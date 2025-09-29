From coders to CEOs: Who’s earning in Bitcoin and Ether in 2025

From coders to CEOs, crypto careers span six-figure salaries to billion-dollar fortunes, shaped by the industry’s market cycles.
Developers command high salaries even for junior positions. On average, a North American blockchain developer can earn over $150,000.
The crypto job market extends beyond technical positions, with product managers, CTOs and compliance officers all commanding well-compensated roles.
Crypto CEOs generate massive wealth primarily through equity stakes and token allocations rather than just base salaries. Top figures like Changpeng Zhao have reached billions in net worth.
