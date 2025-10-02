صرافیDEX+
Based Eggman rises on Coinbase's Base, signaling memecoins' shift to cultural web3 experiments. Memecoins have long been more than just internet jokes; they represent the cultural side of finance where communities, humor, and speculation merge.  In 2025, Coinbase's Layer 2…

How Base memecoins are reshaping web3 culture on Coinbase’s L2 in 2025

نویسنده: Crypto.news
2025/10/02 02:08
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Based Eggman rises on Coinbase’s Base, signaling memecoins’ shift to cultural web3 experiments.

Table of Contents

  • Memecoins and their cultural roots
  • Why Base became a hub for memecoins
  • Beyond memes: Real use cases emerging
  • Closing thoughts
Summary
  • Based Eggman thrives on Base, merging memecoin culture with fast, low-cost Layer 2 tech.
  • Memecoins evolve in 2025, using Base to combine community, humor, and DeFi experiments.
  • Base becomes a hub for memecoins, supporting rapid growth and cultural web3 engagement.

Memecoins have long been more than just internet jokes; they represent the cultural side of finance where communities, humor, and speculation merge. 

In 2025, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network, Base, has emerged as a new hub for these tokens, offering speed, affordability, and accessibility to developers and traders alike. 

Within this wave, projects like Based Eggman (GGs) highlight how memecoins are shifting from hype-driven assets to meaningful cultural experiments in web3.

Memecoins and their cultural roots

The concept of memecoins began with Dogecoin, which was born out of humor but gained momentum through community loyalty and viral culture. Later, Shiba Inu carried the torch, showing that memecoins could capture massive markets and even rival established altcoins.

What sets memecoins apart is their ability to connect people emotionally. They combine entertainment and finance, often blurring the line between internet culture and traditional investing. In today’s environment, memecoins are no longer confined to jokes. They are evolving into tools for community engagement, cultural expression, and even experiments in decentralized governance. 

Based Eggman, for example, uses familiar meme-driven imagery but builds its appeal through an active Base-native community, showcasing how far the concept has matured.

Why Base became a hub for memecoins

Base has quickly positioned itself as one of the most attractive environments for memecoins in 2025. Built as Coinbase’s Layer 2 scaling solution, it enables fast, low-cost transactions compared to Ethereum’s mainnet. This accessibility means developers can experiment without the heavy fees that once limited innovation.

The network also benefits from Coinbase’s broad reach and integration, bringing in new retail users who are curious about crypto but may not have ventured beyond centralized exchanges. 

Memecoins thrive in such an environment because they are approachable, entertaining, and often serve as the “first step” for newcomers.

Projects like Based Eggman have leveraged this dynamic. Its community-driven approach mirrors earlier successes in the memecoin space, but the difference lies in its launchpad: Base offers the infrastructure to sustain rapid growth and cultural relevance.

Beyond memes: Real use cases emerging

While memes remain central, many Base memecoins are starting to branch into real applications. In gaming, some tokens are being used as rewards in play-to-earn ecosystems, bridging casual entertainment with blockchain utility. 

In DeFi, memecoins are creating liquidity pools and staking systems that encourage participation while still rooted in community identity.

Another emerging area is social governance. Tokens such as Based Eggman are being used not only as fun digital assets but also as tools for organizing communities, voting on proposals, and funding projects. 

By tying token ownership to decision-making, these memecoins evolve into cultural badges of membership within decentralized communities.

For newcomers, this blend of humor, community, and practical use cases makes meme coins an accessible entry point into web3. They simplify the often complex world of crypto and invite people to learn while participating in a shared narrative.

Closing thoughts

Memecoins have traveled a long way from being internet punchlines to becoming meaningful cultural and financial experiments. With the rise of Base as a low-cost, Coinbase-backed Layer 2 network, this evolution is accelerating in 2025. 

Tokens such as Based Eggman embody the shift — fun, community-driven, but also laying the groundwork for web3’s next chapter.

By combining entertainment with accessibility, Base memecoins may define how the next generation experiences blockchain technology — not through technical jargon, but through humor, culture, and shared participation.

For more information, visit the official website, Telegram and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

