صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post FLOKI’s Valhalla Kicks Off Tournament with Rewards Up to $155K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: The flagship play-to-earn game of the Floki ecosystem, Valhalla, is also hosting its first official tournament, with a total of $155,000 in rewards. Qualifiers start September 30, and the players will fight to make it to the leaderboard to make it into the 64-player main bracket.\ Even those who did not qualify get an opportunity to receive rewards, with 500 participants having a chance to obtain $10 worth of FLOKI tokens. The blockchain-based MMORPG named Valhalla, constructed around the FLOKI token, is about to host its first large-scale tournament, which means that it will open the competition to both amateur players and serious game fans with a total prize pool of $155,000. FLOKI’s Valhalla Hosts Major Tournament The Floki team posted on X that the “qualifiers for Valhalla’s first $155,000 tournament will start tomorrow, and you’re still early enough to join. All it takes to join the qualifiers is 3 different type Veras, which you can capture right now at valhalla.game.” The post underlined that any creatures obtained during the event will be “auto-leveled to max level for the PvP matches” so that the fight is fair regardless of the experience. The qualifying rounds kick off on Tuesday, September 30, and the qualifying round participants are allowed to play up to three matches, each one yielding one point per win. The position in the leaderboard will determine who progresses, and the ranking will also take into consideration ELO scores and other parameters like total battle damage when there are tie situations. Out of these, the best 64 proceed to the main bracket. Qualifiers for Valhalla’s first $155,000 tournament will start tomorrow, and you’re still early enough to join. All it takes to join the qualifiers is 3 different type Veras, which you can capture right now at https://t.co/LkthDfEaMO.… The post FLOKI’s Valhalla Kicks Off Tournament with Rewards Up to $155K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: The flagship play-to-earn game of the Floki ecosystem, Valhalla, is also hosting its first official tournament, with a total of $155,000 in rewards. Qualifiers start September 30, and the players will fight to make it to the leaderboard to make it into the 64-player main bracket.\ Even those who did not qualify get an opportunity to receive rewards, with 500 participants having a chance to obtain $10 worth of FLOKI tokens. The blockchain-based MMORPG named Valhalla, constructed around the FLOKI token, is about to host its first large-scale tournament, which means that it will open the competition to both amateur players and serious game fans with a total prize pool of $155,000. FLOKI’s Valhalla Hosts Major Tournament The Floki team posted on X that the “qualifiers for Valhalla’s first $155,000 tournament will start tomorrow, and you’re still early enough to join. All it takes to join the qualifiers is 3 different type Veras, which you can capture right now at valhalla.game.” The post underlined that any creatures obtained during the event will be “auto-leveled to max level for the PvP matches” so that the fight is fair regardless of the experience. The qualifying rounds kick off on Tuesday, September 30, and the qualifying round participants are allowed to play up to three matches, each one yielding one point per win. The position in the leaderboard will determine who progresses, and the ranking will also take into consideration ELO scores and other parameters like total battle damage when there are tie situations. Out of these, the best 64 proceed to the main bracket. Qualifiers for Valhalla’s first $155,000 tournament will start tomorrow, and you’re still early enough to join. All it takes to join the qualifiers is 3 different type Veras, which you can capture right now at https://t.co/LkthDfEaMO.…

FLOKI’s Valhalla Kicks Off Tournament with Rewards Up to $155K

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 21:13
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00006143-3.13%
COM
COM$0.005943-8.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02594+8.03%
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.5019-1.55%

Key Highlights:

  • The flagship play-to-earn game of the Floki ecosystem, Valhalla, is also hosting its first official tournament, with a total of $155,000 in rewards.
  • Qualifiers start September 30, and the players will fight to make it to the leaderboard to make it into the 64-player main bracket.\
  • Even those who did not qualify get an opportunity to receive rewards, with 500 participants having a chance to obtain $10 worth of FLOKI tokens.

The blockchain-based MMORPG named Valhalla, constructed around the FLOKI token, is about to host its first large-scale tournament, which means that it will open the competition to both amateur players and serious game fans with a total prize pool of $155,000.

FLOKI’s Valhalla Hosts Major Tournament

The Floki team posted on X that the “qualifiers for Valhalla’s first $155,000 tournament will start tomorrow, and you’re still early enough to join. All it takes to join the qualifiers is 3 different type Veras, which you can capture right now at valhalla.game.” The post underlined that any creatures obtained during the event will be “auto-leveled to max level for the PvP matches” so that the fight is fair regardless of the experience.

The qualifying rounds kick off on Tuesday, September 30, and the qualifying round participants are allowed to play up to three matches, each one yielding one point per win. The position in the leaderboard will determine who progresses, and the ranking will also take into consideration ELO scores and other parameters like total battle damage when there are tie situations. Out of these, the best 64 proceed to the main bracket.

The elimination stage dates were set to be October 4-5 by the organizers. The tournament will consist of six rounds of knockout, and players must line up at designated times within a 15-minute time limit before they walk over before being defeated. In each battle, the player has to encounter three varying Veras to give it an added element of strategy.

Rules of the tournament emphasize equality and honesty. The regulations forbid collusion, abusing technical vulnerabilities, or manipulating blockchain entries that are associated with gameplay. Disqualification may occur in case of any violation.

What’s the Reward System?

The prize system is skewed to the high end, and yet it gets widespread rewards throughout the field. The Floki team explained the prize breakdown in its announcement:

  • 1st: $50,000
  • 2nd: $20,000
  • 3rd + 4th: $10,000 each
  • 5th–8th: $4,000 each
  • 9th–16th: $2,000 each
  • 17th–32nd: $1,000 each
  • 33rd–64th: $400 each

There are also other incentives that have been incorporated to those who are not successful in the main stage. The organizers stated that, “if you don’t make it [past] the qualifiers, there’s a $5,000 bonus pool waiting. That means the top 500 players who don’t qualify still earn $10 each.” To collect this payout, members should comment on this post on X, which will ask to follow @ValhallaP2E, then complete the registration on the official site of the game and publish their username.

For context, Valhalla, with a Viking theme, is FLOKI’s first P2E game, where users can venture into, acquire, and battle online creatures called Veeras. The title combines blockchain mechanics, upgradable NFTs, and a player-based economy and is played on a hexagonal battlefield, where strategic combat takes place. The game is currently in its final form and is planned to have an official mainnet release on June 30, 2025.

With the inaugural tournament in progress, Valhalla is on a mission to become a competitive platform in blockchain gaming as well as reward both professional players and the wider community.

Also Read: Aster CEO Details ASTER Tokenomics and Genesis Phase 2

Source: https://www.cryptonewsz.com/flokis-valhalla-tournament-with-rewards-155k/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10312+0.21%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01259+6.69%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

The post U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS – MARCH 24: The sun sets behind a pumpjack during a gusty night on March 24, 2024 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Employment in Texas has reached record highs, with the oil- and gas-producing Permian Basin, which covers a large swathe of west Texas, leading the way. Permian Basin towns of Midland and Odessa notched 2.6 and 3.5 percent unemployment respectively, according to the report touted earlier this month by Gov. Gregg Abbott. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images For the past two years, the United States has set oil production records. This growth is a continuance of the surge in oil production resulting from the shale boom that began earlier this century. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil production average 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, up from 12.7 million in 2023 and 12.5 million in 2022. U.S. Oil Production 1860-2024. Energy Information Administration It is now clear that the U.S. is on track this year to set its third consecutive annual record for crude oil production. Year-to-date production through the week ending September 12, 2025 shows a production level of 13.44 million BPD, which is about 1.9% ahead of last year’s record pace. But beneath those headline numbers, a subtle shift is underway: growth is slowing. The slowdown becomes clear if we look at the year-over-year percentage changes over the past 20 years. Annual Oil Production Change 2006-2025 YTD. Robert Rapier There have been only two other periods in the past 20 years where U.S. oil production growth slowed for three consecutive years, but both of those instances had extenuating circumstances. The first was from 2014 through 2016, when a price war launched by OPEC triggered a collapse in oil prices and forced U.S. producers to slash drilling activity. The…
1
1$0.02363-21.18%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139326-0.49%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:35
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06078-4.62%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+0.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.005319+6.63%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,247.82
$103,247.82$103,247.82

-0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,475.86
$3,475.86$3,475.86

-0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.02
$159.02$159.02

-1.14%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4315
$2.4315$2.4315

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17569
$0.17569$0.17569

-0.25%