صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Gold set to surpass $4,000 per ounce amid booming retail demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Gold prices are projected to surpass $4,000 per ounce amid rising retail demand, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Individual investors are increasingly moving funds from traditional assets like treasuries to gold, boosting price momentum. Gold is positioned to reach $4,000 per ounce as retail demand continues to surge, according to The Wall Street Journal. The precious metal has attracted significant interest from individual investors seeking alternatives amid economic uncertainties. Private investors have shifted from traditional assets like treasuries to gold, amplifying upward price momentum. The trend has been supported by increased enthusiasm for gold through exchange-traded funds in 2025. Central banks have actively increased their gold holdings as a hedge against geopolitical risks and currency devaluation. This institutional demand has reinforced the broader trend driving retail interest in the precious metal. Goldman Sachs has updated forecasts to emphasize sustained central bank and investor demand for gold, highlighting its growing role in diversified investment portfolios. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/gold-price-4000-2025-booming-demand-wsj/The post Gold set to surpass $4,000 per ounce amid booming retail demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Gold prices are projected to surpass $4,000 per ounce amid rising retail demand, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Individual investors are increasingly moving funds from traditional assets like treasuries to gold, boosting price momentum. Gold is positioned to reach $4,000 per ounce as retail demand continues to surge, according to The Wall Street Journal. The precious metal has attracted significant interest from individual investors seeking alternatives amid economic uncertainties. Private investors have shifted from traditional assets like treasuries to gold, amplifying upward price momentum. The trend has been supported by increased enthusiasm for gold through exchange-traded funds in 2025. Central banks have actively increased their gold holdings as a hedge against geopolitical risks and currency devaluation. This institutional demand has reinforced the broader trend driving retail interest in the precious metal. Goldman Sachs has updated forecasts to emphasize sustained central bank and investor demand for gold, highlighting its growing role in diversified investment portfolios. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/gold-price-4000-2025-booming-demand-wsj/

Gold set to surpass $4,000 per ounce amid booming retail demand

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 13:36
4
4$0,06235-2,36%
COM
COM$0,005949-9,16%
Wink
LIKE$0,005302+6,65%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0,24533-2,59%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08351+0,45%

Key Takeaways

  • Gold prices are projected to surpass $4,000 per ounce amid rising retail demand, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.
  • Individual investors are increasingly moving funds from traditional assets like treasuries to gold, boosting price momentum.

Gold is positioned to reach $4,000 per ounce as retail demand continues to surge, according to The Wall Street Journal. The precious metal has attracted significant interest from individual investors seeking alternatives amid economic uncertainties.

Private investors have shifted from traditional assets like treasuries to gold, amplifying upward price momentum. The trend has been supported by increased enthusiasm for gold through exchange-traded funds in 2025.

Central banks have actively increased their gold holdings as a hedge against geopolitical risks and currency devaluation. This institutional demand has reinforced the broader trend driving retail interest in the precious metal.

Goldman Sachs has updated forecasts to emphasize sustained central bank and investor demand for gold, highlighting its growing role in diversified investment portfolios.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/gold-price-4000-2025-booming-demand-wsj/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0,02519-5,33%
Notcoin
NOT$0,0007343-2,85%
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0,06385+2,58%
Solayer
LAYER$0,2361-4,95%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001604-4,41%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

Financial Giant Becomes First Nationally Chartered Bank Enabling Customers to Bank, Borrow, and Invest in Bitcoin
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08363+0,97%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:24

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

Metaplanet CEO: 0.2% of All Japanese Are Now Shareholders as Bitcoin Gains Traction

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 452,96
$103 452,96$103 452,96

-1,52%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 482,34
$3 482,34$3 482,34

-1,05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160,86
$160,86$160,86

-3,26%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4346
$2,4346$2,4346

-3,73%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17632
$0,17632$0,17632

-1,62%