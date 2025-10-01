Giant Whale Declares “Enough!” on the Recently Popular Altcoin, Makes a Massive Sell! Makes $148 Million Profit!

While large sums of money can be earned in the cryptocurrency market, unexpectedly large losses can also be encountered.

At this point, one whale made a huge profit and caught the market’s attention.

According to Lookonchain’s post, an early-stage Hyperliquid (HYPE) whale made a profit of $148.6 million by selling.

Accordingly, an early-stage whale holding 5.07 million HYPE recently sold 4.99 million HYPE at an average price of $45.82 (approximately $228.76 million), making a profit of $148.63 million.

Nine months ago, the whale purchased 5.07 million HYPE at an average price of $16.23.

The whale that still has HYPE currently only has 77,089 HYPE (about $3.37 million).

According to Coinmarketcap data, Hyperliquid, ranked 11th by market capitalization, has increased by 1307% in the last 12 months.

HYPE, which reached as high as $59 in September, is trading at $45 at the time of writing.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!