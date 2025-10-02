Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00021113 As Altcoin Dominance Cools

Husky Inu (HINU) has registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00021052 to $0.00021113. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, 2025, after the conclusion of the presale.

The project’s next price jump will see the value of the HINU token rise from $0.00021113 to $0.00021175. It is also closing in on the $900,000 milestone, having raised $898,168 so far.

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00021052 to $0.00021113. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Next Fundraising Milestone

Husky Inu has crossed several milestones since its presale and pre-launch phases. The HINU token value remained constant during the project’s presale. However, the project adopted a dynamic and progressive pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has enabled the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. This pricing strategy helped Husky Inu cross the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The recent crypto market rally and the return of investor interest have allowed the project to reach the $850,000 milestone in record time, crossing it on July 25.

The project is closing in on its latest fundraising milestone and has raised $898,168 so far. It remains on track to reach its stated goal of $1.2 million.

SwapCrypto.com

Husky Inu has also launched its very own cryptocurrency exchange, SwapCrypto.com. The launch is a significant step for the Husky Inu ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to provide value to its nascent user base and building real-world utility. Unlike other memecoins that depend on hype and speculation, Husky Inu is dedicated to its utility and long-term vision. Instead of becoming just another memecoin, it is creating the infrastructure to give its community the tools to engage with digital finance. SwapCrypto.com enhances Husky Inu’s growing ecosystem and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive DeFi ecosystem.

Altcoins In The Red

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market is tilting towards bearish yet again as most altcoins trade in the red. Bitcoin (BTC) is marginally up, trading around $114,455. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) is down 1.50%, trading around $4,140. Ripple (XRP) is down over 2%, trading around $2.84, while Solana (SOL) is down almost 1% at $208. Popular memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) is also marginally down, while Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.802. Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) are also trading in the red.

