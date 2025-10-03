صرافیDEX+
FleetMining Rolls out cryptocurrency cloud mining, bringing benefits to BTC, USDC, and ETH holders

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Introduction

And you may not know this: Strategically, from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the beginning of 2025, over 9 million users worldwide have joined FleetMining cloud mining for passive income, which is shaping the future equation.

Why is Cloud Mining Becoming the Blue Ocean of Passive Income?

For quite some time, holders had three key issues:
– Can’t be mined: Unlike Bitcoin, it can’t be created with computing power.
– No staking rewards: Unlike Ethereum’s PoS mechanism.
– Limited DeFi returns: Higher risk, lower returns than expected.
The emergence of cloud mining is changing this situation:
– Deposit equals computing power: Users can purchase computing power with BTC, ETH, or USDT.
– Daily settlement: Contracted fixed dollar income is received daily like a “salary”.
– Multiple security layers: Cold wallets and a risk control system to ensure the safety of funds.

FleetMining: The Platform of Choice for 9,000,000 Users Worldwide

There are so many cloud mining options for crypto enthusiasts, but FleetMining comes with the following benefits:
– Compliance system: Headquartered in the U.S., with multiple security audits.
– Global coverage: Available wherever people are in 170+ countries and counting.

– Green energy: Data centers that operate on renewable energy, consuming less.
– Ultra-low entry: Starting at $100 to make a trade, beginner-friendly.

Platform Highlights
– No hardware and no tech threshold.
– Earnings are distributed daily, withdrawable for compounding.

– Flexible contracts (2–60 days), freely choose the cycle.
– Straightforward dashboard and no hidden fees.

Example Earnings: From $100 to $9,000/Day
Contract Type | Amount | Duration | Daily Income
Beginner Trial | $100             | 2 days   | $6
Intermediate Plan | $6,000        | 20 days  | $96
Premium Contract | $100,000      | 50 days  | $1,850

Some stack several contracts to have daily earnings of $6,500 – $9,000. Even better, the compounding process enables intermediate users to gradually increase returns – such as boosting daily earnings to more than $1,000 within a month.

Comparison with Traditional Methods
– Staking: Annual yield about 5% (≈0.014% daily).
– DeFi lending: Single-digit annual yield.
– FleetMining cloud mining: Daily yield 1–2%, flexible and stable.

How to Start? Just 3 Steps
1. Register → On the official website fleetmining.com or the App, complete registration in minutes, and claim a newbie reward ($15–$100).
2. Deposit → Supports BTC, ETH, USDT, and more than 10 other cryptocurrencies.
3. Choose plan & start mining → One-click activation, first payout within 24 hours.

Key Takeaways:
– Cloud mining is becoming the new blue ocean of crypto assets.
– FleetMining offers low-entry, flexible contracts.
– Because of the potential for passive income to be scaled up, this can lead to compounding and thus wealth creation over time.

Action Plan
1. Create a FleetMining account and get your beginner reward.
2. Start with the free $15 trial to experience your first earnings cycle.
3. Scale up and contract duration according to your risk preference.

Whether you are a complete newcomer or someone looking to expand compounding, cloud mining provides the perfect opportunity for long-term and more balanced wealth!

For more information, please visit：https://fleetmining.com

Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/fleetmining-rolls-out-cryptocurrency-cloud-mining-bringing-benefits-to-btc-usdc-and-eth-holders/

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/11/11 21:21

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

