صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Glen Powell Talks ‘Chad Powers’ And His Hollywood Business Interests appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Toby Huss, Clayne Crawford, Perry Mattfeld, Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Wynn Everett and Quentin Plair at Hulu’s “Chad Powers” World Premiere held at The Rose Bowl on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Variety via Getty Images Between his big box office blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters and Anyone But You to his streaming success with Hit Man, Glen Powell has cemented himself as one of Hollywood’s most captivating leading men today – and yet, it feels like he is just getting started in telling the crowd-pleasing stories he wants to tell in Hollywood. “I find at its best, this business is about making the things that you’d want to see and getting to collaborate with the people that you’re genuine fans of, and that’s literally what I got to do with this show.” Glen Powell in the “Chad Powers” limited series. Disney Powell, 36, is referring to his latest project, a new limited series titled Chad Powers, which is now streaming on Hulu. Based on the Eli’s Places segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, Chad Powers is co-created and co-written for television by Powell, as well as executive produced by the star of this six-episode series. It tells the story of Russ Holliday, an ego-driven former college football star, who is now remembered by the public for his painful loss and bad sportsmanship years earlier. Determined to finally get his life back on track and return to his love of football, Holliday decides to disguise himself as a dorky newcomer named Chad Powers. Sitting down with Powell and his Chad Powers co-star, actor Steve Zahn who plays Coach Jake Hudson, I wondered what it was for Powell about what he has been seeing within the television landscape lately, that made him feel that this new… The post Glen Powell Talks ‘Chad Powers’ And His Hollywood Business Interests appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Toby Huss, Clayne Crawford, Perry Mattfeld, Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Wynn Everett and Quentin Plair at Hulu’s “Chad Powers” World Premiere held at The Rose Bowl on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Variety via Getty Images Between his big box office blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters and Anyone But You to his streaming success with Hit Man, Glen Powell has cemented himself as one of Hollywood’s most captivating leading men today – and yet, it feels like he is just getting started in telling the crowd-pleasing stories he wants to tell in Hollywood. “I find at its best, this business is about making the things that you’d want to see and getting to collaborate with the people that you’re genuine fans of, and that’s literally what I got to do with this show.” Glen Powell in the “Chad Powers” limited series. Disney Powell, 36, is referring to his latest project, a new limited series titled Chad Powers, which is now streaming on Hulu. Based on the Eli’s Places segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, Chad Powers is co-created and co-written for television by Powell, as well as executive produced by the star of this six-episode series. It tells the story of Russ Holliday, an ego-driven former college football star, who is now remembered by the public for his painful loss and bad sportsmanship years earlier. Determined to finally get his life back on track and return to his love of football, Holliday decides to disguise himself as a dorky newcomer named Chad Powers. Sitting down with Powell and his Chad Powers co-star, actor Steve Zahn who plays Coach Jake Hudson, I wondered what it was for Powell about what he has been seeing within the television landscape lately, that made him feel that this new…

Glen Powell Talks ‘Chad Powers’ And His Hollywood Business Interests

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:21
COM
COM$0.005872-9.73%
Perry
PERRY$0.0005509-2.56%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0001978-1.83%
Oasis
ROSE$0.021-2.86%
Octavia
VIA$0.0149+4.92%

Toby Huss, Clayne Crawford, Perry Mattfeld, Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Wynn Everett and Quentin Plair at Hulu’s “Chad Powers” World Premiere held at The Rose Bowl on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

Variety via Getty Images

Between his big box office blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters and Anyone But You to his streaming success with Hit Man, Glen Powell has cemented himself as one of Hollywood’s most captivating leading men today – and yet, it feels like he is just getting started in telling the crowd-pleasing stories he wants to tell in Hollywood.

“I find at its best, this business is about making the things that you’d want to see and getting to collaborate with the people that you’re genuine fans of, and that’s literally what I got to do with this show.”

Glen Powell in the “Chad Powers” limited series.

Disney

Powell, 36, is referring to his latest project, a new limited series titled Chad Powers, which is now streaming on Hulu. Based on the Eli’s Places segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, Chad Powers is co-created and co-written for television by Powell, as well as executive produced by the star of this six-episode series. It tells the story of Russ Holliday, an ego-driven former college football star, who is now remembered by the public for his painful loss and bad sportsmanship years earlier. Determined to finally get his life back on track and return to his love of football, Holliday decides to disguise himself as a dorky newcomer named Chad Powers.

Sitting down with Powell and his Chad Powers co-star, actor Steve Zahn who plays Coach Jake Hudson, I wondered what it was for Powell about what he has been seeing within the television landscape lately, that made him feel that this new Hulu comedy series was a story worth telling.

Glen Powell in the “Chad Powers” limited series.

Disney

Powell said, “Michael Waldron, my co-creator on this – very early on, we talked about sort of the flavors of those great sports movies – the archetypes of what those stories are. You know, Rudy, Bull Durham, Tin Cup – these sort of underdog stories that were ripe with all these flavors. They were dramatic and they were funny and they were heartfelt, and they had these epic set pieces that made you want to cheer at the end of the movie. I was like – Where is that? No one’s making that anymore. We talked about when kind of breaking what this show could be, we talked about how do we kind of infuse all the flavors of those great sports movies into something that will entertain audiences all over the world? It’s just been a really, really fun thing because I feel like this show, it’s one of those that just hits on every level. I feel like when you put a great cast together and a great writers’ room together – it’s like the magic that’s happened around this one has just been unbelievable. I’ve never had such a good time making anything. It was just a blast.”

Steve Zahn and Wynn Everett in the “Chad Powers” limited series.

Disney

As for how Zahn, 57, got attached to this project, he said of Powell and Waldron, “These guys approached me and we had a meeting, and then I read [the script]. I am such a huge college football fan. I live in Kentucky and if you understand kind of the SEC (Southeastern Conference) in the South, there are a lot of gaps between pro teams, like areas that are drought pro. You have Cincinnati Bengals and then you have Nashville, and then you’ve got to go way over into Pennsylvania to get another pro team. So, there’s nothing there to follow, other than your university. And so, Kentucky – I’m the guy tailgating and going to the games – and now, I have an opportunity to play a coach. This was like kind of a dream job, to be honest with you. I mean, to do a gig and then to have people like it, and if it’s a hit, then people call you ‘Coach’ for the rest of your life at Kroger?”

Powell is no stranger to being a producer on various projects lately – including his 2023 Netflix film Hit Man and his 2024 The Blue Angels documentary – and he is well-aware of the say that he now has on a productions, not only in front of the camera but behind-the-scenes.

Glen Powell at Hulu’s “Chad Powers” World Premiere held at The Rose Bowl on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

Getty Images

“I think what’s really, really fun is that we’re all fans of college football,” Powell said. “We’re all fans of great movies and great TV shows. I think the fun part for me is that spirit – that’s what we tried to imbue into this show. I find at its best, this business is about making the things that you’d want to see and getting to collaborate with the people that you’re genuine fans of, and that’s literally what I got to do with this show. I’ve been a fan of this guy [Steve] forever and getting to square off with him in the show was just such a joy. We have an ensemble here that is unbelievable. Everybody just swings and connects with the ball, and it’s just awesome. I’m just really proud because that’s what this business can be at its best. That’s why I feel like getting to have a heavier hand in this – I’m trying to create an ecosystem of just like true play and true fun and like true fan-ship, and I feel like we hit it here.”

With Zahn being a longtime actor himself in Hollywood, including working alongside Tom Hanks in That Thing You Do, Rebecca Ferguson on the Apple TV+ series Silo and next alongside Paul Rudd & Jack Black in Anaconda, he is no stranger to teaming up with other star power. As for Powell, Zahn has nothing but praise to say about his Chad Powers co-star.

Glen Powell and Frankie A. Rodriguez in the “Chad Powers” limited series.

Disney

Zahn said, “Look, the character he plays – here’s the hard truth. You have to swing so hard, in order for this to work. It is almost impossible to play this absurd guy, this character, and then this other character who’s just as absurd. I couldn’t believe how great that was. And it’s true – if you just swing halfway, it’s going to suck and it’s going to derail. You have to go all out. When you walk in there and you start that voice. I was like – Man, I can’t. This is either going to work – it’s either going to be great or it’s going to suck. He’s phenomenal in the show. Just watch it!”

With both Powell and Zahn having a television background before Chad Powers, including Powell acting in two seasons of Scream Queens and Zahn starring in the first season of The White Lotus, I wondered what have been the joys for them in doing episodic storytelling here, over their other already seasoned work around filmmaking.

Steve Zahn at Hulu’s “Chad Powers” World Premiere held at The Rose Bowl on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

Variety via Getty Images

Zahn said of the benefits of television over film, “It’s huge. Yeah, it’s just you can get that much more in-depth. That’s it. You get to spend a lot more time with a character and other characters. I love it and it’s not like the old days where you got on a show and if it was a hit, you can be on there – that’s your career. It’s over – but nowadays, it’s not, you know? I mean, this is going to be limited because there’s just a certain amount of storytelling you can tell.”

Glen Powell in the “Chad Powers” limited series.

Disney

Powell said of TV versus film, “I think the fun part that I’ve realized is that when you hear a premise – like one thing that I always try to do is just like try to watch what the storyline is trying to say that it wants to be. Sometimes, a thing wants to be a movie. Sometimes, it wants to be a show. Sometimes, it wants to be limited. Sometimes, there are all different formats for all different stories, but this one really showed that this is a perfect premise to really draw out the tension of this lie over the course of a season and figure out how far you can take it. That was always something really exciting to me. There are a lot of incremental choices of all these characters, that you want to live in that. You want to sit in it, and as an audience, you don’t want to rush it. So, this is a fun premise.”

Concluding the conversation with Zahn and Powell, I was curious what each of them would say to their Chad Powers character over these six Hulu episodes, if only they could.

Powell said with Russ Holliday and Chad Powers in mind, “I don’t know, dude. You know, just hold onto the ball. Don’t dance before you get in the end zone.”

Zahn said with Coach Hudson in mind, “Blow the whistle harder. Blow it harder. Over-prepare, show up early and don’t be a d**k.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffconway/2025/09/30/glen-powell-talks-chad-powers-and-his-hollywood-business-interests/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06683-3.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007353-2.75%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02828-1.01%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15452+1.00%
MemeCore
M$2.40559-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.01292+0.85%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,531.35-1.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01201-1.15%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,413.21
$103,413.21$103,413.21

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,475.62
$3,475.62$3,475.62

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.75
$159.75$159.75

-0.69%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4286
$2.4286$2.4286

-0.36%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17588
$0.17588$0.17588

-0.14%