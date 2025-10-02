صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Here’s How Much Time Legal Experts Think Rapper Could Spend In Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced by a federal judge Friday following his conviction on two prostitution counts, and although he was acquitted on some of the most serious charges and escaped the possibility of life in prison, legal experts tell Forbes he could still face about five or more years behind bars. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced Friday, months after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs) Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs Key Facts Combs was convicted in July for two violations of the Mann Act, which outlaws transporting people across state lines for prostitution purposes, and his lawyers and prosecutors have asked the judge for very different sentences: Combs’ defense is pushing for a 14-month sentence, while prosecutors asked for 11 years. Legal experts told Forbes the sentence will likely fall somewhere in the middle, noting federal probation officials have recommended a sentence of between five and seven years based on federal sentencing guidelines. Former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow told Forbes he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Combs gets “something in the range of five to seven years” in prison, noting the judge may choose to follow the probation office’s recommendation because he feels both prosecutors and defense attorneys made compelling arguments in their sentencing recommendations. Veteran trial and appellate lawyer Mark Zauderer told Forbes he thinks Combs will “come out with a few years of sentencing,” noting he could escape a tougher sentence because he doesn’t have any prior criminal convictions. In their lengthy sentencing recommendations to the judge, both of which spanned more than 160 pages, prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over whether the court should consider arguments presented at trial that supported the charges Combs… The post Here’s How Much Time Legal Experts Think Rapper Could Spend In Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced by a federal judge Friday following his conviction on two prostitution counts, and although he was acquitted on some of the most serious charges and escaped the possibility of life in prison, legal experts tell Forbes he could still face about five or more years behind bars. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced Friday, months after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs) Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs Key Facts Combs was convicted in July for two violations of the Mann Act, which outlaws transporting people across state lines for prostitution purposes, and his lawyers and prosecutors have asked the judge for very different sentences: Combs’ defense is pushing for a 14-month sentence, while prosecutors asked for 11 years. Legal experts told Forbes the sentence will likely fall somewhere in the middle, noting federal probation officials have recommended a sentence of between five and seven years based on federal sentencing guidelines. Former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow told Forbes he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Combs gets “something in the range of five to seven years” in prison, noting the judge may choose to follow the probation office’s recommendation because he feels both prosecutors and defense attorneys made compelling arguments in their sentencing recommendations. Veteran trial and appellate lawyer Mark Zauderer told Forbes he thinks Combs will “come out with a few years of sentencing,” noting he could escape a tougher sentence because he doesn’t have any prior criminal convictions. In their lengthy sentencing recommendations to the judge, both of which spanned more than 160 pages, prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over whether the court should consider arguments presented at trial that supported the charges Combs…

Here’s How Much Time Legal Experts Think Rapper Could Spend In Prison

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:07
SphereX
HERE$0.000109-8.40%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00454-6.77%
COM
COM$0.00588-9.69%
LIFE
LIFE$0.0000262-2.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004123-12.44%

Topline

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced by a federal judge Friday following his conviction on two prostitution counts, and although he was acquitted on some of the most serious charges and escaped the possibility of life in prison, legal experts tell Forbes he could still face about five or more years behind bars.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced Friday, months after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

Key Facts

Combs was convicted in July for two violations of the Mann Act, which outlaws transporting people across state lines for prostitution purposes, and his lawyers and prosecutors have asked the judge for very different sentences: Combs’ defense is pushing for a 14-month sentence, while prosecutors asked for 11 years.

Legal experts told Forbes the sentence will likely fall somewhere in the middle, noting federal probation officials have recommended a sentence of between five and seven years based on federal sentencing guidelines.

Former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow told Forbes he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Combs gets “something in the range of five to seven years” in prison, noting the judge may choose to follow the probation office’s recommendation because he feels both prosecutors and defense attorneys made compelling arguments in their sentencing recommendations.

Veteran trial and appellate lawyer Mark Zauderer told Forbes he thinks Combs will “come out with a few years of sentencing,” noting he could escape a tougher sentence because he doesn’t have any prior criminal convictions.

In their lengthy sentencing recommendations to the judge, both of which spanned more than 160 pages, prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over whether the court should consider arguments presented at trial that supported the charges Combs was acquitted on—racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking—as a factor in his sentencing.

News Peg

Judge Arun Subramanian rejected a request by Combs’ lawyers late Tuesday to either grant the rap mogul a new trial or toss his convictions. The move was the latest attempt by Combs’ attorneys to get the rapper out of jail ahead of his sentencing, as Subramanian had already rejected multiple requests to release Combs on bail.

Why Are Prosecutors Arguing For An 11-Year Sentence?

Prosecutors wrote in a more than 160-page filing earlier this week the court should hand Combs a sentence of no less than 135 months, which is just over 11 years. Though prosecutors acknowledged in their filing Combs cannot be punished for crimes he was acquitted of, they said the court “must take into account the manner in which he committed” the prostitution crimes, arguing that during the trial, Combs had conceded to “violence, domestic abuse, drug use and distribution, and bribery.” Combs’ attorneys acknowledged during trial he had engaged in violent behavior, including in hotel surveillance footage that was played multiple times for the jury depicting him attacking his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, but argued that was not evidence of sex trafficking. Prosecutors asked the judge to consider Combs’ “history and pattern of violence,” citing testimony and letters to the court submitted by former employees who accused the mogul of abuse and exploitation. “Given the seriousness and duration of the offense conduct, as well as his decades of unchecked violence,” prosecutors wrote, Combs should face a “substantial sentence” that reflects the “psychological, emotional, and physical damage he has inflicted.”

How Are Diddy’s Lawyers Pushing For A Light Sentence?

Combs’ lawyers are asking the judge for a 14-month sentence, which would effectively allow Combs to walk free by the end of 2025 considering the year he’s spent behind bars during his trial. His defense attorneys are arguing the Mann Act charges are inappropriate because Combs did not personally profit from his “freak-off” sex performances, and that the court should not consider evidence that was presented during trial to support charges he was acquitted of. His attorneys wrote in a court filing Combs and his former girlfriend “voluntarily crossed state lines and had consensual sex,” stating they are “unaware of any other Mann Act prosecution based on such conduct.” Chutkow told Forbes Combs is arguing he was “acquitted at trial and therefore, the jury implicitly rejected all of the elements of those acquittals, including force, coercion and fraud.” Much of the testimony presented during trial, including a week-long testimony by Ventura, focused on Combs’ allegedly violent behavior. Chutkow said Combs’ lawyers are arguing his relationship with Ventura “may not be the relationship that you would have, but these are consensual adults” who engaged in behavior that “may not be prototypical, but was not criminal.”

What Charges Was Diddy Convicted On?

A jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, one count of which concerned Ventura, while the other concerned another ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.” Each guilty verdict carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, meaning Combs could face up to two decades in prison. During Combs’ trial, prosecutors argued he transported his former girlfriends across state boundaries to participate in drug-fueled, marathon sex performances with male sex workers he called “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.” The jury acquitted him on more serious charges of sex trafficking—which would’ve required prosecutors to prove his former girlfriends were transported for sex through force, fraud or coercion—and racketeering, which could have landed him in prison for life.

What Other Legal Challenges Await Diddy?

Combs’ legal battles won’t end with his sentencing, as he still faces at least 50 civil lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault, among other allegations. Legal experts told Forbes these suits will play out even if the rap mogul is in prison, and he could have to pay monetary damages if he is found liable. Chutkow told Forbes Combs’ several acquittals in his criminal case do not mean he can’t be found liable in a civil case, noting civil lawsuits require a lower standard of proof to find a defendant liable. He noted O.J. Simspon was acquitted in a federal criminal trial on murder charges, but was later found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in a civil suit and was ordered to pay more than $33 million.

Further Reading

Here’s How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Criminal Conviction Could Help Plaintiffs In His Dozens Of Civil Lawsuits (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/10/01/sean-diddy-combs-sentencing-is-friday-heres-how-much-prison-time-legal-experts-think-he-may-get/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06683-3.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007353-2.75%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02828-1.01%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15452+1.00%
MemeCore
M$2.40559-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.01292+0.85%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,531.35-1.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01201-1.15%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,444.98
$103,444.98$103,444.98

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,476.65
$3,476.65$3,476.65

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.76
$159.76$159.76

-0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4249
$2.4249$2.4249

-0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17588
$0.17588$0.17588

-0.14%