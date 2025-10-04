HYPE and AVAX Whales Become Early Digitap Adopters — Its Cashback and Near-Zero Transfer Fees Spark Frenzy

Crypto News

Crypto investors are watching a clear shift in momentum. While Avalanche (AVAX) courts Wall Street through a $675 million SPAC merger and Hyperliquid’s HYPE token fights to hold its place in the perpetuals market, retail and whale investors alike are moving funds toward Digitap ($TAP).

With near-zero transfer fees, cashback rewards, and staking up to 100% APR, Digitap’s presale has already sold over 40 million tokens, sparking a frenzy that could define the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Why Holders Are Moving

The appeal of big names like AVAX and HYPE is real — but it comes with baggage.

Avalanche Treasury Co. announced it will go public through a SPAC merger and buy over $1 billion in AVAX tokens, giving it priority access to discounted sales from the Avalanche Foundation. While institutional backing pushed AVAX as high as $31.32, smaller holders worry about insider advantages and supply pressure as tens of millions of tokens shift into treasury hands.

No doubt, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is still the most investable perpetual DEX according to analysts, commanding 62% of open interest. But its trading market share has collapsed from 45% to just 8% in weeks as rivals like Aster ballooned. That volatility leaves HYPE holders questioning whether long-term dominance can hold, even with strong fundamentals and innovations like HyperEVM and USDH.

For many investors looking at alt coins to watch, these developments highlight the risk of overexposure to projects dominated by institutions or centralized actors. That’s why attention is now flowing into the best altcoins for 2025 with grassroots momentum — and Digitap is quickly climbing that list.

From Fees to Features: Digitap’s Winning Formula

Digitap ($TAP) is consumer-first by design. Instead of complex fee structures, it offers near-zero transfer costs, making cross-border transactions frictionless. And as the world’s first omni-bank it is getting rid of the current divide between crypto and fiat. With Digitap all forms of value work together in a single dashboard.

Instead of opaque institutional deals, it provides cashback on everyday spending through its crypto debit card. And unlike inflation-heavy staking programs, Digitap delivers sustainable, non-inflationary staking rewards up to 100% APR post launch and over 124% APR during the presale.

With verified smart contracts, cold storage solutions, and a built-in privacy mixer, Digitap addresses the three biggest pain points in crypto adoption: cost, security, and privacy. Add in its Visa-integrated cards and the ongoing global payments bull run, it’s easy to see why investors are calling it one of the best altcoins to invest in before listing.

Presale Snapshot

The presale is where Digitap’s momentum is most visible. At the current stage price of $0.0125, over 40 million tokens have been sold. The next stage will increase prices to $0.0159, meaning today’s buyers are already looking at a 27% paper gain by the next presale stage.

For retail traders looking for the best cheap crypto to buy now, this presale is shaping up as one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

More Than Hype: A Thriving TAP Network

Where AVAX relies on institutional backers and HYPE fights competitors for market share, Digitap is building from the ground up with a fast-growing community. Its official X account has over 2,000 followers with plenty of weekly mentions from analysts, influencers, and early adopters.

This surge has positioned Digitap among the top cryptos to invest in 2025, with social proof and organic traction driving interest. Grassroots energy is crucial — community-led growth often drives demand far more sustainably than centralized treasury deals or incentive-heavy programs.

The Takeaway: Why TAP’s Moment Is Now

While AVAX captures headlines with billion-dollar treasury deals and HYPE tries to defend its lead in a volatile perp DEX market, Digitap ($TAP) is winning retail and whale attention with practical features that solve real problems. Its cashback rewards, near-zero fees, and strong presale performance mark it as one of the best altcoins to buy right now.

Momentum is building — and those who recognize the shift early may secure the biggest gains.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

