Fitell Invests $1.5M in 216M PUMP Tokens to Strengthen Solana Stake

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/03 04:59
TLDR

  • Fitell invested $1.5 million in 216.8 million PUMP tokens to strengthen its Solana strategy.
  • The purchase was executed swiftly just one month after securing a $100 million Solana financing facility.
  • PUMP tokens are central to the Pump.fun platform, a major player in Solana’s memecoin ecosystem.
  • Fitell aims to become one of the largest publicly listed holders of Solana in the region.
  • The company plans to deploy its Solana assets in DeFi and yield generation activities.

Fitell Corporation, an Australian company, has purchased 216.8 million PUMP tokens for $1.5 million. This move comes one month after securing a $100 million facility aimed at accumulating Solana assets. The purchase signals Fitell’s commitment to its pivot into the cryptocurrency space.

Fitell’s Swift Purchase of PUMP Tokens

Fitell executed the acquisition of 216.8 million PUMP tokens on October 1, 2025. CEO Sam Lu described the transaction as a “swift transition from decision to execution.” The purchase aligns with Fitell’s strategy to deepen its involvement in Solana’s growth and expand its digital asset treasury.

The PUMP token serves as the key asset for Pump.fun, a platform for creating memecoins on Solana. The token’s price has surged by over 92% in the past 30 days, trading at $0.007. This recent growth highlights the increasing demand for memecoins within the Solana ecosystem.

Fitell’s entry into Solana began in late September, when it announced a $100 million financing facility. This facility was established to support the company’s new digital asset treasury, which is heavily focused on the Solana blockchain. Fitell aims to become one of the largest publicly listed holders of Solana in the region.

Fitell’s shift toward Solana is a significant departure from its previous focus on gym equipment sales. The company has expanded its portfolio to include a range of digital assets, including PUMP tokens. This move reflects Fitell’s desire to diversify its holdings and capture long-term growth opportunities in the crypto space.

A New Focus on DeFi and Yield Generation

Fitell’s roadmap includes plans to deploy its Solana assets in decentralized finance (DeFi) and yield generation. The company intends to leverage Solana’s blockchain to engage in advanced financial activities such as options and liquidity provisioning. These strategies aim to provide “outsized yields” and “alpha generation” for the company and its stakeholders.

In addition, Fitell plans to rebrand as “Solana Australia Corporation” to reflect its new focus. This name change will help position the company as a dedicated vehicle for Solana exposure in public markets. Fitell is also exploring a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), reinforcing its commitment to the Solana network.

The post Fitell Invests $1.5M in 216M PUMP Tokens to Strengthen Solana Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.

