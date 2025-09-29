FLOKI’s Valhalla Kicks Off Tournament with Rewards Up to $155K

Key Highlights:

The flagship play-to-earn game of the Floki ecosystem, Valhalla, is also hosting its first official tournament, with a total of $155,000 in rewards.

Qualifiers start September 30, and the players will fight to make it to the leaderboard to make it into the 64-player main bracket.\

Even those who did not qualify get an opportunity to receive rewards, with 500 participants having a chance to obtain $10 worth of FLOKI tokens.

The blockchain-based MMORPG named Valhalla, constructed around the FLOKI token, is about to host its first large-scale tournament, which means that it will open the competition to both amateur players and serious game fans with a total prize pool of $155,000.

FLOKI’s Valhalla Hosts Major Tournament

The Floki team posted on X that the “qualifiers for Valhalla’s first $155,000 tournament will start tomorrow, and you’re still early enough to join. All it takes to join the qualifiers is 3 different type Veras, which you can capture right now at valhalla.game.” The post underlined that any creatures obtained during the event will be “auto-leveled to max level for the PvP matches” so that the fight is fair regardless of the experience.

The qualifying rounds kick off on Tuesday, September 30, and the qualifying round participants are allowed to play up to three matches, each one yielding one point per win. The position in the leaderboard will determine who progresses, and the ranking will also take into consideration ELO scores and other parameters like total battle damage when there are tie situations. Out of these, the best 64 proceed to the main bracket.

The elimination stage dates were set to be October 4-5 by the organizers. The tournament will consist of six rounds of knockout, and players must line up at designated times within a 15-minute time limit before they walk over before being defeated. In each battle, the player has to encounter three varying Veras to give it an added element of strategy.

Rules of the tournament emphasize equality and honesty. The regulations forbid collusion, abusing technical vulnerabilities, or manipulating blockchain entries that are associated with gameplay. Disqualification may occur in case of any violation.

What’s the Reward System?

The prize system is skewed to the high end, and yet it gets widespread rewards throughout the field. The Floki team explained the prize breakdown in its announcement:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $20,000

3rd + 4th: $10,000 each

5th–8th: $4,000 each

9th–16th: $2,000 each

17th–32nd: $1,000 each

33rd–64th: $400 each

There are also other incentives that have been incorporated to those who are not successful in the main stage. The organizers stated that, “if you don’t make it [past] the qualifiers, there’s a $5,000 bonus pool waiting. That means the top 500 players who don’t qualify still earn $10 each.” To collect this payout, members should comment on this post on X, which will ask to follow @ValhallaP2E, then complete the registration on the official site of the game and publish their username.

For context, Valhalla, with a Viking theme, is FLOKI’s first P2E game, where users can venture into, acquire, and battle online creatures called Veeras. The title combines blockchain mechanics, upgradable NFTs, and a player-based economy and is played on a hexagonal battlefield, where strategic combat takes place. The game is currently in its final form and is planned to have an official mainnet release on June 30, 2025.

With the inaugural tournament in progress, Valhalla is on a mission to become a competitive platform in blockchain gaming as well as reward both professional players and the wider community.

