Apple removed the iOS-based ICEBlock app after demands from the United States Department of Justice under Attorney Pam Bondi.

In a statement to Fox News, Bondi claimed that the app was designed to put federal agents at risk for doing their jobs. The DOJ statement also vowed to protect federal law enforcement agents.

ICE tracking app developer disappointed with Apple’s decision

In a recent statement, the creator, Joshua Aaron, mentioned that Apple’s decision to remove his application from their store blindsided him. “The app was thoroughly vetted for three weeks by Apple’s legal and senior officials before approval,” he said. “It’s been fine all this time. For them to do it now, that’s why I say I’m so disappointed.”

Aaron, a software developer who also doubles as a lead singer for the rock band Stealing Heather, released the application back in April. In July, after ICE operations ticked up across the United States, the application went viral after Bondi called out the activities it was being used for. She claimed that they were using it to signal to criminals where federal officers are, a movement that helps illegals evade capture.

However, Aaron claimed that Apple has yet to reach out to him or give him a chance to appeal the decision. “Apple has not called me, even though we were number one in the App Store for weeks and had 1.14 million users that counted on this every single minute of their day,” he said. “They just gave me a letter that said we received information from law enforcement that your app is targeting or harming law enforcement officials.”

Aaron plans to fight the removal

Aaron compared his application to mainstream navigation applications like Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Waze. “To somehow say that ICEBlock is doing anything different than that is ridiculous,” he said. The removal of the application came after Bondi and the DOJ formally asked for the application to be removed, citing officer safety.

Meanwhile, Apple has released a statement to Fox News, in which it spoke about the removal. “We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps. Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store,” Apple told Fox News.

Google also echoed the same sentiment with its decision to remove Red Dot, noting to the media that the agents are a “vulnerable group.”

“ICEBlock was never available on Google Play, but we removed similar apps for violations of our policies,” a Google spokesperson said. The spokesperson claimed that the federal government did not reach out in respect to the app, noting that Red Dot was removed due to the high risk of abuse and rules surrounding user-generated content.

Meanwhile, Aaron has claimed that the removal is a First Amendment violation, and he prepares to fight it in court and in the media. “This is not some app taken down from the App Store; this is a tech company removing something that is clearly a First Amendment-protected app,” he said. “There’s nothing illegal about developing it. There’s nothing illegal about using it. They are now deciding what you can and cannot use on a device that you own.”

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ice-tracking-app-sue-apple-after-removal/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.00411-12.88%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12818-0.29%
COM
COM$0.005889-8.19%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06421+5.66%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2372-5.30%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001622-3.39%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003366+0.38%
Union
U$0.006326+4.45%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,420.02
$103,420.02$103,420.02

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,474.76
$3,474.76$3,474.76

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.20
$160.20$160.20

-0.41%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4303
$2.4303$2.4303

-0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17580
$0.17580$0.17580

-0.19%