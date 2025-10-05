صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
PANews reported on October 5th that as FTX prepares to make its third round of payouts to creditors, totaling $1.65 billion, the official FTX account on the X platform issued a stern warning, alerting creditors and the public to the increasing number of phishing attacks. Scammers are impersonating bankruptcy reorganization administrators Kroll Restructuring Administration and FTX Recovery Trust in sending deceptive emails, claiming users are eligible for payouts ranging from 118% to 142%. They then trick users into clicking on fraudulent links or visiting fake websites to connect their wallets or confirm information. FTX emphasized that it would never email users asking them to connect their wallets or provide personal information in order to claim their funds, and urged creditors to consult only the official website and remain wary of any suspicious emails.PANews reported on October 5th that as FTX prepares to make its third round of payouts to creditors, totaling $1.65 billion, the official FTX account on the X platform issued a stern warning, alerting creditors and the public to the increasing number of phishing attacks. Scammers are impersonating bankruptcy reorganization administrators Kroll Restructuring Administration and FTX Recovery Trust in sending deceptive emails, claiming users are eligible for payouts ranging from 118% to 142%. They then trick users into clicking on fraudulent links or visiting fake websites to connect their wallets or confirm information. FTX emphasized that it would never email users asking them to connect their wallets or provide personal information in order to claim their funds, and urged creditors to consult only the official website and remain wary of any suspicious emails.

FTX warns creditors against phishing emails and scam websites

نویسنده: PANews
2025/10/05 20:03
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000095-50.77%
1
1$0.02292-19.09%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03343-0.94%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1687-4.09%

PANews reported on October 5th that as FTX prepares to make its third round of payouts to creditors, totaling $1.65 billion, the official FTX account on the X platform issued a stern warning, alerting creditors and the public to the increasing number of phishing attacks. Scammers are impersonating bankruptcy reorganization administrators Kroll Restructuring Administration and FTX Recovery Trust in sending deceptive emails, claiming users are eligible for payouts ranging from 118% to 142%. They then trick users into clicking on fraudulent links or visiting fake websites to connect their wallets or confirm information. FTX emphasized that it would never email users asking them to connect their wallets or provide personal information in order to claim their funds, and urged creditors to consult only the official website and remain wary of any suspicious emails.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02519-5.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007343-2.85%
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06385+2.58%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2361-4.95%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001604-4.41%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

Financial Giant Becomes First Nationally Chartered Bank Enabling Customers to Bank, Borrow, and Invest in Bitcoin
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08363+0.97%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:24

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

Metaplanet CEO: 0.2% of All Japanese Are Now Shareholders as Bitcoin Gains Traction

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,494.67
$103,494.67$103,494.67

-1.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,483.13
$3,483.13$3,483.13

-1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.95
$160.95$160.95

-3.21%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4362
$2.4362$2.4362

-3.67%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17639
$0.17639$0.17639

-1.58%