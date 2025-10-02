صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Zcash has surged to $105, marking a 292% yearly rally and 159% monthly rise, while Google Trends shows interest in the privacy coin at new highs. Despite the spike, ZEC remains under the radar on major crypto aggregators. The post Google Searches for Zcash Surge as ZEC Trades Above $100 appeared first on Coinspeaker.Zcash has surged to $105, marking a 292% yearly rally and 159% monthly rise, while Google Trends shows interest in the privacy coin at new highs. Despite the spike, ZEC remains under the radar on major crypto aggregators. The post Google Searches for Zcash Surge as ZEC Trades Above $100 appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Google Searches for Zcash Surge as ZEC Trades Above $100

نویسنده: Coinspeaker
2025/10/02 03:35
Zcash
ZEC$489.94-16.36%
RISE
RISE$0.00789-2.14%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001204+1.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.10271-0.24%

Zcash ZEC $117.4 24h volatility: 56.7% Market cap: $1.93 B Vol. 24h: $736.97 M continues its price rally, accumulating nearly 300% gains in a year and over 150% gains in the last 30 days, gathering attention from different sectors, seeing Google searches for related keywords spike to local highs.

In particular, Google Trends’ interest over time data for “zcash” is about to make record highs in the last 90 days of October 1, seeking consolidation in 100 points. The previous “interest over time” high was on September 14, with 41 points. ZEC traded between $50.37 and $52.85 on this day, according to TradingView’s CRYPTO index.

Interest over time for "zcash" in the last 90 days of October 1, 2025 | Source: Google Trends

Interest over time for “zcash” in the last 90 days of October 1, 2025 | Source: Google Trends

Nevertheless, Zcash is still not ranking among the most visited or the most trending cryptocurrencies in aggregators like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, suggesting its growth may still be going unnoticed or ignored by certain crypto communities.

Zcash is the second-largest privacy cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is deemed the most technically advanced one when getting better privacy through shielding is the goal. ZEC’s growth got some fuel when big X accounts joined known Zcash advocates and Helius co-founder Mert in promoting the solution, as Coinspeaker reported on September 25. ZEC was trading at $56.29 at that time.

When questioned about the reasons for “shilling Zcash,” Mert mentioned (i) privacy as a core mission of crypto, (ii) upcoming improvements to the protocol, (iii) a market cap comparison against Monero’s $5 billion capitalization, (iv) Zashi wallet, NEAR Intents, and research pieces marking a “Renaissance of talent,” (v) a faithful community of long-term supporters, and (vi) the need for privacy to succeed in the crypto industry.

Zcash (ZEC) Surges Past $105: A 292% Yearly Gain

As of this writing, ZEC was trading at $105.23, being CoinMarketCap’s “top gainer” of the day—beating pump.fun’s PUMP—up 41% in the last 24 hours. At current prices, the cryptocurrency is up 292.33% year-over-year, from $27.77 on October 1, 2024. Month-over-month, Zcash is up 159% from $40.5 on September 1, 2025.

Notably, the coin is not only performing well against the dollar but also against the crypto market, consistently climbing the market cap ranks, now ranked in the 64th position with a $1.70 billion capitalization. Zcash has recently passed Donald Trump’s controversial memecoin TRUMP and Filecoin.

Only two days ago, on September 29, the coin was ranked in the 76th position, outperforming 11 other cryptocurrencies in this time. A snapshot posted on X on September 22 shows a 92nd position.

Zcash market data: price, chart, capitalization rank, and daily performance as of October 1, 2025 | Source: CoinMarketCap

Zcash market data: price, chart, capitalization rank, and daily performance as of October 1, 2025 | Source: CoinMarketCap

Privacy coins have seen an uprise in interest, evidenced by the surge for the key phrase “privacy coins” on Google Searches, reaching new all-time highs, Coinspeaker reported.

next

The post Google Searches for Zcash Surge as ZEC Trades Above $100 appeared first on Coinspeaker.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06683-3.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007353-2.75%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02828-1.01%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15452+1.00%
MemeCore
M$2.40559-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.01292+0.85%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,531.35-1.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01201-1.15%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,413.72
$103,413.72$103,413.72

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,474.81
$3,474.81$3,474.81

-0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.80
$159.80$159.80

-0.66%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4276
$2.4276$2.4276

-0.40%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17587
$0.17587$0.17587

-0.15%