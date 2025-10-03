Fitell Buys 216.8M PUMP Tokens as Nasdaq Grants 180-day Compliance Lifeline

TLDR :

Fitell received a 180-day extension from Nasdaq to meet minimum bid price compliance, pushing the deadline to March 2026.

The extension followed a 1-for-16 share consolidation aimed at stabilizing Fitell’s stock price on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Fitell expanded its crypto treasury by acquiring 216.8 million PUMP tokens on Solana for $1.5 million.

The company described the purchase as its first direct allocation into PUMP, diversifying holdings across the Solana ecosystem.

Fitell Corporation has taken a double-step to steady its position. The company secured more time from Nasdaq to meet listing rules while also deepening its exposure to crypto.

A 180-day extension now gives the firm until March 2026 to fix its stock price compliance. At the same time, Fitell confirmed a purchase of 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth $1.5 million.

The twin moves show how the company is balancing traditional finance obligations with a bet on digital assets.

Fitell Gets 180-Day Nasdaq Compliance Extension

In a press release on October 3, 2025, Fitell said Nasdaq granted an additional 180-day period to regain compliance.

The requirement centers on meeting the minimum bid price under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The company must now ensure shares trade above the threshold by March 30, 2026.

To prepare, Fitell executed a 1-for-16 share consolidation effective September 23, 2025. The move was described as a strategy to lift its stock price and appeal to investors.

The adjustment also allowed Fitell to meet other Nasdaq conditions, aside from the price rule. Management said the measure would help maintain its listing on the Capital Market.

Nasdaq extended the period after confirming that Fitell complied with other listing requirements. The firm also submitted written notice outlining its intention to resolve the bid price deficiency.

Keeping its listing remains key to Fitell’s wider plans in both equity markets and digital assets.

Crypto Purchase: 216.8 Million PUMP Tokens Added

A day before the Nasdaq update, Fitell announced the completion of a PUMP token acquisition.

According to the company’s October 2, 2025, statement, it purchased 216.8 million tokens for $1.5 million. The tokens power Pump.fun, a Solana-based launchpad platform. This marks Fitell’s first direct purchase of the asset.

Chief Executive Officer Sam Lu said the allocation was made to strengthen Fitell’s digital treasury. He explained that the company was increasing exposure to Solana projects while creating long-term growth opportunities for stakeholders.

The move expands Fitell’s digital reserves beyond previous holdings.

The PUMP tokens were allocated to the firm’s corporate treasury. Fitell said it plans to provide further updates as it builds out its crypto strategy. By linking treasury diversification with compliance actions, the company appears to be balancing both financial and digital goals.

Fitell’s expansion into Solana’s ecosystem highlights its effort to diversify its treasury assets. The timing of the purchase, just before Nasdaq granted the compliance extension, underscores the dual track the company is taking.

One track focuses on stabilizing stock price, while the other expands its crypto footprint.

