Helius Transforms into Solana Company, Commits to Solana Ecosystem

Helius Medical Technologies has rebranded to Solana Company and signed a non-binding agreement with the Solana Foundation. This move follows the company’s launch of a $500 million Solana treasury in mid-September. The company aims to enhance its digital asset strategy and solidify its support for the growing Solana blockchain ecosystem.

Helius Changes Name to Solana Company for Growth

On September 29, 2025, Helius Medical Technologies announced a significant rebranding, changing its name to Solana Company. The company filed an amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation and updated its bylaws with the Delaware Secretary of State. Despite the name change, the company’s ticker symbol, HSDT, will remain unchanged.

Helius believes the rebrand aligns with its goal to optimize SOL per share on the Solana blockchain.

He emphasized that this rebranding reflects the company’s long-standing support for the Solana ecosystem and its ambition to drive future growth.

The company also revealed its plans to collaborate with the Solana Foundation. As part of the agreement, the Solana Company intends to help promote and expand the Solana ecosystem. This strategic partnership will encompass co-hosted events, institutional roundtables, and participation in initiatives led by the Solana Foundation.

SOL Company Commits to Digital Asset Strategy with Solana Treasury

In mid-September, Helius Medical Technologies raised $500 million in a PIPE funding round to support its digital asset treasury strategy. The funds will help the company accumulate Solana (SOL) tokens as part of its broader plan. By holding a portion of the raised capital in SOL, the company aims to contribute to Solana’s ecosystem.

Helius plans to leverage its treasury strategy to drive the adoption of Solana’s blockchain and SOL token. According to Dan Morehead, a strategic advisor at Helius and founder of Pantera Capital, this initiative introduces a new type of investor to the blockchain market. Morehead believes the Solana Company’s efforts will position the company to become the leading Solana Digital Asset Treasury (DAT).

The company now holds over 760,190 SOL tokens with an average cost basis of $231. Along with this, Solana Company has more than $335 million in cash, further supporting its long-term digital asset strategy. As part of the strategy, the company plans to adhere to the Solana By Design terms outlined in the agreement with the Solana Foundation.

Solana’s Market Momentum Boosts Solana Company’s Prospects

The Solana blockchain continues to show strong market growth, processing over 3,500 transactions per second. With over 23 billion transactions processed to date, Solana remains a leading player in the blockchain space. The Solana blockchain has an average of over 3.7 million active wallets each day, further solidifying its position as the most widely used blockchain.

Solana’s native token, SOL, recently experienced a positive trade, spurred by broader market recoveries. According to the latest trading data, SOL is currently priced at $210.35, representing a 0.46% increase. The coin has gained significant momentum, with a 42.6% increase in its 24-hour trading volume.

