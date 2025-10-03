صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
TLDR HKMA warns no yuan-pegged stablecoins have been approved in Hong Kong. UXLINK’s governance vote could unlock early tokens to compensate hack victims. Investors urged to remain vigilant after unapproved stablecoins surfaced. HKMA’s warning follows a rise in digital asset fraud risk within Hong Kong. In a statement issued by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority [...] The post Hong Kong Central Bank Denies Issuance of Offshore Yuan Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR HKMA warns no yuan-pegged stablecoins have been approved in Hong Kong. UXLINK’s governance vote could unlock early tokens to compensate hack victims. Investors urged to remain vigilant after unapproved stablecoins surfaced. HKMA’s warning follows a rise in digital asset fraud risk within Hong Kong. In a statement issued by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority [...] The post Hong Kong Central Bank Denies Issuance of Offshore Yuan Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.

Hong Kong Central Bank Denies Issuance of Offshore Yuan Stablecoins

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/03 23:11
CyberKongz
KONG$0,0036+1,12%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08394+3,13%
RISE
RISE$0,00788-2,52%

TLDR

  • HKMA warns no yuan-pegged stablecoins have been approved in Hong Kong.

  • UXLINK’s governance vote could unlock early tokens to compensate hack victims.

  • Investors urged to remain vigilant after unapproved stablecoins surfaced.

  • HKMA’s warning follows a rise in digital asset fraud risk within Hong Kong.

In a statement issued by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on October 3, 2025, the regulatory body warned investors about unapproved yuan-pegged stablecoins. This warning comes in response to recent claims that the first offshore yuan-backed stablecoin was issued in Hong Kong. The HKMA refuted these claims and stressed that no licenses have been granted to any stablecoin issuers in the region.

The warning underscores growing concerns over the rapid rise in digital asset frauds in Hong Kong. The HKMA’s statement emphasizes that any stablecoin projects promoted as licensed by the HKMA are illegal under the city’s laws. The rising popularity of digital assets has led to an increasing number of speculative projects, many of which mislead investors with unverified claims. The HKMA urges the public to remain cautious when engaging with any such projects.

HKMA Stance on Yuan-Pegged Stablecoins

The controversy started after AnchorX, a fintech company based in Hong Kong, announced plans to issue a yuan-pegged stablecoin known as AxCNH. This stablecoin targets cross-border payments between offshore Chinese companies and their international partners. The announcement immediately sparked excitement in the crypto community, with many speculating that it would be the first stablecoin pegged to the offshore yuan in Hong Kong.

However, the HKMA swiftly issued a statement clarifying that no such license had been granted for AxCNH or any other yuan-backed stablecoin. The regulatory body has made it clear that any such issuance without a proper license is illegal. The warning emphasizes the importance of maintaining strict control over stablecoins to avoid potential risks for investors.

The HKMA’s caution reflects the growing concern among global regulators about the proliferation of unlicensed digital assets. The rise of stablecoins, particularly those pegged to national currencies like the yuan, raises concerns over market stability and the potential for illicit activities.

Hong Kong’s Regulatory Landscape and the Future of Stablecoins

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect on August 1, 2025, was designed to regulate the issuance of stablecoins. The ordinance aims to ensure that only credible and compliant stablecoins are issued in the city. However, despite the ordinance, the HKMA has been cautious about granting licenses to issuers, with only a few licenses expected to be approved in the short term.

Eddie Yue, the chief executive of the HKMA, had previously noted that the regulatory framework would not lead to a flood of stablecoin issuers. Instead, the HKMA’s approach aims to ensure that stablecoins in the market are secure, transparent, and properly regulated. Industry insiders have expressed concern that the high capital and compliance costs for potential issuers may be a barrier to entry, limiting the number of applicants and slowing the growth of the stablecoin market in Hong Kong.

Despite these challenges, experts view Hong Kong’s regulatory framework as one of the safest for stablecoins globally. The city’s clear legal structure is expected to become a model for other Asian jurisdictions. However, industry leaders like Yat Siu, founder of Animoca Brands, have pointed out that the strict regulatory requirements may slow down adoption, especially for smaller firms that struggle to meet capital and liquidity thresholds.

Growing Global Demand for Stablecoins

The global demand for stablecoins has surged over the past year, driven by increasing concerns over inflation, government deficits, and economic instability. Stablecoins, particularly those pegged to fiat currencies, provide a secure way for investors to hedge against currency volatility.

However, the lack of proper regulation has led to a rise in unlicensed projects, prompting warnings from regulators worldwide.

In Hong Kong, where regulatory clarity is now in place, the market is poised for growth, albeit at a slower pace than some had anticipated. The HKMA’s stance reflects the need for caution in a rapidly evolving space. While the demand for stablecoins remains high, investors are advised to engage only with verified and licensed issuers to avoid the risks associated with unregulated projects.

The post Hong Kong Central Bank Denies Issuance of Offshore Yuan Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0,00411-12,88%
CROSS
CROSS$0,12818-0,29%
COM
COM$0,005889-8,19%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0,06421+5,66%
Solayer
LAYER$0,2372-5,30%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001622-3,39%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002286+0,17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,003366+0,38%
Union
U$0,006326+4,45%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 405,26
$103 405,26$103 405,26

-0,03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 473,19
$3 473,19$3 473,19

-0,23%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160,18
$160,18$160,18

-0,42%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4300
$2,4300$2,4300

-0,30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17578
$0,17578$0,17578

-0,20%