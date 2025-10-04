‘Freakier Friday’ Is New On Streaming This Week

“Freakier Friday” partial poster featuring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s hit Disney comedy Freakier Friday is coming to digital streaming this week.

The long-awaited sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday, Freakier Friday opened in theaters on Aug. 8. The official summary for the sequel reads, “The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter (Julia Butters) of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter (Sophia Hammons).

ForbesWhen Will Taylor Swift’s ‘Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Come To Streaming? The Answer Is Complicated

“As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Rated PG, Freakier Friday also stars Manny Jacinto, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment recently announced that Freakier Friday will arrive on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 7. Freakier Friday will be available for purchase on PVOD for $29.99.

ForbesDinosaur Hit ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Gets Peacock Streaming Date

Since digital rental prices typically run $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent Freakier Friday for $24.99 for 48 hours.

Viewers can expect to rent or purchase Freakier Friday on a variety of digital platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube.

Consumers Who Purchase ‘Freakier Friday’ On PVOD Also Get Bonus Materials

According to a press release from WDSHE, consumers who purchase Freakier Friday will be able to access several bonus materials, including deleted scenes that did not make the cut of the film in theaters.

The deleted scenes include:

–Trevor’s New Song

–Extended Dance Lesson

–Anna Cancels Wedding

–Pickleball Team Announcements

–Beta Girl Backs Up Lily

–Intensity of the V’s

–Blake Doesn’t Like What She Hears

–Malibu

–Eric Reads Tess’s Books

–School Pickup

ForbesWhen Is ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’ Coming To Streaming?

WDSHE also noted in its press release that consumers who purchase Freakier Friday on PVOD get the following production featurettes:

Making Things Freakier: More than two decades later, the band is back together! Go behind the scenes as returning cast members talk about reprising their roles. Learn about the stunts, taking on each other’s mannerisms – and how this film is a love letter to Los Angeles.

Where Were You When…: Join the original cast as they reflect on the fun and magic of the 2003 production and learn where new cast members were in 2003. Writer Jordan Weiss shares a great anecdote that reveals the fandom and staying power of the earlier classic.

Flashback Friday: This playful, narrated piece reveals the hidden nods to 2003’s Freaky Friday, along with some “freakier” fun facts about the sequel.

“Baby” Lyric Music Video: Catch this heartfelt lyric video that combines clips from the movie with behind-the-scenes production footage.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday arrives on PVOD on Tuesday.

Forbes‘Chad Powers’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?