Gem DiCom – Gemstones as a Digital Commodity

Gordan Kljajic is the co-founder of GEM DiCom – The first digital commodity backed by investment-grade gemstones with a real-time proof of reserve and minimal drawdown.
Why you should listen
DiCom, short for Digital Commodity, is the term coined to describe what GEM actually represents. The word “token” has been diluted by years of speculative hype and vaporware, so GEM intentionally steps away from that language. This isn’t a marketing promise dressed up in blockchain buzzwords — it’s a verifiable claim. Each GEM is backed by a reserve of audited, securely stored, investment-grade gemstones and cash equivalents. That reserve anchors GEM’s value in the real world, while making it transparent and tradable on-chain.
Unlike stablecoins, GEM isn’t pegged to fiat, doesn’t fix its price, and doesn’t grant redemption rights. Its market price floats freely, shaped by supply and demand. But beneath that floating price is a solid foundation: independently appraised, tangible assets that provide a real floor. Each GEM exists only because there’s a corresponding value behind it, continuously visible through real-time proof of reserves. It behaves like a traditional commodity — its price can fluctuate, but the intrinsic backing gives it substance, similar to gold or oil.
Calling GEM a Digital Commodity isn’t just semantics. It’s a deliberate legal and structural choice. By positioning GEM as a commodity rather than a security or stablecoin, it avoids the regulatory straightjacket that binds many financial instruments and fiat-linked tokens. This opens the door to a freer, more flexible model — while simultaneously offering exposure to an asset class that’s rare, historically uncorrelated to mainstream markets, and inherently resistant to inflation.
GEM bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds. It lets anyone store value in one of humanity’s oldest and most enduring forms of wealth — gemstones — without needing vaults, specialized knowledge, or accepting illiquidity. It’s preservation meets participation: timeless assets, brought natively into the digital realm. That is the essence of DiCom. That is what GEM stands for.
Supporting links
Fidelity Crypto Careers
GEM DiCom
Andy on Twitter
Brave New Coin on Twitter
Brave New Coin
If you enjoyed the show please subscribe to the Crypto Conversation and give us a 5-star rating and a positive review in whatever podcast app you are using.
Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/gem-dicom-gemstones-as-a-digital-commodity