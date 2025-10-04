صرافیDEX+
FLOKI launches Europe's first meme coin ETP on Sweden's Spotlight Market, surging 34% as investors embrace regulated crypto exposure. Meme coin FLOKI has made a breakthrough in European finance by launching its first exchange-traded product (ETP). The product was being listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden, which is why FLOKI is the second […] The post FLOKI News: FLOKI Gains 34% After Launch of Europe's First Meme Coin ETP appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

FLOKI News: FLOKI Gains 34% After Launch of Europe’s First Meme Coin ETP

نویسنده: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 20:30
FLOKI launches Europe’s first meme coin ETP on Sweden’s Spotlight Market, surging 34% as investors embrace regulated crypto exposure.

Meme coin FLOKI has made a breakthrough in European finance by launching its first exchange-traded product (ETP). The product was being listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden, which is why FLOKI is the second meme coin to be listed on an organized European exchange. After the launch, the price of FLOKI increased 34 percent in 24 hours, to $0.000116, as the market became enthusiastic about the new offering.

FLOKI Enters Regulated European Markets with Valour ETP

Valour issued the new product, Valour Floki (FLOKI) SEK, the first ETP to be pegged to a BNB Chain project, but not BNB itself. The listing provides institutional and retail/general investors with a safe, regulated exposure to the popular meme token. Analysts observe that this trend fills the void between the decentralized culture and traditional finance, which opens up the markets to wider participation.

Related Reading: 21Shares Launches World’s First dYdX-Backed ETP | Live Bitcoin News

The FLOKI ETP listing marks progress for digital assets once seen as purely speculative. It also opens up the token to trading in the form of brokerage that was formerly restricted to stocks, bonds, and commodities. The move, according to industry observers, increases the credibility of FLOKI, casting the mainstream investor into the meme coin space.

Market watchers see FLOKI’s launch as a sign of growing crypto-linked product approvals. Recently, the SEC approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund. This fund includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. Therefore, it shows how traditional markets are becoming more open to digital assets.

FLOKI’s ETP Launch Marks Convergence of Meme Culture and Mainstream Finance

Analysts opine that the appearance of FLOKI in the European regulated space will change the attitude towards meme coins. They consider that a mix of regulatory protection and blockchain-based innovation could appeal to institutional capital that would not have been willing to invest in such instruments. The listing also makes FLOKI one of the possible models for other projects that want to get similar recognition.

The expansion of FLOKI is indicative of a broader trend to implement tokenization in the retail culture, wherein internet-driven communities can influence financial products. The success of the ETP, according to experts, may result in the creation of similar listings in other jurisdictions, thereby expanding the reach of crypto in traditional finance.

Competition in the meme coin market could increase as FLOKI gains more users. However, this controlled milestone offers FLOKI a competitive advantage and a basis of long-term sustainability. Combining an online passion with institutional conformity, the project highlights the ways of how meme coins can become not a speculative token, but a structured financial instrument.

With this course, the model of FLOKI may trigger broader blockchain integration in regulated markets. Smaller meme projects without institutionalization, however, might not be able to maintain the pace or be at risk of possible liquidation in the tightening financial environment.

The ETP launched by FLOKI is a new stage of crypto integration where meme culture intersects with mainstream finance on a regulated platform.

The post FLOKI News: FLOKI Gains 34% After Launch of Europe’s First Meme Coin ETP appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

