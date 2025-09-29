صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Hyperliquid trading volume hits $84B as HYPE price rises 5% and Hypurr NFTs sell for over $467K.Hyperliquid trading volume hits $84B as HYPE price rises 5% and Hypurr NFTs sell for over $467K.

HYPE Price Climbs Higher with $84B Volume and NFT Frenzy

نویسنده: CryptoPotato
2025/09/29 20:14
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39,82-%3,76
NFT
NFT$0,0000004024-%0,29

Hyperliquid is drawing attention as both trading activity and ecosystem growth accelerate.

Volumes are climbing, NFTs are trading at high values, and the HYPE token is testing technical resistance.

Trading Activity Surges Across the Board

Hyperliquid’s total trading volume has reached $84 billion, with daily activity now above $6 billion, per BlockchainBaller. These figures reflect a steady rise in engagement since the middle of the year. The increase in usage suggests that more participants are entering the platform, pushing liquidity higher.

Futures volume rose by 19% to $1.82 billion, according to CoinGlass data. Open interest, however, only went up by 1% to $2.28 billion.

Such a gap between volume and open interest suggests that most traders are opening and closing their positions within a short span of time. Very few long-term positions seem to exist, meaning that short-term positions are accounting for present circumstances.

New NFT Collection Launches on HyperEVM

On September 28, Hyperliquid released its Hypurr NFT collection. A total of 4,600 cat-themed NFTs were created. Of these, 4,313 went to early users who took part in the Genesis Event held in November 2024. The rest were allocated to developers, artists, and the project’s foundation.

The NFTs are deployed on HyperEVM and interact directly with the chain’s liquidity layer. This makes them different from most typical NFT drops. Instead of functioning only as collectibles, they can be tied to applications built on the core infrastructure of Hyperliquid. Developers may build around them using tools already active in the ecosystem.

The collection opened on OpenSea with a floor price of 1,458 HYPE, which is roughly $68,700. One NFT sold for more than $467,000 shortly after launch. Security researcher ZachXBT reported a theft of eight NFTs worth about $400,000.

Price Tests Resistance While RSI Nears Peak

HYPE was trading at $47 at press time. It has gained over 5% in the past 24 hours but remains 21% below its all-time high of $59 from September 18. Over the past month, the price is still up about 6%.

Chart data shows the price is approaching the 100 and 200 EMA levels, around $48 and $49. These often act as resistance points. The 20 EMA has crossed above the 50 EMA, which shows short-term momentum is leaning upward.

HYPE price chartSource: TradingView

The Stochastic RSI is currently above 95, placing it in the overbought range. This may lead to reduced buying pressure in the short term.

The post HYPE Price Climbs Higher with $84B Volume and NFT Frenzy appeared first on CryptoPotato.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0,06683-%3,81
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,007353-%2,75
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,02828-%1,01
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,15452+%1,00
MemeCore
M$2,40559-%3,82
Threshold
T$0,01292+%0,85
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103.531,35-%1,73
GAINS
GAINS$0,01681-%1,29
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01201-%1,15
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.419,42
$103.419,42$103.419,42

-%0,01

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.475,85
$3.475,85$3.475,85

-%0,15

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159,88
$159,88$159,88

-%0,61

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4264
$2,4264$2,4264

-%0,45

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17591
$0,17591$0,17591

-%0,13