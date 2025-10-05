صرافیDEX+
The post Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ spike over 500% in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ have surged in the United States amid an ongoing onslaught on the streaming giant by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The search interest score rose from 16 in the week ending September 27 to 100 by the week of October 5, marking a 525% increase in just one week, according to Google Trends data, retrieved by Finbold on October 5. On a yearly basis, searches climbed from 19 in October 2024 to 100 in October 2025, reflecting a 426% annual increase. The data also highlighted where the trend is most pronounced. States such as New Mexico, West Virginia, Kentucky, Montana, and Idaho registered the highest relative search volumes for “cancel Netflix.” Google searches for ‘Cancel Netflix’ in the U.S. Source: Google Trends This spike coincides with growing backlash against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) , following criticism from Musk, who has urged subscribers to cancel their accounts over the platform’s inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters in children’s programming. Musk’s campaign has dominated headlines, with multiple posts encouraging his followers to drop the service. The controversy intensified after remarks by Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele resurfaced, fueling calls for boycotts. While Netflix has not disclosed official subscriber numbers, media outlets report that cancellations have noticeably increased since the controversy erupted. What next for Netflix stock  The backlash is already being felt. Over the past week, NFLX shares have corrected by more than 5%. However, year-to-date, the stock remains up, having rallied over 30% to trade at $1153 as of press time.  NFLX one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold Notably, Netflix is set to report third-quarter earnings later this month, projecting revenue of $11.53 billion and earnings per share of $6.87, both ahead of Wall Street’s initial estimates. The streamer, which no longer discloses subscriber numbers quarterly,… The post Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ spike over 500% in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ have surged in the United States amid an ongoing onslaught on the streaming giant by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The search interest score rose from 16 in the week ending September 27 to 100 by the week of October 5, marking a 525% increase in just one week, according to Google Trends data, retrieved by Finbold on October 5. On a yearly basis, searches climbed from 19 in October 2024 to 100 in October 2025, reflecting a 426% annual increase. The data also highlighted where the trend is most pronounced. States such as New Mexico, West Virginia, Kentucky, Montana, and Idaho registered the highest relative search volumes for “cancel Netflix.” Google searches for ‘Cancel Netflix’ in the U.S. Source: Google Trends This spike coincides with growing backlash against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) , following criticism from Musk, who has urged subscribers to cancel their accounts over the platform’s inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters in children’s programming. Musk’s campaign has dominated headlines, with multiple posts encouraging his followers to drop the service. The controversy intensified after remarks by Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele resurfaced, fueling calls for boycotts. While Netflix has not disclosed official subscriber numbers, media outlets report that cancellations have noticeably increased since the controversy erupted. What next for Netflix stock  The backlash is already being felt. Over the past week, NFLX shares have corrected by more than 5%. However, year-to-date, the stock remains up, having rallied over 30% to trade at $1153 as of press time.  NFLX one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold Notably, Netflix is set to report third-quarter earnings later this month, projecting revenue of $11.53 billion and earnings per share of $6.87, both ahead of Wall Street’s initial estimates. The streamer, which no longer discloses subscriber numbers quarterly,…

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

