صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Hyperliquid Launches APEX Contract with 3x Leverage Amid Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperliquid launches APEX perpetual contract with community-driven governance. Enables up to 3x leverage in trading activities. Potential increase in trading volumes and liquidity. On September 27, Hyperliquid announced the launch of the APEX perpetual contract with up to 3x leverage, a decision driven by strong community demand. This launch signifies Hyperliquid’s commitment to community governance while potentially boosting trading volumes and liquidity for APEX in the DeFi space. Hyperliquid APEX Contract Launches with Community Approval Hyperliquid unveiled the APEX perpetual contract in response to community demand, offering leverage of up to 3x. The contract listing followed the HIP-3 process, where community votes drove its approval. The anonymous core team of Hyperliquid continues to focus on peer-led improvements and rapid feature releases. Market activity is expected to rise, with the APEX-PERP contract potentially leading to heightened trading volumes. By addressing trader demand, the platform reinforces its position as a leading decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts. Market observers have noted a positive response in Hyperliquid’s community forums and social media. Support for manageable leverage levels indicates confidence in the contract’s stability, with several users expressing enthusiasm for the increase in trading venues. Hyperliquid Market Stats and Expert Predictions Did you know? The introduction of APEX-PERP follows Hyperliquid’s previous success with meme tokens, often sparking short-term boosts in related trading activities. Hyperliquid (HYPE) sees a market cap of $15.08 billion with a circulating supply of 336,685,219. Its 24-hour trading volume has decreased to $545.09 million. The token’s value has seen a 6.62% rise in the past 24 hours, with a notable fluctuation over three months according to CoinMarketCap. Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:54 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap “HYPE is one of the only perps DEX tokens I consider a real monster for the next cycle—decentralized,… The post Hyperliquid Launches APEX Contract with 3x Leverage Amid Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperliquid launches APEX perpetual contract with community-driven governance. Enables up to 3x leverage in trading activities. Potential increase in trading volumes and liquidity. On September 27, Hyperliquid announced the launch of the APEX perpetual contract with up to 3x leverage, a decision driven by strong community demand. This launch signifies Hyperliquid’s commitment to community governance while potentially boosting trading volumes and liquidity for APEX in the DeFi space. Hyperliquid APEX Contract Launches with Community Approval Hyperliquid unveiled the APEX perpetual contract in response to community demand, offering leverage of up to 3x. The contract listing followed the HIP-3 process, where community votes drove its approval. The anonymous core team of Hyperliquid continues to focus on peer-led improvements and rapid feature releases. Market activity is expected to rise, with the APEX-PERP contract potentially leading to heightened trading volumes. By addressing trader demand, the platform reinforces its position as a leading decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts. Market observers have noted a positive response in Hyperliquid’s community forums and social media. Support for manageable leverage levels indicates confidence in the contract’s stability, with several users expressing enthusiasm for the increase in trading venues. Hyperliquid Market Stats and Expert Predictions Did you know? The introduction of APEX-PERP follows Hyperliquid’s previous success with meme tokens, often sparking short-term boosts in related trading activities. Hyperliquid (HYPE) sees a market cap of $15.08 billion with a circulating supply of 336,685,219. Its 24-hour trading volume has decreased to $545.09 million. The token’s value has seen a 6.62% rise in the past 24 hours, with a notable fluctuation over three months according to CoinMarketCap. Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:54 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap “HYPE is one of the only perps DEX tokens I consider a real monster for the next cycle—decentralized,…

Hyperliquid Launches APEX Contract with 3x Leverage Amid Demand

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:00
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.8221+2.73%
COM
COM$0.005941-8.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000925+9.59%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1701-4.22%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2255+5.32%
Key Points:
  • Hyperliquid launches APEX perpetual contract with community-driven governance.
  • Enables up to 3x leverage in trading activities.
  • Potential increase in trading volumes and liquidity.

On September 27, Hyperliquid announced the launch of the APEX perpetual contract with up to 3x leverage, a decision driven by strong community demand.

This launch signifies Hyperliquid’s commitment to community governance while potentially boosting trading volumes and liquidity for APEX in the DeFi space.

Hyperliquid APEX Contract Launches with Community Approval

Hyperliquid unveiled the APEX perpetual contract in response to community demand, offering leverage of up to 3x. The contract listing followed the HIP-3 process, where community votes drove its approval. The anonymous core team of Hyperliquid continues to focus on peer-led improvements and rapid feature releases.

Market activity is expected to rise, with the APEX-PERP contract potentially leading to heightened trading volumes. By addressing trader demand, the platform reinforces its position as a leading decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts.

Market observers have noted a positive response in Hyperliquid’s community forums and social media. Support for manageable leverage levels indicates confidence in the contract’s stability, with several users expressing enthusiasm for the increase in trading venues.

Hyperliquid Market Stats and Expert Predictions

Did you know? The introduction of APEX-PERP follows Hyperliquid’s previous success with meme tokens, often sparking short-term boosts in related trading activities.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) sees a market cap of $15.08 billion with a circulating supply of 336,685,219. Its 24-hour trading volume has decreased to $545.09 million. The token’s value has seen a 6.62% rise in the past 24 hours, with a notable fluctuation over three months according to CoinMarketCap.

Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:54 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts from Coincu predict that this launch might stabilize the market volatility, leveraging community support for subsequent token listings. There’s optimism for increased liquidity, placing HYPE on a potentially upward trajectory based on current market dynamics.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hyperliquid-apex-contract-leverage-launch/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10312+0.21%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01259+6.69%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

The post U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS – MARCH 24: The sun sets behind a pumpjack during a gusty night on March 24, 2024 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Employment in Texas has reached record highs, with the oil- and gas-producing Permian Basin, which covers a large swathe of west Texas, leading the way. Permian Basin towns of Midland and Odessa notched 2.6 and 3.5 percent unemployment respectively, according to the report touted earlier this month by Gov. Gregg Abbott. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images For the past two years, the United States has set oil production records. This growth is a continuance of the surge in oil production resulting from the shale boom that began earlier this century. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil production average 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, up from 12.7 million in 2023 and 12.5 million in 2022. U.S. Oil Production 1860-2024. Energy Information Administration It is now clear that the U.S. is on track this year to set its third consecutive annual record for crude oil production. Year-to-date production through the week ending September 12, 2025 shows a production level of 13.44 million BPD, which is about 1.9% ahead of last year’s record pace. But beneath those headline numbers, a subtle shift is underway: growth is slowing. The slowdown becomes clear if we look at the year-over-year percentage changes over the past 20 years. Annual Oil Production Change 2006-2025 YTD. Robert Rapier There have been only two other periods in the past 20 years where U.S. oil production growth slowed for three consecutive years, but both of those instances had extenuating circumstances. The first was from 2014 through 2016, when a price war launched by OPEC triggered a collapse in oil prices and forced U.S. producers to slash drilling activity. The…
1
1$0.02363-21.18%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139326-0.49%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:35
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06078-4.62%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+0.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.005319+6.63%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,257.80
$103,257.80$103,257.80

-0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,478.56
$3,478.56$3,478.56

-0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.95
$158.95$158.95

-1.19%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4308
$2.4308$2.4308

-0.27%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17555
$0.17555$0.17555

-0.33%