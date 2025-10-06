Gold set to surpass $4,000 per ounce amid booming retail demand

Key Takeaways

Gold prices are projected to surpass $4,000 per ounce amid rising retail demand, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Individual investors are increasingly moving funds from traditional assets like treasuries to gold, boosting price momentum.

Gold is positioned to reach $4,000 per ounce as retail demand continues to surge, according to The Wall Street Journal. The precious metal has attracted significant interest from individual investors seeking alternatives amid economic uncertainties.

Private investors have shifted from traditional assets like treasuries to gold, amplifying upward price momentum. The trend has been supported by increased enthusiasm for gold through exchange-traded funds in 2025.

Central banks have actively increased their gold holdings as a hedge against geopolitical risks and currency devaluation. This institutional demand has reinforced the broader trend driving retail interest in the precious metal.

Goldman Sachs has updated forecasts to emphasize sustained central bank and investor demand for gold, highlighting its growing role in diversified investment portfolios.